What's Up in Newport: Thursday, July 18
ITHF announces a revamped tennis tournament that will bring women back to competition in Newport, along with some interesting scheduling choices
Good Morning!
🎾 On Wednesday, the International Tennis Hall of Fame announced a revamped Hall of Fame Open to begin in the summer of 2025. WUN's Veronica Bruno was there and has the story
🌐 Governor Dan McKee and White House National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard briefed the press on Wednesday on the next steps for Rhode Island’s “Internet for All” state grant program. I was there and have the story - Rhode Island’s $100M Broadband Plan approved, bringing ‘Internet For All’ to Rhode Island.
🎭 The Providence Fringe Festival runs through July 27 on both sides of the Woonasquatucket in Providence. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell recently spoke with Director Brien Lang - Providence Fringe Festival returns for 11th year with 50 shows.
🎨 The highly anticipated summertime art show, aptly named Artini this year, returns to Top of Pelham on July 23. Curated by local talent Rian McCarthy, this vibrant art show promises an evening of creativity, community, and live entertainment. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with the story - Top of Pelham to host ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’.
🗓️ On our coverage schedule today;
At 10 am, The International Tennis Hall of Fame will host their pre-induction press conference for the Class of 2024. WUN’s Veronica Bruno will be there to cover the event.
At 6:30 pm, doors open, and the music begins for What’sUpNewp’s + The JPT’s Annual Jaws Summer Party (limited tickets remain). There will be live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more fun. WUN’s Ken Abrams will be there to cover the event.
At 7 pm, four of Newport County’s chefs will participate in a collaboration dinner in New York City, showcasing their talent at Cooking on the Classic Coast. I’ll be there to cover the event.
This special dinner, will feature dishes from four James Beard semifinalists: Giusto’s Chef William Rietzel, Foglia’s Chef Peter Carvelli, Newport Vineyard’s Chef Andy Texiera, and Yagi Noodles’ Chef Basil Yu.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
ITHF announces a revamped tennis tournament that will bring women back to competition in Newport, along with some interesting scheduling choices
The new version of the Tennis Hall of Fame will involve the WTA, with both sexes competing on the grass courts in Newport, and a new schedule that coincides with a major
Providence Fringe Festival returns for 11th year with 50 shows
Director Brien Lang emphasizes goal of creating event that “uniquely belongs to Providence” while accommodating all participants
Gulls complete the comeback for 10-9 win over Waves
The Ocean State Waves made the drive over Narragansett Bay and the Pell Bridge Series was set to face off for the 6th time in this season.
Historic utility AND high fashion. 80-year-old LL Bean staple finds a new audience as a trendy bag
L.L. Bean created it 80 years ago to haul heavy blocks of ice. Now it’s a must-have summer fashion accessory.
RIFC earns third-straight road victory with 3-1 win over Birmingham Legion FC
Second-half Herivaux brace powers club to sixth-straight unbeaten result
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you.
Newport City Council will host a meeting on July 24; here’s a look at what’s on the docket
Proposed Zoning Amendments, a Resolution the City Administration to draft an ordinance establishing 12-hour resident sticker parking on certain streets, and more.
Top of Pelham to host ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’ on July 23
Curated by local talent Rian McCarthy, this vibrant art show promises an evening of creativity, community, and live entertainment.
Blade collapse, New York launch and New Jersey research show uneven progress of offshore wind
Three events Wednesday highlighted the uneven progress of the offshore wind industry in the Northeast, including the start of a major project in New York, research aimed at preventing environmental damage in New Jersey, and a temporary shutdown of a wind farm in Massachusetts after a broken turbine blade washed ashore on a famous beach.
Aging bridges in 16 states will be improved or replaced with the help of $5B in federal funding
Some of the projects announced Wednesday include multiple bridges, such as a $251 million grant to improve 15 bridges around Providence, Rhode Island.
Rhode Island's $100M Broadband Plan approved, bringing 'Internet For All' to Rhode Island
What Sold: A look at 21 home sales across Newport County (July 8 - 12)
Nearly 250 swimmers crossed Narragansett Bay in Save The Bay's annual Swim fundraiser
Barstool owner rescued by Coast Guard after losing control of boat off Nantucket
What’s Up Today
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Rip Current Statement in effect from July 18, 8:00 AM until July 18, 8:00 PM
Today: There is a chance of showers between 10 am and 2 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, it is partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 7 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: WSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NW in the morning. A chance of showers, mainly before noon. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind around 6 kt becoming N after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:27 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 14 hours and 47 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:47 am & 6:15 pm | Low tide at 11:14 am.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.2 days, 86% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am to 10:15 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
10 am: Infosys Hall of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall of Fame
10 am to 11:30 am: July Free Tree Walk: Battery Park/Point Neighborhood at Battery Park
10:30 am: Family Programming: Carnival of the Animals with Historic Music of Newport’s Gilded Age Orchestra at Green Animals Topiary Gardens
12 pm to 1 pm: Museum Reads: “Christo and Jeanne-Claude: A Biography” at Newport Art Museum
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Meet the Robots at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Geocache Series at Newport Public Library
4 pm to 6 pm: Edible Wild Plant Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
5:30 pm: ART HAPPENING at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm to 8 pm: Corks + Cocoa: Wine and Chocolate @ Greenvale Vineyards
6:30 pm: Jaws Summer Party at The JPT
6:30 pm: Gary Jobson Previews America’s Prospects in Olympic Games and America’s Cup at The Sailing Museum
7 pm: Steamboating to Sakonnet Point, a talk given by Jim Garman at United Congregational Church
8 pm: Newport Classical presents Daniel del Pino, Marian Herrero, and Friends at The Breakers
8:30 pm: Who Is Stan Smith? – newportFILM Outdoors at Aquidneck Park
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: Magician Tommy James at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Janet Planet at 3 pm, Jaws Summer Party at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Jon River from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: The Midget Wrestling Warriors “This Is War” Tour at 7:30 pm
Newport Craft: Thursday Trivia at 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 10:30 pm, DJ Chad Dubs from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Portsmouth VFW: Open Mic from 7 pm to 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
The Reef: Randy Robbins at 7 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 10 am
Middletown: Board of Tax Assessment Review at 3 pm, Senior Citizens Board of Directors at 4 pm, School Committee at 4:30 pm
Newport: Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Conservation Commission at 6 pm
Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 4:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up in Newport This Week: July 15 – 21
Cruise Ship Schedule
Next up on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
