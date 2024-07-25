What's Up in Newport: Thursday, July 25
Newport City Council debates resident-only parking proposal, discusses Tourism Improvement District proposal, acts quickly to buy strategic flood-zone property, and more.
🆕 Newport City Council held its regular meeting on Wednesday night, addressing issues ranging from traffic safety to property acquisition. I attended the meeting virtually and have the following recaps and stories from the meeting;
Recap: Newport City Council’s July 24 Regular Council Meeting
Newport City Council discusses Tourism Improvement District proposal
Newport explores high-tech solutions for neighborhood speeding
Commission: Current process ‘won’t realize full potential’ of Newport’s North End
🎸 Music fans rejoice! The first trailer from the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” dropped on Wednesday. The trailer offers a peek at the film, which covers Dylan’s early career, when he changed the direction of modern music. Directed by James Mangold, it is reported to cover Dylan’s time in New York City’s Greenwich Village through his 1965 Newport Folk Festival performance. WUN’s Ken Abrams has the story - “A Complete Unknown,” Bob Dylan biopic trailer released – Movie due out in December.
🎶 A compelling new documentary, screening July 29 at the Woods Hole Film Festival in Woods Hole, MA, examines the life and career of singer, songwriter, and producer Linda Perry. WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story - Woods Hole Film Festival to feature documentary “Linda Perry: Let it Die Here” on July 29.
🎹 Following its record-breaking 55th summer festival, Newport Classical on Wednesday announced that it will present its fourth full-season Chamber Series held on select Fridays at 7:30 pm, newly expanded to twelve concerts held between September 2024 and June 2025, at the organization’s newly air-conditioned home venue, Newport Classical Recital Hall. Read More
🗓️ On our coverage schedule today;
PPAC will hold a Christmas in July press conference this morning, promising “an unprecedented news announcement.” WUN’s Ken Abrams will have the story following the press conference.
SherpyMedia, a New York-based startup, is launching Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) aerial ads for local businesses in Newport. The company says a large drone will pull banners across the sky above Easton’s Beach today. WUN’s Veronica Bruno will cover the event.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will visit the elephants at Salve Regina University this afternoon. One of the elephants at Salve, a small red elephant that stands out from the herd, is apparently inspired by the Duchess’s signature red hair. WUN’s Ruthie Wood and Jack Casey will attend the visit.
A sold-out concert, “Folk Famboree”, will be held on the second floor of Buskers this evening. It will feature music by Kaia Kater and Dan Blakeslee. WUN’s Ken Abrams will be there to cover the event.
And more…
Newport acts quickly to buy strategic flood-zone property
$500,000 acquisition of 81 Garfield Street from DOT gives city flexibility for future stormwater management
Newport Gulls return from All-Star break with a 6-2 win over Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
In their first game back from the All-Star break, the Gulls start the final stretch of the season strong with a big win. Despite getting outhit, the Gulls beat the Sharks by the score of 6-2 with great pitching all around.
Rhode Island FC releases 2025 Premium Seating Season Ticket Pricing for The Stadium at Tidewater Landing
Club to kickoff 2025 USL Championship season from New England’s newest world-class sports and entertainment venue
Red Sox manager Alex Cora agrees to 3-year contract extension
The Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora have agreed on a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2027 season.
Doyle hits 1st career grand slam, Rockies tie franchise record for runs in 20-7 win over Red Sox
Brenton Doyle’s first career grand slam was one of four home runs by Colorado, and the Rockies tied a franchise record for runs in a 20-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
Rhode Island Democratic Delegation votes to endorse Kamala Harris for President
Statement from RIDP Chairwoman Liz Beretta-Perik
“A Complete Unknown,” Bob Dylan biopic trailer released – Movie due out in December
Film covers Dylan’s early career including historic 1965 appearance at the Newport Folk Festival
Today: A slight chance of showers after 11 am. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 77: light and variable wind becoming southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low of around 66. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers after 11 am. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 8:08 pm | 14 hours and 34 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:41 am | Low tide at 4:51 am & 5:15 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.7 days, 83% lighting.
1 pm to 5 pm: Mini Golf at Newport Vineyards
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
3 pm to 8 pm: Jamestown Arts Center Gallery Night at Jamestown Arts Center
5 pm to 7 pm: Salon Series at The Living Room at Brenton Hotel
6 pm to 8 pm: APERICENA! A Night In Italy at Greenvale Vineyards
6:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Summer Reads at Salve at Ochre Court
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
8:30 pm: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise – newportFILM Outdoors at Second Beach Parking Lot
Busker’s Irish Pub: Inaugural Folk Famboree with Kaia Kater and special guest Dan Blakeslee at 8 pm
Easton’s Beach: Toe Jam Puppet Band at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Festivals Foundation presents How Long Gone, Podcast at 9 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Megan Chenot from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Festivals Foundation presents Illiterate Light with Thao, Liz Cooper, & Special Guests at 8 pm
Newport Craft: Thursday Trivia at 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 10:30 pm, DJ Chad Dubs from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Little Compton: Town Council at 6 pm, Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Middletown: Tree Commission at 4 pm, Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 22 – 28
Newport Folk Festival, The Newport Show, ‘ARTINI: An Art Show’, and much more.
Here are the cruise ships scheduled to visit Newport in 2024
NUWC: News - Three NUWC Division Newport leaders earn DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award
Rhode Island Monthly: Here’s Who’s Playing at Newport Folk Fest This Weekend
WLNE: Turbine manufacturer says blade failure off Nantucket due to 'manufacturing issue'
WTA Tennis: Hall of Fame roundup: Newport announces new inductees and initiatives in '25