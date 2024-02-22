What's Up in Newport: Thursday, February 22
On Tap Today: Burger Bender, Newport Winter Festival, Oscar Nominated Short Films, and more!
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, February 22, 2024.
👉 Newport property owners will begin receiving a Notice of Reassessment in the mail next week as part of the City’s ongoing statistical revaluation process. Read More
📚 Author Elizabeth Gonzalez James’ new book, The Bullet Swallower, has been making a splash in literary circles, and she’s coming to Ink Fish Books in Warren for book club discussions and hard conversations. Read More
🚨 The Middletown Police Department is looking into the possibility of installing speed cameras in front of schools to deter speeding violations. Read More
🏡 Fifteen homes changed hands in Newport County last week. Tyler Bernadyn has the latest real estate roundup here.
🚸 Will the governor’s proposed budget ease challenges for schools across the state that are bracing for lost COVID funds and the Rhode Island Department of Education no longer forgiving districts for declining enrollment? Read More
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low of around 33. South wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 9 kt. There is a slight chance of rain after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:30 am | Sunset: 5:26 pm | 10 hours & 56 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:35 am & 6:47 pm | Low tide at 12:42 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.6 days, 95% lighting.
Things To Do in Newport County
Newport Burger Bender throughout Newport County
Newport Winter Festival throughout Newport County
1 pm: Jazz For Kids at Greenvale Vineyards
6:30 pm: Matt Roberts Comedy Magic at Wyndham Hotel
7 pm: Recovering Lost Legacies With Carl Allen at Salve Regina University
8 pm: Annual Best Hot Drink Contest at The Red Parrot Restaurant
Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County
JPT Film & Event Center: 2024 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action at 1:30 pm, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at 4:30 pm, 2024 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animation at 7:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Glow Drag Show
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Tax Assessment Review Board at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm, Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6 pm, Tiverton Public Safety Complex Committee at 6:30 pm
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport property owners to receive Notice of Reassessment
Commercial, Residential Property Owners to Receive New Assessment
Ink Fish Books hosts author Elizabeth Gonzalez James for book club discussions and hard conversations
How this author’s new book wrestles with magic, true events, and politics
Carter puts up 22, Providence beats Xavier 79-75
Devin Carter’s 22 points helped Providence defeat Xavier 79-75 on Wednesday night.
Gamm Theatre to present Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night beginning March 21
Play co-directed by Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella and Associate Artistic Director Rachel Walshe
Portsmouth to celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7
Portsmouth to Celebrate Founders’ Day on March 7 with Showing of the Original 1638 Compact and 1776 Southwick Copy of Declaration of Independence
Rhode Island FC signs Rhode Island natives Nate Silveira and Kevin Vang
Rhode Island FC signs two Rhode Island natives, Nate Silveira and Kevin Vang
Rhode Island lawmaker proposes phasing out meal and beverage tax
Rhode Island bill aims to phase out state’s meal and beverage tax
Rhode Island DEM reminds residents and visitors to renew fishing licenses
Rhode Island DEM reminds residents and visitors to renew fishing licenses before the February 29 deadline
Obituary: Joseph Fitzpatrick Walsh
June 03, 1984 – February 17, 2024
Rhode Island PBS Annual Fundraiser, Uncorked, Returns April 12
Rhode Island PBS Annual Fundraiser, Uncorked, Returns with Culinary Performances and Pop Art Theme
Middletown considers Cameras to Curb School Zone Speeding
Middletown Considers Speed Cameras to Deter Speeding Near Schools
Comedian Shane Gillis coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, August 16
Tickets on sale Friday, February 23
Newport Police Dispatch & Arrest Log: Feb. 20 – 21
Newport Police arrest two.
The best movies of 2024 so far
The year may have just gotten started, but 2024 is already looking to be an exciting year in film if the following list is any indication.
Narragansett Brewery schedules events for RI Craft Brewery Week
Plans include LagerCON, celebrating all things lager on March 2
City of Newport is seeking volunteers for the new Sister City Commission
To strengthen the City’s international ties, Newport residents are invited to apply to serve on a newly constituted Sister City Commission, which will promote and organize the City’s various Sister City exchanges.
Farm Fresh Rhode Island to partner with DoorDash to offer resources for local culinary students
Farm Fresh Rhode Island to support teens in its culinary program using gift cards provided by DoorDash
Obituary: Charles Raposa
September 14, 1953 – February 16, 2024
Obituary: Eric H. Fillion
April 20, 1957 – February 14, 2024
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Feb. 16 – 20
The Newport Police Department reported several arrests for February 16 – 21, 2024.
Oyster Madness returns to Bristol Oyster Bar
Bristol Oyster Bar Announces Return of Oyster Madness Competition
Newport County High Schoolers: Apply for $2K Arts Scholarship!
Tinney Family Arts Scholarship Application Now Open
Middletown Public Library to host free healthy food demo as part of Middletown Wellness Month
Middletown Public Library hosts healthy food demo as part of Middletown Wellness Month
Middletown Wellness Month to feature free opioid overdose training
Free Overdose Prevention Training Offered in Middletown
Rhode Island to receive $47.491 million in federal funding for water infrastructure improvements
Rhode Island receives $47.491 million in federal funding for water infrastructure projects
What Sold: Take a look at 15 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County Feb. 12 - 16
