Good Morning!

🎾 On Wednesday, the International Tennis Hall of Fame announced a revamped Hall of Fame Open to begin in the summer of 2025. WUN’s Veronica Bruno was there and has the story - ITHF announces a revamped tennis tournament that will bring women back to competition in Newport, along with some interesting scheduling choices.

🌐 Governor Dan McKee and White House National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard briefed the press on Wednesday on the next steps for Rhode Island’s “Internet for All” state grant program. I was there and have the story - Rhode Island’s $100M Broadband Plan approved, bringing ‘Internet For All’ to Rhode Island.

🎭 The Providence Fringe Festival runs through July 27 on both sides of the Woonasquatucket in Providence. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell recently spoke with Director Brien Lang - Providence Fringe Festival returns for 11th year with 50 shows.

🎨 The highly anticipated summertime art show, aptly named Artini this year, returns to Top of Pelham on July 23. Curated by local talent Rian McCarthy, this vibrant art show promises an evening of creativity, community, and live entertainment. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with the story - Top of Pelham to host ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’.

🗓️ On our coverage schedule today;

At 10 am, The International Tennis Hall of Fame will host their pre-induction press conference for the Class of 2024. WUN’s Veronica Bruno will be there to cover the event.

At 6:30 pm, doors open, and the music begins for What’sUpNewp’s + The JPT’s Annual Jaws Summer Party (limited tickets remain). There will be live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more fun. WUN’s Ken Abrams will be there to cover the event.

At 7 pm, four of Newport County’s chefs will participate in a collaboration dinner in New York City, showcasing their talent at Cooking on the Classic Coast. I’ll be there to cover the event. This special dinner, will feature dishes from four James Beard semifinalists: Giusto’s Chef William Rietzel, Foglia’s Chef Peter Carvelli, Newport Vineyard’s Chef Andy Texiera, and Yagi Noodles’ Chef Basil Yu.



On WhatsUpNewp.com

The new version of the Tennis Hall of Fame will involve the WTA, with both sexes competing on the grass courts in Newport, and a new schedule that coincides with a major

Director Brien Lang emphasizes goal of creating event that “uniquely belongs to Providence” while accommodating all participants

The Ocean State Waves made the drive over Narragansett Bay and the Pell Bridge Series was set to face off for the 6th time in this season.

L.L. Bean created it 80 years ago to haul heavy blocks of ice. Now it’s a must-have summer fashion accessory.

Second-half Herivaux brace powers club to sixth-straight unbeaten result

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you.

Proposed Zoning Amendments, a Resolution the City Administration to draft an ordinance establishing 12-hour resident sticker parking on certain streets, and more.

Curated by local talent Rian McCarthy, this vibrant art show promises an evening of creativity, community, and live entertainment.

Three events Wednesday highlighted the uneven progress of the offshore wind industry in the Northeast, including the start of a major project in New York, research aimed at preventing environmental damage in New Jersey, and a temporary shutdown of a wind farm in Massachusetts after a broken turbine blade washed ashore on a famous beach.

Some of the projects announced Wednesday include multiple bridges, such as a $251 million grant to improve 15 bridges around Providence, Rhode Island.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

Rip Current Statement in effect from July 18, 8:00 AM until July 18, 8:00 PM

Today: There is a chance of showers between 10 am and 2 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, it is partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 7 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: WSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NW in the morning. A chance of showers, mainly before noon. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind around 6 kt becoming N after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:27 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 14 hours and 47 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:47 am & 6:15 pm | Low tide at 11:14 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.2 days, 86% lighting.

