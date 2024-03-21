What's Up in Newport: Thursday, March 21
City Council Preview: Easton’s Beach, Newport Skatepark on the docket for March 27 meeting. Plus, a look at the latest headlines and a rundown of what's happening out there today.
Hello,
Today is Thursday, March 21. Here’s a look at what’s up out there…
On The Waterfront: Portside, the open-air bar at 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille, is getting an update to its structure and layout. Read More
Making A Difference: A Rhode Island nonprofit has been awarded a $1 million grant from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Fund. Read More
Guitar Guild: You may be familiar with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra or Newport Classical, but there’s another organization gaining widespread recognition in local classical music circles. We’re talking about the Rhode Island Guitar Guild, a non-profit organization that presents concerts and workshops with internationally acclaimed artists and educators in unique Rhode Island venues. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Guild Artistic Director Adam Levin to learn more about the upcoming concerts. Read More
Ticket Giveaway: Guitar great Chris Spedding returns to Newport for a concert on Friday, March 22, at the Newport Colony House. We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away courtesy of Newport Live. Read More
Exclusive Experiences Auction: The Preservation Society of Newport County’s Spring 2024 Exclusive Experiences Online Auction offers one-of-a-kind opportunities for an experience you'll treasure forever. Check It Out
Missing Something? The Portsmouth Police Department shared on Facebook on Wednesday that it has secured numerous kayaks, paddle boards, and small boats that were washed ashore onto Sandy Point Beach from recent storms.
We believe this recreational equipment may be from other locations other than just the Sandy Point Beach area. Our goal is to reunite the owners with their property, thus If you are missing a kayak, paddle board or small boat please contact the Portsmouth Police Department Harbormaster’s Office at (401) 643-0147 and speak with Officer Allison O’Connor and she will assist you with your inquiry.
Inspire Our Next Story: Do you have a news tip or story idea that you think we should pursue? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com. We can keep you anonymous if needed.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind of around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind around 19 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WNW wind 13 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 6:59 pm | 12 hours and 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:28 am & 6:40 pm | Low tide at 12:35 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11 days, 85% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am: Maker Kids: Squishy Circuits at Newport Public Library
12 pm: Museum Reads: “The Story of Art Without Men” at Newport Art Museum
1 pm: Spring Volunteer Day at Great Friends Community Garden at Great Friends Community Garden
3:30 pm: Board Games & Boba at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: “Hope Deferred”: George T. Downing and the Nineteenth Century Civil Rights Movement at Newport Historical Society
7 pm: “Esther in Early Modern Iberia & the Sephardic Diaspora: Queen of the Conversas” – Touro lecture by Salve’s Dr. Colbert Cairns
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Comedy Series Presents The Triple National Headliner Premiere at 8 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
Middletown: School Committee at 3:30 pm
Newport: Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Tiverton: Budget Committee at 6 pm, Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Gamm Theatre to present Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night beginning March 21
What’s Up Interview: Jim McCarty, drummer in The Yardbirds, band playing Narrows Center March 21
Newport Classical to present bassoonist Eleni Katz and pianist Evren Ozel on March 22
Newport Live to present the Chris Spedding Trio on March 23 at Colony House
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Trending
Portside at 22 Bowen's will have a new look when it opens this season
The Latest
City Council Preview: Easton’s Beach, Newport Skatepark on the docket for March 27 meeting
Before the Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 p.m., Members of the City Council will meet at 5 p.m. and vote to go into an executive session to discuss the performance of the Government Relations Consultant and the City’s legislative strategy.
Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District celebrates Earth Month with workshops and plant seedling sale
Rhode Island Conservation District hosts Earth Month workshops and plant sale
Celtics open big lead, hold on to beat Bucks without Giannis, 122-119
Jayson Tatum scored 31 points for Boston, which took advantage of the absence of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to win its seventh straight game. The Celtics have not lost to an Eastern Conference team at home all season.
2 hospitalized, 27 safe after rowing club boats capsize off Connecticut
Rowing club boats capsized during a fast change in weather off Connecticut on Wednesday, sending 27 teenagers and two adults into the cold waters of Long Island Sound, police and fire officials said.
Rhode Island nonprofit gets $1 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
A Rhode Island nonprofit has been awarded a $1 million grant from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Fund.
Rhode Island has a new political party. But it still hasn’t picked any candidates
Board of Elections vote Tuesday gives No Labels a spot on the November presidential ballot
Maine panel votes against adopting stricter electric vehicle standards
Maine environmental regulators decided Wednesday the state will not join a growing number of states adopting new standards designed to grow the use of electric vehicles.
Newport Photo Guild presents “Visions of the World Around Us” at Newport Public Library
Newport Public Library hosts “Visions of the World Around Us” featuring local photographers
Recent Local Obituaries
More Local Headlines
ecoRI News: New Save The Bay Aquarium to Open With Mission to Educate and Entertain
Providence Business News: Custom 7,500-square-foot Portsmouth home sells for $4.15M
WLNE: Jamestown Firefighters rescue dog, person from cliff at park
WPRI: Newport roadwork may cause weekend delays
WPRI: Tiverton parents unhappy about possible school closure
Offer For What’sUpNewp Readers
Don't miss your chance to explore Piedmont and Turin in October with Chef Kevin O’Donnell, Chef and Owner of Giusto restaurant in Newport, and Giusto’s General Manager Katie Ellis. This culinary journey is organized by Oldways, a nonprofit group known for its culinary journeys and for introducing Americans to the Mediterranean Diet and olive oil.
As a What'sUpNewp newsletter subscriber, you'll receive an exclusive discount! Save your spot today at OldwaysPT.org/Travel and use code WHATSUPNEWP to get 5% off.