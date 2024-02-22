Good Morning! Today is Thursday, February 22, 2024.

🙏 I’m back from vacation. Thank you for your patience and understanding with the newsletter break while I took some time off to recharge.

👉 Newport property owners will begin receiving a Notice of Reassessment in the mail next week as part of the City’s ongoing statistical revaluation process. Read More

📚 Author Elizabeth Gonzalez James’ new book, The Bullet Swallower, has been making a splash in literary circles, and she’s coming to Ink Fish Books in Warren for book club discussions and hard conversations. Read More

🚨 The Middletown Police Department is looking into the possibility of installing speed cameras in front of schools to deter speeding violations. Read More

🏡 Fifteen homes changed hands in Newport County last week. Tyler Bernadyn has the latest real estate roundup here.

🚸 Will the governor’s proposed budget ease challenges for schools across the state that are bracing for lost COVID funds and the Rhode Island Department of Education no longer forgiving districts for declining enrollment? Read More

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low of around 33. South wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 9 kt. There is a slight chance of rain after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:30 am | Sunset: 5:26 pm | 10 hours & 56 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:35 am & 6:47 pm | Low tide at 12:42 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.6 days, 95% lighting.

Things To Do in Newport County

Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County

Newport County Government

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Commercial, Residential Property Owners to Receive New Assessment

How this author’s new book wrestles with magic, true events, and politics

Devin Carter’s 22 points helped Providence defeat Xavier 79-75 on Wednesday night.

Play co-directed by Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella and Associate Artistic Director Rachel Walshe

Portsmouth to Celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7 with Showing of the Original 1638 Compact and 1776 Southwick Copy of Declaration of Independence

Rhode Island FC signs two Rhode Island natives, Nate Silveira and Kevin Vang

Rhode Island bill aims to phase out state’s meal and beverage tax

Rhode Island DEM reminds residents and visitors to renew fishing licenses before the February 29 deadline

June 03, 1984 – February 17, 2024

Rhode Island PBS Annual Fundraiser, Uncorked, Returns with Culinary Performances and Pop Art Theme

Middletown Considers Speed Cameras to Deter Speeding Near Schools

Tickets on sale Friday, February 23

Newport Police arrest two.

The year may have just gotten started, but 2024 is already looking to be an exciting year in film if the following list is any indication.

Plans include LagerCON, celebrating all things lager on March 2

To strengthen the City’s international ties, Newport residents are invited to apply to serve on a newly constituted Sister City Commission, which will promote and organize the City’s various Sister City exchanges.

Farm Fresh Rhode Island to support teens in its culinary program using gift cards provided by DoorDash

September 14, 1953 – February 16, 2024

April 20, 1957 – February 14, 2024

The Newport Police Department reported several arrests for February 16 – 21, 2024.

Bristol Oyster Bar Announces Return of Oyster Madness Competition

Tinney Family Arts Scholarship Application Now Open

Middletown Public Library hosts healthy food demo as part of Middletown Wellness Month

Free Overdose Prevention Training Offered in Middletown

Rhode Island receives $47.491 million in federal funding for water infrastructure projects

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Local Headlines

AOL.com: Why Newport, Rhode Island Is the Cozy (& Family-Friendly) Winter Getaway You Didn't Know You Needed

Salve Today: Call for educational session presenters for Mercy Summit on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

WJAR: Rhode Island Commerce launches 'All That' tourism campaign

WPRI: RIDOT to add lanes on Washington Bridge in hopes of cutting travel times