On This Day: Stephen Hopkins was born on this day in 1707 in Providence. One of the most accomplished politicians in the state’s history, Hopkin’s resume was impressive. It included four terms as Governor of the Rhode Island colony, President of the Scituate Town Council, Chief Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court, delegate to the Continental Congress, and signer of the Declaration of Independence. Read More

History Made: Cole Brauer, 29, became the first American woman to race solo worldwide overnight. She finished in Spain. More than four months ago, Brauer launched from Newport, where she spends much time in the spring and summer. Cole will travel to Newport for a Sail Newport presentation on May 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Jane Pickens Theater.

Cliff Walk: $5 million is on the way from Congress to help repair the Newport Cliff Walk. It’s part of the $20 million in federal Community Project Funding for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District. Read More

Shoreline Access: In his latest story for What’sUpNewp, Frank Prosnitz asks “Will de-politicizing CRMC win legislative support?” Read More

Founders’ Day: The Portsmouth Historical Society will host a ceremony at the Town Hall today to celebrate the town's 1638 founding. The original founding document, the Portsmouth Compact of 1638, one of the oldest and most important documents in the State Archives, will be transported with a police escort to the Portsmouth Town Hall, where the public can view it from 11 am to 1:00 pm.

There will be a short ceremony from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm where Town and State Officials and Historian Jim Garman will give brief remarks.

Also on display will be the Town of Portsmouth’s 1776 copy of the Declaration of Independence, printed for the Rhode Island Assembly by Newport printer Solomon Southwick on July 13, 1776. They were distributed to each city and town clerk in Rhode Island to be read to the public or posted for the public to view.

Today: Rain is likely, mainly before noon, and it could be heavy at times. It will be cloudy, with a high near 46. The wind will be north, 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Tonight: There is a slight chance of rain before midnight. It will be cloudy, with a low around 34. The wind will be north, with a wind of 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 7, 7:00 AM until March 8, 7:00 AM

Today: The NNE wind is 14 to 17 kt and will increase to 17 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 kt. Rain is likely, mainly before noon. Seas are 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 19 to 23 kt, with gusts as high as 35 kt. There is a slight chance of rain before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.

Sunrise: 6:08 am | Sunset: 5:43 pm | 11 hours and 34 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:53 am & 5:19 pm | Low tide at 11:09 am & 11:02 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.7 days, 16% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Colonial Governor and signer of the Declaration of Independence

Natalie Spooner had a goal and an assist, and Toronto beat Boston 3-1 on Wednesday night for its eighth consecutive victory.

Shoreline access has been a hot-button issue for many communities in Rhode Island as legislators seek to adopt rules to assure Rhode Islanders’ access to beaches, protect homeowners, and strengthen the organization that oversees the state’s shoreline.

Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 6:30 pm.

$5 million coming for the Newport Cliff Walk

The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s next networking event, Arts Around the Fire, will be held on Wednesday, March 20

Newport String Project to perform at Salve Regina University as part of National Endowment for the Arts Challenge America grant

Newport Classical Announces Two Spring Community Concerts at Newport Craft Brewing on April 28 and Miantonomi Memorial Park on May 19

Senate leaders in Rhode Island are pushing a 25-bill package aimed at making health care more affordable and easier to access.

The national average for gasoline has gone up about 10 cents from a week ago as American drivers enter the time of year when they can expect seasonal price increases at the gas pump.

Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, leaving Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Rhode Island Senate introduces 25 bills to improve healthcare access and affordability

Schedule highlighted by nationally televised broadcast on CBSSN and every match available on ESPN+ or Golazo; Includes multi-year partnership with NESN as exclusive regional broadcaster

Tiverton Public Library Announces New Art House Movie Nights

October 12, 1920 – March 02, 2024

Rhode Island to host series of workshops on government data and resources

The three bills would increase disclosure of shoreline access rights and conditions when buying an oceanfront property, allow towns to preserve recreation easements on abandoned roads, and allow the Coastal Resources Management Council to designate historical footpaths as rights-of-way.

Rhode Island officials warn of increased wildlife activity and urge residents to avoid contact with animals

Newport Police made four arrests on Tuesday, March 5, according to their latest arrest log.

DVIDS: Surface Warfare Schools Command Holds Change of Command

Providence Business News: Cliff Walk repairs part of expected $32M from Congress for R.I. community projects

WJAR: Sailor with Newport ties set to become first U.S. woman to sail solo around the world

WLNE: Former Newport firefighter to serve 12 years for DUI crash that killed teen