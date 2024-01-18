Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 18, 2024.

⚓ A new village for seniors in Newport and Middletown is in the works, and the Elks Lodge in Newport will host a public meeting about the plans on February 8. The goal of the meeting is to provide an update on the creation of the village, which is being planned as a formal, sustainable organization that will provide a safe and supportive environment for older adults in Newport and Middletown. Read More

⚓ While Gov. Dan McKee said a few weeks ago that he intended to present a “more constrained” budget to the General Assembly, his State of the State address alluded to hundreds of millions of dollars in additional spending, including several bond issues. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story.

⚓ Faced with receiving $23 million or nothing, the Portsmouth Town Council begrudgingly approved an agreement that allows a Massachusetts offshore wind farm developer access to town property under which to bury power cables, Rhode Island Current reports.

⚓ The Preservation Society of Newport County is hosting a musical program featuring the Gilded Age Orchestra of Newport on February 29. This concert will be available in person and streamed live. Info & Tickets

⚓ Perrotti Park is hosting a pair of new additions to its docks: Save the Bay's M/V Aletta Morris and Elizabeth Morris, which offer seal-watching tours all winter long, according to the City of Newport. The boats are now just a stone's throw from Save the Bay's brand-new Hamilton Family Aquarium, which will open soon at the Gateway Center.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Scattered flurries before 4 pm, then isolated snow showers between 4 pm and 5 pm, then scattered flurries with isolated snow showers after 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 31. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered flurries before 7 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind becoming north at 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine

Today: W wind 8 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. There is a chance for flurries, then a slight chance of snow showers between 4 pm and 5 pm, and then a chance for flurries again. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming NNW 5 to 8 kt after midnight. Scattered flurries before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:43 pm | 9 hours and 35 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:03 am & 1:25 pm | Low tide at 7:41 am & 6:50 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.2 days, 48% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Hibernian Hall: Dave Manuel & the AOH Singers from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Anatomy of A Fall at 4 pm, Ferrari at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 8:30 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 12 pm

Little Compton: Town Council at 6:30 pm

Middletown: School Committee at 4 pm

Newport: Public Library at 4:15 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee - Capital Planning Subcommittee at 3 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Tiverton: Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6 pmSee the agenda for meetings here

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

The Latest

Here’s what we learned about spending in the governor’s State of the State:

Newport and Middletown residents invited to public meeting about new senior village.

Horror writer best known for his work in “Weird Tales” magazine

Devin Carter scored 25 points as Providence beat DePaul 100-62 on Wednesday.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama called it special to play his first game on the Boston Celtics’ famous parquet court.

Loren Gabel scored her second goal of the game with 1:50 remaining and also had an assist in Boston’s 3-2 victory over Toronto on Wednesday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Charles Pride scored 25 points as St. Bonaventure beat Rhode Island 99-64 on Wednesday night.

Contract allows for wind farm cables under town land in exchange for $23M payout.

Breeze Airways announces new nonstop service from Rhode Island to San Diego

Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 6:30 pm in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall.

What’s Up Interview: Meet cast members of Wilbury Theatre’s HIR, opening January 18

Last day of the temporary ferry service between Bristol and Providence will be January 19

Island Cinemas permanently closing on Jan. 21

FURTHER READING

East Bay RI: Controversial Tiverton convenience store plan gets hearing Monday

NPR: Rhode Island mayor discusses his top priorities for the city of Newport

The Public’s Radio: Bill sponsors think 2024 may be the year for funding suicide prevention barriers on two Newport County bridges

WJAR: Portsmouth roundabout construction paused due to resident pushback

