Hello, today is Thursday, June 13.

🧑‍🏫 The union that represents Newport’s teachers is seeking a temporary restraining order to block Newport schools from holding a job fair today) while unfair labor charges and grievances are pending in relation to the displacement of 41 teachers and the layoff of 16 others. Read More

👉 Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting ran for 2 hours and 17 minutes last night. You can watch it and jump forward to any item of interest here.

💰 KEEL Vodka, founded in 2011 by Bill Dessel, Tom McGowan, and Matt Light in Newport, has been acquired by Newport Craft Distilling. Read More

🏇 Newport Polo will welcome the arrival of the Dominican Polo Team in a Pony Parade on America’s Cup Avenue on Friday. Read More

🎤 Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Elizabeth Klein, U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Director Kevin M. Sligh, Sr., and other federal, state and local business, environmental and labor leaders will join Ørsted and Eversource at the developers’ ProvPort construction hub in Providence this morning to showcase the progress of construction on Revolution Wind and welcome the arrival of the ECO EDISON – the first-ever American-built, owned, and crewed offshore wind service operations vessel (SOV).

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light southwest wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 63. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:31 am & 2:04 pm | Low tide at 7:07 am & 7:27 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.3 days, 39% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

The union that represents Newport’s teachers is seeking a temporary restraining order to block Newport schools from holding a job fair tomorrow (Thursday) while unfair labor charges and grievances are pending in relation to the displacement of 41 teachers and layoff of 16 others.

“Gillispalooza” will run from 2 to 5 p.m. and showcase musicians representing a variety of genres.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shared a long hug after helping Boston avoid the biggest collapse in an NBA Finals game since at least 1997.

The Red Sox, who trailed 4-0 after three innings, had dropped three of four. With the win, they returned to .500 at 34-34.

A late lead wasn’t enough for Rhode Island FC to earn its second win of the season on Wednesday night as it drew Memphis 901 FC 2-2 at AutoZone Park.

Tonight’s matchup between the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks and the Newport Gulls was a tale of two stories: a pitching duel for 5 ½ innings and a tale of clutch batting in the second half of the game. In the end, the Gulls showed their clutch chops, winning a 2nd consecutive game for the 1st time all year.

The Patriots made sure his induction into the franchise’s Hall of Fame was a celebration unlike it had ever thrown before.

KEEL Vodka, founded in 2011 by Bill Dessel, Tom McGowan, and Matt Light in Newport, Rhode Island, is considered by the company as the first premium light spirit.

Funding to support basic needs, family support, and trauma support

The parade of horses and riders will make their way along America’s Cup Boulevard, from Newport’s Gateway Center to Bannister’s Wharf, ending at Clarke Cooke House where the teams will Meet & Greet supporters

