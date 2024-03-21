Hello,

Today is Thursday, March 21. Here’s a look at what’s up out there…

On The Waterfront: Portside, the open-air bar at 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille, is getting an update to its structure and layout. Read More

Making A Difference: A Rhode Island nonprofit has been awarded a $1 million grant from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Fund. Read More

Guitar Guild: You may be familiar with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra or Newport Classical, but there’s another organization gaining widespread recognition in local classical music circles. We’re talking about the Rhode Island Guitar Guild, a non-profit organization that presents concerts and workshops with internationally acclaimed artists and educators in unique Rhode Island venues. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Guild Artistic Director Adam Levin to learn more about the upcoming concerts. Read More

Ticket Giveaway: Guitar great Chris Spedding returns to Newport for a concert on Friday, March 22, at the Newport Colony House. We’ve got a pair of tickets to give away courtesy of Newport Live. Read More

Exclusive Experiences Auction: The Preservation Society of Newport County’s Spring 2024 Exclusive Experiences Online Auction offers one-of-a-kind opportunities for an experience you'll treasure forever. Check It Out

Missing Something? The Portsmouth Police Department shared on Facebook on Wednesday that it has secured numerous kayaks, paddle boards, and small boats that were washed ashore onto Sandy Point Beach from recent storms.

We believe this recreational equipment may be from other locations other than just the Sandy Point Beach area. Our goal is to reunite the owners with their property, thus If you are missing a kayak, paddle board or small boat please contact the Portsmouth Police Department Harbormaster’s Office at (401) 643-0147 and speak with Officer Allison O’Connor and she will assist you with your inquiry.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Special Weather Statement

Today: Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind of around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until March 22, 2:00 AM

Today: W wind around 19 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 13 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 6:59 pm | 12 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:28 am & 6:40 pm | Low tide at 12:35 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11 days, 85% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

Before the Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 p.m., Members of the City Council will meet at 5 p.m. and vote to go into an executive session to discuss the performance of the Government Relations Consultant and the City’s legislative strategy.

Rhode Island Conservation District hosts Earth Month workshops and plant sale

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points for Boston, which took advantage of the absence of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to win its seventh straight game. The Celtics have not lost to an Eastern Conference team at home all season.

Rowing club boats capsized during a fast change in weather off Connecticut on Wednesday, sending 27 teenagers and two adults into the cold waters of Long Island Sound, police and fire officials said.

A Rhode Island nonprofit has been awarded a $1 million grant from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Fund.

Board of Elections vote Tuesday gives No Labels a spot on the November presidential ballot

Maine environmental regulators decided Wednesday the state will not join a growing number of states adopting new standards designed to grow the use of electric vehicles.

Newport Public Library hosts “Visions of the World Around Us” featuring local photographers

