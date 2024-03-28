What's Up in Newport: Thursday, March 28
Save The Bay's Hamilton Family Aquarium opens to the public today!
Hello,
Today is Thursday, March 28. Here’s a look at what’s up out there…
⚫ There was tragic news on Wednesday, as Middletown Police announced that they had recovered the body of missing 17-year-old Owen B. Cameron. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him.
⚫ Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting ran for over three hours last night. You can watch the meeting (fast forward to items of interest) here.
⚫ After a three-year, multi-million dollar renovation, Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium opens to the public today at 10 am. During the spring, the Aquarium is open Thursday through Monday from 10 am to 4 pm (closed on Easter Sunday). Daily summer hours will begin on May 2.
⚫ On the open-for-the-season front, Flo’s Drive-In in Portsmouth opens today; Newport Mini Golf opens on Friday, March 29; and Frosty Freez opens on Monday, April 1.
⚫ “I see we have a new Rhode Island slogan to attract tourists, and not surprisingly, it made its debut to mixed reviews.” Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here - ‘All That’ and more about our state.
⚫ Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut received proposals Wednesday for offshore wind projects as the three East Coast states hope to boost their reliance on the renewable energy source.
⚫ Easter Weekend in Newport includes egg hunts, brunches, and more. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Flood Watch in effect from March 28, 2:00 AM until March 29, 6:00 AM
Today: Rain. Patchy fog. High near 50. North wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 38. North wind 8 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch are possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNW wind 7 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 13 kt after midnight. Rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 7:06 pm | 12 hours and 33 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:27 am & 10:42 pm | Low tide at 3:58 am & 3:50 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.3 days, 93% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
10 am: Baby Jam at Portsmouth Free Public Library
2:30 pm: Computer Workshop: Intro to Google Sheets at Newport Public Library
3 pm: AARP Tax Assistance at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Retro Gaming at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: newportFILM Documentary Screening – “FOOD, INC. 2” at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Bob Marley: One Love at 4 pm, newportFILM presents Food, Inc. 2 at 7 pm
Portsmouth VFW: Portsmouth Open Mic at 7 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Tree Commission at 4 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm
Tiverton: Budget Committee at 6 pm
