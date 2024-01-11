What's Up in Newport: Thursday, January 11
Here's a look at What's Up out there today; plus all of the latest headlines from What'sUpNewp
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 11, 2024.
⚓ Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting lasted just 45 minutes last night. During the meeting, Council approved special event licenses for the Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and U.S. Senior Open Championship; approved an entertainment license expansion for the Fifth Element to add an outdoor skating rink; honored Michael Coury, Director of Human Resources, for his 34 years of service to the city; and more. Watch the meeting here.
⚓ Newport Senator Dawn Euer was appointed to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee, the agency announced Wednesday. Read More
⚓ Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, Sen. Dawn Euer, and Sen. Pamela J. Lauria traveled to Washington on Wednesday to participate in a White House event highlighting the impacts of major federal investments in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Read More
⚓ Historians discovered three inches of flooding in the basement of the Newport Historical Society on Wednesday after a powerful rain storm came through. WPRI reports that the flooding damaged 8,000 photos at the Newport Historical Society.
⚓ Some six weeks ago, Russ Partridge, executive director of the WARM Center, a homeless shelter in Washington County, was hopeful a new 12-family shelter would open near the University of Rhode Island campus in West Kingston. Six weeks later, Patridge is still waiting, still hopeful, and the building remains shuttered. Read More
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Coastal Flood Watch in effect from January 13, 7:00 AM until January 13, 1:00 PM
High Wind Watch in effect from January 13, 1:00 AM until January 13, 01:00 PM
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Storm Watch in effect from January 13, 1:00 AM until January 13, 1:00 PM
Today: WSW wind 9 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind 8 to 11 kt, becoming WNW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:35 pm | 9 hours and 24 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:16 am & 7:41 pm | Low tide at 12:16 am & 1:27 pm.
Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am: Conversations with Women of Distinction at Innovate Newport
9:30 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am: Poetry Circle at Portsmouth Free Public Library
2:30 pm: Computer Workshop: Google Docs at Newport Public Library
6 pm: SHANNON MULLEN – IN OTHER WORDS, LEADERSHIP at Charter Books
6 pm: Run N Chug at The Fastnet Pub
6 pm: Drink + Draw 2 at Newport Art Museum
7 pm: Ski Club Meeting
7 pm: Yoga with Cats at Bajah’s Cat Cafe
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
VFW Post 5390: Open Mic with Michelle and Don at 7 pm
Local Government
Discover Newport: Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority at 9 am
Jamestown: School Committee at 6 pm
Middletown: Pension Trust Fund Investment Committee at 10 am, Tree Commission at 4 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Housing Authority at 3 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Tax Assessment Review Board at 7 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
See the agenda for meetings here
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
The Latest
Aquidneck Island, East Bay senators take part in White House event on investments in Rhode Island
Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, Sen. Dawn Euer, and Sen. Pamela J. Lauria traveled to Washington today to participate in a White House event highlighting the impacts of major federal investments in Rhode Island and Connecticut.
2023’s billion-dollar disasters list shattered the US record with 28 big weather and climate disasters amid Earth’s hottest year on record
An atmospheric scientist explains how rising temperatures are helping to fuel extreme storms, floods, droughts and devastating wildfires.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Online sports betting arrives in Vermont
Vermont sports fans can now wager online as mobile sports betting launched in the state on Thursday.
East-leading Celtics hold off West’s best Timberwolves in OT, improve to 18-0 at home
Jayson Tatum scored 45 points — 14 of them in the fourth quarter and another 12 in overtime — to help the Celtics beat the Timberwolves 127-120 in a matchup of the two conference leaders. Boston improved to 18-0 at home for the first time in franchise history.
Soriano scores 16, St. John’s defeats Providence 75-73
Joel Soriano had 16 points in St. John’s 75-73 win against Providence on Wednesday night.
No. 13 UConn women beat Providence for the 34th straight time
Ashlynn Shade scored 17 points, KK Arnold had 16 points and eight of UConn’s season-high 20 steals and the No. 13 Huskies eased by Providence 85-41 on Wednesday night.
Rhode Island Home Show taps into local flavor by offering craft beers
Rhode Island Home Show to feature local craft beers for the first time
Senator Dawn Euer appointed to EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee
Newport Senator Dawn Euer was appointed to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee, the agency announced Wednesday.
Family shelter’s opening on hold
Some six weeks ago, Russ Partridge, executive director of the WARM Center, a homeless shelter in Washington County, was hopeful a new 12-family shelter would open near the University of Rhode Island campus in West Kingston.
Snow in the West and flooding in the East. Here’s how the US is coping with the massive storm
A major storm slammed the Northeast with rain, flooding and fierce winds, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands as part of a bout of violent weather that battered most of the U.S.
Bill introduced to protect Sapowet Marsh Management Area from commercial development
Bill seeks to protect Sapowet Marsh Management Area in Tiverton from commercial development
Rhode Island takes aim at opioid crisis with $1.7 million in grants
Rhode Island awards $1.7 million in opioid settlement funds to combat epidemic
Portions of Narragansett Bay closed to shellfishing due to recent heavy rain
Heavy rain forces closure of shellfishing areas in Narragansett Bay
Obituary: William B. Gamble
September 28, 1951 – January 5, 2024
Climate change is shrinking snowpack in many places, study shows. And it will get worse
River basins around the world that were once regularly snowbound are increasingly seeing their snowpack shrink and climate change is to blame, a new study found.
Newport Police arrest two on Tuesday
Newport Police reported two arrests in their police log for Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
Obituary: Judith G. Hansen
November 12, 1952 – January 06, 2024
Obituary: Kathleen M. Sawyer
June 04, 1941 – January 09, 2024
North Smithfield woman charged with DUI with two children in car
North Smithfield woman faces charges for driving under the influence with children in the car
Popular Stories on WhatsUpNewp.com
Stories Related To This Week on WhatsUpNewp.com
Weekly Road Construction Report: January 6 – 14
Providence Restaurant Week returns January 7 – 20
RIPTA’s Winter service changes are to take effect on Saturday, Jan. 13
Guns N Hoses: Aquidneck Island police and firefighters to face off in hockey match
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
WPRI: Flooding damages 8,000 photos at Newport Historical Society
WLNE: Flooding nearly destroys 8,000 pictures at Newport Historical Society
The Boston Globe: With nets on Golden Gate Bridge, advocates press for suicide-prevention barriers on R.I. bridges
East Bay Times: Tiverton passes new building moratorium
ecoRI News: Whitehouse Bill Would Tighten, Clarify Process of Approving Offshore Wind Projects
