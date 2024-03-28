Hello,

⚫ There was tragic news on Wednesday, as Middletown Police announced that they had recovered the body of missing 17-year-old Owen B. Cameron. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him.

⚫ Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting ran for over three hours last night. You can watch the meeting (fast forward to items of interest) here.

⚫ After a three-year, multi-million dollar renovation, Save The Bay’s Hamilton Family Aquarium opens to the public today at 10 am. During the spring, the Aquarium is open Thursday through Monday from 10 am to 4 pm (closed on Easter Sunday). Daily summer hours will begin on May 2.

⚫ On the open-for-the-season front, Flo’s Drive-In in Portsmouth opens today; Newport Mini Golf opens on Friday, March 29; and Frosty Freez opens on Monday, April 1.

⚫ “I see we have a new Rhode Island slogan to attract tourists, and not surprisingly, it made its debut to mixed reviews.” Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here - ‘All That’ and more about our state.

⚫ Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut received proposals Wednesday for offshore wind projects as the three East Coast states hope to boost their reliance on the renewable energy source.

⚫ Easter Weekend in Newport includes egg hunts, brunches, and more. Read More

Flood Watch in effect from March 28, 2:00 AM until March 29, 6:00 AM

Today: Rain. Patchy fog. High near 50. North wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain. Low around 38. North wind 8 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch are possible.

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 7 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 13 kt after midnight. Rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 7:06 pm | 12 hours and 33 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:27 am & 10:42 pm | Low tide at 3:58 am & 3:50 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.3 days, 93% lighting.

Over a decade, more than 1,000 people died after police subdued them through means not intended to be lethal, an investigation led by The Associated Press found.

Brayden Point scored his 42nd goal of the season to break a second-period tie, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves, and the surging Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Rhode Island Energy to evaluate proposals in response to offshore wind RFP

Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, who nearly won the vice presidency on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore in the disputed 2000 election and who almost became Republican John McCain’s running mate eight years later, has died, according to a statement issued by his family.

The beneficiaries of this year’s program include pivotal organizations like the Aquidneck Community Table, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, and several others across Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

HUD Tours RI Shelter for Families Experiencing Homelessness

Rhode Island DEM Offers Free Boating Safety Classes for Young People

Middletown Public Library to Offer Free Class on Electronic and Research Tools

Join Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) to “plog” the Newport Rhode Race Marathon course after the runners on April 13! All participants must sign up by April 8.

Senator Euer has introduced the Uniform Real Property Transfer on Death Act would allow owners of real property, such as a home, to use a document called a transfer on death deed to name a beneficiary who will obtain the title upon the owner’s death without the necessity of probate.

