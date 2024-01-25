Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 7-minute read.

⚓ The state of Rhode Island may be close to hiring its first Director of the Department of Health in more than two years, ending a period of post-pandemic interim directors. (Story here → Frank Prosnitz/What’sUpNewp)

⚓ Portsmouth Police Department is welcoming its first-ever comfort dog, Holly! (Ryan Belmore/What’sUpNewp)

⚓ The annual count of homeless individuals and families in Rhode Island – and across the nation — began yesterday, with the expectation that the numbers that have consistently been rising for five years will continue to rise. Over the last five years, the numbers have increased yearly in Rhode Island – 1,055 in 2019, 1,104 in 2020, 1,267 in 2021, 1,576 in 2022, and 1,810 last year. (Frank Prosnitz/What’sUpNewp)

⚓ The James Beard Foundation announced its 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists in advance of the James Beard Awards presented by Capital One. Among the 2024 semifinalists are one restaurant and two chefs from Newport County. (Ryan Belmore/What’sUpNewp)

⚓ What’sUpNewp caught up with musician A.J. Croce ahead of his performance of ‘Croce Plays Croce’ at The Vets. (Ken Abrams/What’sUpNewp)

⚓ Newport City Council’s Regular Council meeting lasted approximately 3 hours and 37 minutes last night. ICYMI: The City’s video of the meeting allows you to watch it in full or jump to items of interest on the agenda. (City of Newport)

⚓ Ahead of the demolition of The Bells next week, Newport residents are reacting. (Kaitlin Gehlhaus/ABC6)

⚓ Salve Regina will celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. through its annual MLK Week, and 2024 offers a lineup of events that will run this year from Thursday, Jan 25, to Wednesday, Jan 31. Many events, including the keynote, are open to both the public and the Salve Regina community. (Salve Today)

Weather

Flood Watch in effect from January 25, 07:00 PM until January 27, 07:00 PM

Today: Rain or freezing rain before 9 am, then a chance of rain between 9 am and 3 pm. Patchy fog. High near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 1 am. Low around 38. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. There is a chance of rain, mainly before noon. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind 6 to 9 kt. Rain, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 4:51 pm | 9 hours and 48 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:33 am & 7:49 pm | Low tide at 12:18 am & 1:40 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 14.1 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do in Newport County

Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County

Newport County Goverment

Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Tree Commission at 4 pm, Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals at 5:30 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee - Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

Gov. Dan McKee says he’s down to “two or three final interviews” and working with the General Assembly to increase the director’s salary.

Portsmouth Police Department recently announced on social media the arrival of K9 Holly, a 16-month-old Labrador Retriever.

Over the last five years, the numbers have increased yearly – 1,055 in 2019, 1,104 in 2020, 1,267 in 2021, 1,576 in 2022, and 1,810 last year.

As part of a national analysis, Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in Rhode Island, calculated by dividing the number of homes built before 1939 by all occupied housing units in that county.

Dayna Gladstein, Newport Mental Health’s Executive Vice President for the past three years, will be installed as President and CEO at the organization’s Annual Meeting on March 4.

Salve Regina University Dance Program Announces New Production, Rhythms & Sounds

From the ideal weather conditions, to a surge in demand, here’s why spring is the opportune time to list your home for sale and make the most of the thriving real estate market.

Margaret “Peg” Mary Frazier | Robert Arrick | Manuel Arsenault | Andrea K. Halladay | John R. Kaiser Jr. | Randall M. Rua

