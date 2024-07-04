What's Up in Newport: Thursday, July 4
Here's what's on tap today for Independence Day activities!
Good Morning. Today is Thursday, July 4—Independence Day! It is the 186th day of the year, and only 180 days remain until the end of the year.
Happy 4th of July! Here’s a look at some of the patriotic events taking place today.
🇺🇸 The Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution will host its annual Independence Day celebration beginning at 9 am this morning.
9 am: Colony House on Washington Sq. will be open for inspection.
The Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution will join the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Artillery Company of Newport with a ceremony honoring William Ellery, Newport signer of the Declaration of Independence. At the grave site in the Common Burying Ground, Farewell St.
10 am: Patriotic band concert by the Newport Community Band at Salve Regina University in Eisenhower Park. Bring a chair and enjoy some great music in the park.
Bike Newport will also hold their annual bike parade from Liberty Park to the concert. BikeNewportRi.org/4thJuly
11 am: Annual reading of the Declaration of Independence by SR President Roy Lauth. In historical context, Major John Handy read the Declaration from the steps of the Colony House in 1776. RISR continues that tradition.
11:30 am (approximately): 21 gun salute to the Nation by the Artillery Company of Newport with cannon cast by Paul Revere.
🇺🇸 Join The Clarke Cooke House family at 4 pm outside their restaurant for their annual Independence Day Sing-Along and festivities.
🇺🇸 The 2024 Newport Classical Music Festival kicks off today at 7:30 pm with a free, outdoor Fourth of July Patriotic Pops concert preceding the fireworks at King Park featuring Fenway Quintet. Read More
🇺🇸 The City of Newport’s fireworks display is scheduled for 9:15 pm this evening. The fireworks will be shot off from the northern point of Fort Adams, so any viewing point along Newport Harbor should suit you well. More Details
Americans to celebrate Fourth of July with parades, cookouts — and lots of fireworks
Many Americans weren’t letting worries about their pocketbooks keep them from traveling and enjoying fireworks as they celebrate their nation’s birth with parades, cookouts and fiery splashes of colors against the evening sky.
Rafaela doubles and triples, Bello allows a run over 6 2/3 innings to help Red Sox beat Marlins 7-2
Ceddanne Rafaela tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, Brayan Bello limited Miami to a run over 6 2/3 innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Marlins 7-2 on Wednesday night.
Gulls set to host back-to-back home games on Thursday and Friday
The Newport Gulls have their only Wednesday off day of the regular season this week before a busy end of the week with the Keene SwampBats coming to town on Thursday and the Danbury Westerners paying a visit to Cardines Field on Friday
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Meeting on July 10
A public hearing on proposed zoning amendments; resolutions on short term rentals, public safety, and parking; and more.
The Pocasset Tribe of the Wampanoag Nation to host ‘Meet the Pocassets’ program at the Tiverton Public Library
All are welcome to this free event!
Newport Democratic City Committee invites Newport voters and candidates to signature gathering event
The Newport Democratic City Committee invites declared candidates and all registered Newport voters to a signature-gathering event on July 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Newport Elks Lodge.
Councilman’s campaign fines’ case to collections, as Election Board tries to resolve outstanding cases
Newport City Councilman David Carlin III, who is running unopposed for reelection in the city’s third ward, has apparently dodged efforts by the state Board of Elections to collect more than $2,500 in campaign fines, resulting in the Board referring the case to the Central Collections Unit at the Revenue Department, according to Richard Thornton, director of Campaign Finance at the Board of Elections.
Senator Reed visits USS Marinette while it’s anchored in Narragansett Bay
Reed Visits USS Marinette Anchored in Narragansett Bay for Bristol July 4th Celebration
Potter League’s Arya: A Siberian Husky ready for adventure
The 3-year-old pup loves to play with other dogs and enjoys walks and car rides.
Sakonnet Vineyard to host ‘UnWINED Saturday Yoga Series’
Five-class series to be held amidst the vines
Dr. Michael Fine: Will the real Democratic Party please stand up?
Allowing President Biden’s candidacy to get this far may cost the Party the election, and it will do further damage to American democracy if the party doesn’t reverse itself very soon indeed.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
100 life-sized Indian elephant sculptures embark on symbolic U.S. journey in "The Great Elephant Migration"
What Sold: A look at 15 home sales across Newport County (June 24 - 28)
Rhode Island tackles housing shortage by making it easier to add rental units on to homes
Weather
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a low of around 69. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Via the National Weather Service.
Today: SSW wind 8 to 12 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 6 to 9 kt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours and 4 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:13 am & 7:41 pm | Low tide at 1:21 am & 12:19 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.6 days, 4% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am: Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence activities throughout Newport
9 am: Community Reading of the Declaration of Independence at Portsmouth Free Public Library
9 am to 11 am: Independence Day Open House at Colony House
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
1:30 pm: Beavertail Lighthouse Tower Climb at Beavertail State Park
4 pm: Independence Day Sing-Along & Festivities at Clarke Cooke House
5 pm: The Midget Wrestling Warriors “This Is War” Tour at Newport Blues Cafe
6:30 pm to 10 pm: Fourth of July Fireworks at Fort Adams
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Keene Swamp Bats at Cardines Field
7 pm to 10 pm: Celebrate Fourth of July at the Mansion at Vanderbilt
7:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Patriotic Pops at King Park
9:15 pm: City of Newport’s Fourth of July Fireworks Display
Live Music & Entertainment
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 1 – 7
Fourth of July fireworks, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
Fireworks Schedule
Here’s what’s on tap locally for fireworks this week.
July 4: Newport - From Fort Adams at 9:15 pm.
July 4: South Kingstown - From Old Mountain Field at 9 pm
July 5: Portsmouth - From Escobar Farm at 9:15 pm.
July 7: Jamestown - From East Ferry Beach at 9 pm.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Thursday, July 11 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, July 13 | Silver Shadow
East Bay RI: A year after his final show, a tribute to Jimmy Buffett
Rhode Island Current: Enjoy quiet fireworks viewing July 4th at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown • Rhode Island Current
WJAR: Body pulled from water in Newport
WLNE: Body recovered at Newport shoreline