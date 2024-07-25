Good Morning!

🆕 Newport City Council held its regular meeting on Wednesday night, addressing issues ranging from traffic safety to property acquisition. I attended the meeting virtually and have the following recaps and stories from the meeting;

🎸 Music fans rejoice! The first trailer from the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” dropped on Wednesday. The trailer offers a peek at the film, which covers Dylan’s early career, when he changed the direction of modern music. Directed by James Mangold, it is reported to cover Dylan’s time in New York City’s Greenwich Village through his 1965 Newport Folk Festival performance. WUN’s Ken Abrams has the story - “A Complete Unknown,” Bob Dylan biopic trailer released – Movie due out in December.

🎶 A compelling new documentary, screening July 29 at the Woods Hole Film Festival in Woods Hole, MA, examines the life and career of singer, songwriter, and producer Linda Perry. WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story - Woods Hole Film Festival to feature documentary “Linda Perry: Let it Die Here” on July 29.

🎹 Following its record-breaking 55th summer festival, Newport Classical on Wednesday announced that it will present its fourth full-season Chamber Series held on select Fridays at 7:30 pm, newly expanded to twelve concerts held between September 2024 and June 2025, at the organization’s newly air-conditioned home venue, Newport Classical Recital Hall. Read More

🗓️ On our coverage schedule today;

PPAC will hold a Christmas in July press conference this morning, promising “an unprecedented news announcement.” WUN’s Ken Abrams will have the story following the press conference.

SherpyMedia, a New York-based startup, is launching Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) aerial ads for local businesses in Newport. The company says a large drone will pull banners across the sky above Easton’s Beach today. WUN’s Veronica Bruno will cover the event.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will visit the elephants at Salve Regina University this afternoon. One of the elephants at Salve, a small red elephant that stands out from the herd, is apparently inspired by the Duchess’s signature red hair. WUN’s Ruthie Wood and Jack Casey will attend the visit.

A sold-out concert, “Folk Famboree”, will be held on the second floor of Buskers this evening. It will feature music by Kaia Kater and Dan Blakeslee. WUN’s Ken Abrams will be there to cover the event.

And more…

If you appreciate WUN and our coverage, please consider supporting our local independent newsroom by becoming a Supporter today or by making a one-time contribution!

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Newport panel recommends creation of dedicated body to manage complex redevelopment needs, citing need for consistent political support across administrations

Newport officials present options for digital speed displays, data collection to address traffic safety issues citywide

$500,000 acquisition of 81 Garfield Street from DOT gives city flexibility for future stormwater management

In their first game back from the All-Star break, the Gulls start the final stretch of the season strong with a big win. Despite getting outhit, the Gulls beat the Sharks by the score of 6-2 with great pitching all around.

Discover Newport CEO outlines plan for voluntary hotel assessments to support marketing and conference attraction

The Newport City Council debated a proposal to establish 12-hour resident-only parking on several city streets during its meeting Wednesday.

Newport City Council held its regular meeting on Wednesday, addressing issues ranging from traffic safety to property acquisition.

Club to kickoff 2025 USL Championship season from New England’s newest world-class sports and entertainment venue

The Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora have agreed on a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2027 season.

Brenton Doyle’s first career grand slam was one of four home runs by Colorado, and the Rockies tied a franchise record for runs in a 20-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Statement from RIDP Chairwoman Liz Beretta-Perik

Film covers Dylan’s early career including historic 1965 appearance at the Newport Folk Festival

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending

What’s Up Today

Weather

Dense Fog Advisory until July 25, 09:00 AM EDT

Today: A slight chance of showers after 11 am. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 77: light and variable wind becoming southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low of around 66. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers after 11 am. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 8:08 pm | 14 hours and 34 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:41 am | Low tide at 4:51 am & 5:15 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.7 days, 83% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’, and much more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here are the cruise ships scheduled to visit Newport in 2024

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

NUWC: News - Three NUWC Division Newport leaders earn DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Rhode Island Monthly: Here’s Who’s Playing at Newport Folk Fest This Weekend

WLNE: Turbine manufacturer says blade failure off Nantucket due to 'manufacturing issue'

WTA Tennis: Hall of Fame roundup: Newport announces new inductees and initiatives in '25