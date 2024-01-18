What's Up in Newport: Thursday, January 18
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 18, 2024.
⚓ A new village for seniors in Newport and Middletown is in the works, and the Elks Lodge in Newport will host a public meeting about the plans on February 8. The goal of the meeting is to provide an update on the creation of the village, which is being planned as a formal, sustainable organization that will provide a safe and supportive environment for older adults in Newport and Middletown. Read More
⚓ While Gov. Dan McKee said a few weeks ago that he intended to present a “more constrained” budget to the General Assembly, his State of the State address alluded to hundreds of millions of dollars in additional spending, including several bond issues. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story.
⚓ Faced with receiving $23 million or nothing, the Portsmouth Town Council begrudgingly approved an agreement that allows a Massachusetts offshore wind farm developer access to town property under which to bury power cables, Rhode Island Current reports.
⚓ The Preservation Society of Newport County is hosting a musical program featuring the Gilded Age Orchestra of Newport on February 29. This concert will be available in person and streamed live. Info & Tickets
⚓ Perrotti Park is hosting a pair of new additions to its docks: Save the Bay's M/V Aletta Morris and Elizabeth Morris, which offer seal-watching tours all winter long, according to the City of Newport. The boats are now just a stone's throw from Save the Bay's brand-new Hamilton Family Aquarium, which will open soon at the Gateway Center.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Scattered flurries before 4 pm, then isolated snow showers between 4 pm and 5 pm, then scattered flurries with isolated snow showers after 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 31. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered flurries before 7 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind becoming north at 5 to 9 mph after midnight.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine
Today: W wind 8 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. There is a chance for flurries, then a slight chance of snow showers between 4 pm and 5 pm, and then a chance for flurries again. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming NNW 5 to 8 kt after midnight. Scattered flurries before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:43 pm | 9 hours and 35 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:03 am & 1:25 pm | Low tide at 7:41 am & 6:50 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.2 days, 48% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at the Newport Public Library
12 pm: “The Lioness of Boston” at Newport Art Museum
2 pm: Winter Speaker Series 2024: John Davis at Newport Art Museum
3 pm to 8 pm: Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
5:30 pm & 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Hibernian Hall: Dave Manuel & the AOH Singers from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Anatomy of A Fall at 4 pm, Ferrari at 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 8:30 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 12 pm
Little Compton: Town Council at 6:30 pm
Middletown: School Committee at 4 pm
Newport: Public Library at 4:15 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee - Capital Planning Subcommittee at 3 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Tiverton: Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6 pmSee the agenda for meetings here
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
The Latest
State of State outlines some spending; full budget to be presented Thursday
Here’s what we learned about spending in the governor’s State of the State:
Meeting to be held about creating a village for Newport and Middletown seniors
Newport and Middletown residents invited to public meeting about new senior village.
This Day in RI History: January 18, 1896 – Author C.M. Eddy Jr. is born in Providence
Horror writer best known for his work in “Weird Tales” magazine
Carter scores 25, Providence takes down DePaul 100-62
Devin Carter scored 25 points as Providence beat DePaul 100-62 on Wednesday.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
Tatum scores 24 to lead Celtics past Wembanyama, Spurs 117-98
French phenom Victor Wembanyama called it special to play his first game on the Boston Celtics’ famous parquet court.
Loren Gabel breaks late tie with 2nd goal of game, Boston beats Toronto 3-2 in PWHL
Loren Gabel scored her second goal of the game with 1:50 remaining and also had an assist in Boston’s 3-2 victory over Toronto on Wednesday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.
St. Bonaventure secures 99-64 win against Rhode Island
Charles Pride scored 25 points as St. Bonaventure beat Rhode Island 99-64 on Wednesday night.
Portsmouth Town Council begrudgingly approves host agreement with SouthCoast Wind
Contract allows for wind farm cables under town land in exchange for $23M payout.
Breeze adds San Diego to PVD’s nonstop destinations
Breeze Airways announces new nonstop service from Rhode Island to San Diego
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Regular Meeting on Jan. 24
Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 6:30 pm in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall.
Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com
This Day in RI History: January 17, 1942 - Coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island
MLK Community Center cuts the ribbon on renovated building after 13-month construction project
Rhode Island Broadcasters: Check Out the Latest Closures, Delays
Stories Related To This Week on WhatsUpNewp.com
What’s Up Interview: Meet cast members of Wilbury Theatre’s HIR, opening January 18
Last day of the temporary ferry service between Bristol and Providence will be January 19
Island Cinemas permanently closing on Jan. 21
East Bay RI: Controversial Tiverton convenience store plan gets hearing Monday
NPR: Rhode Island mayor discusses his top priorities for the city of Newport
The Public’s Radio: Bill sponsors think 2024 may be the year for funding suicide prevention barriers on two Newport County bridges
WJAR: Portsmouth roundabout construction paused due to resident pushback
