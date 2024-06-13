What's Up in Newport: Thursday, June 13
Newport teachers seeking to block job fair; “Gillispalooza” to celebrate the life of Jim Gillis; and more.
Hello, today is Thursday, June 13.
🧑🏫 The union that represents Newport’s teachers is seeking a temporary restraining order to block Newport schools from holding a job fair today) while unfair labor charges and grievances are pending in relation to the displacement of 41 teachers and the layoff of 16 others. Read More
👉 Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting ran for 2 hours and 17 minutes last night. You can watch it and jump forward to any item of interest here.
💰 KEEL Vodka, founded in 2011 by Bill Dessel, Tom McGowan, and Matt Light in Newport, has been acquired by Newport Craft Distilling. Read More
🏇 Newport Polo will welcome the arrival of the Dominican Polo Team in a Pony Parade on America’s Cup Avenue on Friday. Read More
🎤 Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Elizabeth Klein, U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Director Kevin M. Sligh, Sr., and other federal, state and local business, environmental and labor leaders will join Ørsted and Eversource at the developers’ ProvPort construction hub in Providence this morning to showcase the progress of construction on Revolution Wind and welcome the arrival of the ECO EDISON – the first-ever American-built, owned, and crewed offshore wind service operations vessel (SOV).
‼️ What’sUpNewp is hiring! We’re seeking a Local Government Reporter and Local Education Reporter to join our team. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light southwest wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 63. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours and 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:31 am & 2:04 pm | Low tide at 7:07 am & 7:27 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.3 days, 39% lighting.
Things To Do
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 7:30 pm: Braiding Sweetgrass Book Discussion at Newport Public Library
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: The Fall Guy at 3 pm, The Big Lebowski at 7:30 pm
Landing: Justin Pomfret from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Zane Christopher from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Jon River from 7 pm to 10 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott at 7 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
VFW Portsmouth: Portsmouth VFW Open Mic and Fundraiser for Carrigan Nelson from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Newport County Regional Special Education Program at 8:30 am
Jamestown: Jamestown Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 11:15 am, Jamestown Senior Services Committee at 1 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 3 pm, Little Compton Harbor Commission at 6 pm
Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 4 pm, Middletown Outreach Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee at 9 am, Newport Housing Authority at 3 pm, Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Personnel Board at 6 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Newport Polo to welcome Dominican Polo Team with a ‘Pony Parade’ on America’s Cup Avenue on June 14
Trinity Church’s Annual Strawberry Festival returns on June 15
Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport
Child & Family announces details for 10th Annual Townsend Luncheon
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport teachers seeking to block job fair
The union that represents Newport’s teachers is seeking a temporary restraining order to block Newport schools from holding a job fair tomorrow (Thursday) while unfair labor charges and grievances are pending in relation to the displacement of 41 teachers and layoff of 16 others.
“Gillispalooza” to celebrate the life of Jim Gillis
“Gillispalooza” will run from 2 to 5 p.m. and showcase musicians representing a variety of genres.
Tatum, Brown help Celtics hold off huge Dallas rally for 106-99 win, 3-0 lead in NBA Finals
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shared a long hug after helping Boston avoid the biggest collapse in an NBA Finals game since at least 1997.
Valdez hits a key 2-run double to help the Red Sox rally past the Phillies 8-6
The Red Sox, who trailed 4-0 after three innings, had dropped three of four. With the win, they returned to .500 at 34-34.
Late drama sees Rhode Island FC draw 2-2 at Memphis 901 FC
A late lead wasn’t enough for Rhode Island FC to earn its second win of the season on Wednesday night as it drew Memphis 901 FC 2-2 at AutoZone Park.
Newport Gulls make it two wins in a row with 6-2 victory over Martha’s Vineyard
Tonight’s matchup between the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks and the Newport Gulls was a tale of two stories: a pitching duel for 5 ½ innings and a tale of clutch batting in the second half of the game. In the end, the Gulls showed their clutch chops, winning a 2nd consecutive game for the 1st time all year.
Tom Brady enshrined into Patriots Hall of Fame during star-studded night
The Patriots made sure his induction into the franchise’s Hall of Fame was a celebration unlike it had ever thrown before.
Newport Craft Distilling acquires KEEL Vodka
KEEL Vodka, founded in 2011 by Bill Dessel, Tom McGowan, and Matt Light in Newport, Rhode Island, is considered by the company as the first premium light spirit.
Rhode Island Foundation awards $1.3 million in opioid settlement grants
Funding to support basic needs, family support, and trauma support
Newport Polo to welcome Dominican Polo Team with a ‘Pony Parade’ on America’s Cup Avenue on June 14
The parade of horses and riders will make their way along America’s Cup Boulevard, from Newport’s Gateway Center to Bannister’s Wharf, ending at Clarke Cooke House where the teams will Meet & Greet supporters
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Police summon/cite 14 on underage drinking charges over the weekend
What Sold: A look at the 22 homes that sold across Newport County last week (June 3 - 7)
A Night at the Ballgame – Summer tradition alive and well at Cardines Field
Further Reading
ecoRI News: Cooling Our Planet: New England’s Battle with Climate Change
Sportskeeda: NASCAR team owner Roger Penske's glamourous $120,000,000 yacht drops anchor at Newport, Rhode Island
WLNE: Gov. Dan McKee to celebrate construction progress on Revolution Wind