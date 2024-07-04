Good Morning. Today is Thursday, July 4—Independence Day! It is the 186th day of the year, and only 180 days remain until the end of the year.

Happy 4th of July! Here’s a look at some of the patriotic events taking place today.

🇺🇸 The Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution will host its annual Independence Day celebration beginning at 9 am this morning.

9 am: Colony House on Washington Sq. will be open for inspection.

The Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution will join the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Artillery Company of Newport with a ceremony honoring William Ellery, Newport signer of the Declaration of Independence. At the grave site in the Common Burying Ground, Farewell St.

10 am: Patriotic band concert by the Newport Community Band at Salve Regina University in Eisenhower Park. Bring a chair and enjoy some great music in the park.

Bike Newport will also hold their annual bike parade from Liberty Park to the concert. BikeNewportRi.org/4thJuly

11 am: Annual reading of the Declaration of Independence by SR President Roy Lauth. In historical context, Major John Handy read the Declaration from the steps of the Colony House in 1776. RISR continues that tradition.

11:30 am (approximately): 21 gun salute to the Nation by the Artillery Company of Newport with cannon cast by Paul Revere.

🇺🇸 Join The Clarke Cooke House family at 4 pm outside their restaurant for their annual Independence Day Sing-Along and festivities.

🇺🇸 The 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival kicks off today at 7:30 pm with a free, outdoor Fourth of July Patriotic Pops concert preceding the fireworks at King Park featuring Fenway Quintet. Read More

🇺🇸 The City of Newport’s fireworks display is scheduled for 9:15 pm this evening. The fireworks will be shot off from the northern point of Fort Adams, so any viewing point along Newport Harbor should suit you well. More Details

Credit: Clarke Cooke House

Many Americans weren’t letting worries about their pocketbooks keep them from traveling and enjoying fireworks as they celebrate their nation’s birth with parades, cookouts and fiery splashes of colors against the evening sky.

Ceddanne Rafaela tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, Brayan Bello limited Miami to a run over 6 2/3 innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Marlins 7-2 on Wednesday night.

The Newport Gulls have their only Wednesday off day of the regular season this week before a busy end of the week with the Keene SwampBats coming to town on Thursday and the Danbury Westerners paying a visit to Cardines Field on Friday

A public hearing on proposed zoning amendments; resolutions on short term rentals, public safety, and parking; and more.

All are welcome to this free event!

The Newport Democratic City Committee invites declared candidates and all registered Newport voters to a signature-gathering event on July 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Newport Elks Lodge.

Newport City Councilman David Carlin III, who is running unopposed for reelection in the city’s third ward, has apparently dodged efforts by the state Board of Elections to collect more than $2,500 in campaign fines, resulting in the Board referring the case to the Central Collections Unit at the Revenue Department, according to Richard Thornton, director of Campaign Finance at the Board of Elections.

Reed Visits USS Marinette Anchored in Narragansett Bay for Bristol July 4th Celebration

The 3-year-old pup loves to play with other dogs and enjoys walks and car rides.

Five-class series to be held amidst the vines

Allowing President Biden’s candidacy to get this far may cost the Party the election, and it will do further damage to American democracy if the party doesn’t reverse itself very soon indeed.

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a low of around 69. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Via the National Weather Service.

Today: SSW wind 8 to 12 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 6 to 9 kt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 4 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:13 am & 7:41 pm | Low tide at 1:21 am & 12:19 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.6 days, 4% lighting.

Newport County Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

Fourth of July fireworks, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.

Fireworks Schedule

Here’s what’s on tap locally for fireworks this week.

July 4: Newport - From Fort Adams at 9:15 pm.

July 4: South Kingstown - From Old Mountain Field at 9 pm

July 5: Portsmouth - From Escobar Farm at 9:15 pm.

July 7: Jamestown - From East Ferry Beach at 9 pm.

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow

