⚓ Newport City Council’s meeting last night ran for 3 hours and 15 minutes, wrapping up just before 10 pm. I attended the entire meeting virtually and will have more coverage from the meeting throughout the day today.

⚓ Newport teachers and school administrators will meet today at noon in a mediation session, both hopeful of resolving a dispute over the layoff of 16 teachers and displacement of 45 others. Read More

⚓ The Redwood Library & Athenæum, in partnership with Getty Images, on Wednesday announced Slim Aarons: Newport Days, a new and original exhibition of photographs by the renowned lifestyle photographer Slim Aarons (1916‑2006). The exhibition features dozens of previously unseen photos from Aarons’ extensive archive. Opening today, Slim Aarons: Newport Days will be open to the public through December 15. Read More

⚓ The National Park Service has awarded $1.18 Million to preserve sites of Armed Conflict across the United States. Among the eight awardees is the Newport Historical Society, which will receive $91,260 “for their project titled ‘Interpretive Planning for the c. 1697 Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House, Anchor Site on the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Historic Trail’ in Newport, Rhode Island”. Read More

⚓ Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story is headed to The JPT for eight screenings beginning on Friday. While four shows are now completely sold out, some tickets are still available for the other screenings. Tickets & Details

⚓ Tickets are now on sale for the newly revamped and expanded Newport Oktoberfest, which will be held on September 28 from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on the North Lawn at Fort Adams State Park. Tickets are $25 and are limited to 1,500 attendees. More Info

On July 11, 1780 approximately 5,000 – 6,000 French soldiers commanded by Rochambeau arrived at King Park in Newport, Rhode Island.

Lawrence Butler hit a two-run double to back a solid outing from JP Sears as the Oakland Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Wednesday night.

The Newport Gulls (16-10) faced in-state rival OceanState Waves (9-16) on a windy Wednesday night in Newport, RI.

Newport teachers and school administrators will meet tomorrow (Thursday, July 11) at noon in a mediation session, both hopeful of resolving a dispute over the layoff of 16 teachers and displacement of 45 others.

Roughly 1,600 Newport Businesses Won’t Receive Tangible Tax Bill This Year

Global temperatures have averaged at least 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than preindustrial times for over a year. Two scientists explain what that means and what humanity can do.

Recent Local Obituaries

Robert Pachico

Paula (Hallquist) Bryer

Ruth M. Alofsin

Peter Kehew

Weather

Via the National Weather Service.

High Surf Advisory in effect from July 11, 9:00 AM until July 11, 8:00 PM

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Via the National Weather Service.

Small Craft Advisory in effect from July 11, 8:00 AM until July 11, 8:00 PM

Today: SSW wind around 13 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Scattered showers, mainly before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 8 to 11 kt, decreasing to 5 to 8 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. A slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:22 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 14 hours and 57 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:04 am & 12:37 pm | Low tide at 5:31 am & 5:47 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.8 days, 23% lighting.

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 8 – 14

Alan Bernstein brings his Jazz Quartet to King Park on July 12

Nearly 300 registered swimmers to cross Narragansett Bay on July 13

French in Newport Weekend returns this weekend to Washington Square

61st Wickford Art Festival set for July 13 – 14

IYRS School of Technology & Trades to host 27th Annual Summer Gala on July 13

What’s Up Interview: RI music legend John Cafferty, playing PPAC on July 13

The Pocasset Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation to host ‘Meet the Pocassets’ program at the Tiverton Public Library

Sakonnet Vineyard to host ‘UnWINED Saturday Yoga Series’

Los Duderinos and Bill Bartholomew to perform at King Park on July 14

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

