What's Up in Newport: Thursday, February 8
On Tap Today: Barbie Pink Party, Bourbon & Boards, newportFILM presents Citizen Jane, and more.
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 6-minute read.
🍽️ OpenTable has debuted its list of the “Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024”, and two Newport restaurants are on the list. (Ryan Belmore/WUN)
🎬 For those trying to keep up with the Oscar nominations, prepare for a friend’s Oscar party, or understand the buzz about these films, the Jane Pickens Theater is screening the best of the best. (Ruthie Wood/WUN)
🎭 When a legendary Hollywood actor headlines a play, there’s always a risk they could steal its thunder. Undoubtedly, many theatergoers buy tickets to see one of their favorite actors on stage. In the case of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, running at the Providence Performing Arts Center through Sunday, February 11, the appearance of Richard Thomas in the starring role of Atticus Finch has been long awaited. (Ken Abrams/WUN)
🎤 There’s good news for those on Aquidneck Island who enjoy stand-up comedy. The Newport comedy scene is heating up this winter with multiple monthly shows at various venues. (Ryan Belmore/WUN)
👉 Lane restrictions will begin on the Mount Hope Bridge on March 11. Traffic on the bridge will be restricted to one lane between 9 am and 3 pm Monday through Thursday and 9 am and 1 pm on Fridays. This initial phase will conclude by May 17. (Ryan Belmore/WUN)
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind becoming south around six mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, there are increasing clouds, with a low of around 32. Light south wind.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:49 am | Sunset: 5:09 pm | 10 hours & 20 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:10 am & 6:33 pm | Low tide at 12:20 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.3 days, 5% lighting.
Things To Do in Newport County
9:30 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am: Poetry Circle at Portsmouth Free Public Library
2:30 pm: Computer Workshop: Google Photos at Newport Public Library
3 pm: AARP Tax Assistance at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Chocolate Making at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Cocoa, Cookies, and Coloring at Middletown Public Library
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Lecture: Murder in a Mill Town at Newport Historical Society
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Bourbon & Boards at Breakwaters Cigar & Whiskey Lounge
7 pm: Think Snow! with Newport Ski Club
7 pm: newportFILM Screening: “Citizen Jane” at Newport Art Museum
Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County
JPT Film & Event Center: Poor Things at 4 pm, Barbie Pink Party at 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am, School Committee at 6 pm
Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
Middletown: Citizens Memorial Committee at 10 am, Outreach Committee at 5 pm, Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Housing Authority at 3 pm, Board of Tax Appeals at 3:15 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Public Safety Complex Committee at 6 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6 pm, Board of Canvassers at 6 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
The JPT kicks off February with a trio of Oscar-nominated films
City of Newport to discuss planned water main repairs at public meeting
The Jane Pickens Theater brings ‘Barbie’ back for one night only
Newport Live will present Reverend Robert Jones, Sr. at the Jamestown Arts Center on Feb 10
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Lane restrictions coming this spring to the Mount Hope Bridge
This initial phase will begin on March 11 and conclude by May 17.
Josh Oduro scores 32 points, Providence rallies to beat No. 19 Creighton 91-87 in overtime
Providence coach Kim English didn’t hold back in calling his team’s effort during an 18-point loss at Villanova last week its worst of the season.
Porzingis, White lead Celtics to 125-117 win over Hawks
Kristaps Porzingis scored 31 points, Derrick White scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-117 on Wednesday night.
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting on Feb. 14
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona is the 2023 USAA Salute to Service Award winner
Currently, Cardona oversees the logistical needs of 500 sailors across the Eastern Seaboard as a department head of Maritime Security Squadron 8, headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island.
It’s Academy Award Season at the Jane Pickens Theater
How to stay up to date with the hottest movies in Hollywood
Public hearing to be held on dredge permit application for offshore wind project in Portsmouth
DEM to Host Feb. 22 Public Comment Hearing on Dredge Permit Application for Offshore Wind Project in Portsmouth
Newport compared to the South of France on NBC’s ‘Today Show’
Presented by the Editor in Chief of Travel & Leisure, the segment highlighted “Travel Swaps” – less expensive or easier to get to destinations.
Tiverton Police and community rally to support 7-year-old Liam Chapman battling leukemia
Tiverton Police Department, Community Fundraise for 7-Year-Old Liam Chapman Battling Leukemia
Rhode Island House of Representatives votes to advance legislation making outdoor dining permanent
The bill would allow municipalities to adopt ordinances that limit outdoor dining on public property; that limit capacity of outdoor dining; or that require barriers for outdoor dining areas that border parking lots or roadways.
Two Newport restaurants land on OpenTable’s ‘Top 100 Romantic Restaurants’ list
The two restaurants that made the list in Rhode Island are both located in Newport.
Netflix to create shows on 2004 and 2024 Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be the focus of a pair of new Netflix shows.
Comedy takes center stage in Newport this Winter
Discover the uproarious world of stand-up comedy taking center stage across Aquidneck Island this season.
Theater Review: ‘TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD’ soars at PPAC
Play based on Harper Lee’s heralded novel running at the Providence Performing Arts Center through Sunday February 11
Puddingstone Music Series continues this month with Europe’s Fidelio Trio
Visiting from Europe, the highly sought-after FIDELIO TRIO is coming to Newport to present a thrilling “Impressionism and Beyond” program in the Gardiner House ballroom.
Embrace Home Loans announces promotion of Ryan ‘Buddy’ Hardiman to president
Embrace Home Loans promotes Buddy Hardiman to president
Wine & Dine: Greenvale Vineyards to host Valentine’s Event
Greenvale Vineyards to host Valentine’s Day wine dinner
Prescribed burns planned for Prudence Island
DEM plans on conducting low-severity prescribed burns on state lands on Portsmouth’s Prudence Island beginning in late winter to early spring ahead of DEM’s Forest Fire Program’s spring prescribed fire season.
Four arrested in Newport on Tuesday, February 6
Newport Police Department Arrest Log: Four Individuals Taken Into Custody
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Right Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport compared to the South of France on NBC's 'Today Show'
Two Newport restaurants land on OpenTable's 'Top 100 Romantic Restaurants' list
Teatime in Rhode Island: A guide to afternoon tea services and special tea events across the state
More Local Headlines
WJAR: Official demolition for The Bells begins in Newport
WJAR: Eight-foot long shark recovered from Watch Hill Beach
Programming Note: I'll be taking a short vacation and will be out of the office from February 14 - 21. During this time, our dedicated team of contributors will continue to update our website regularly. However, please note that our newsletters will be on a brief hiatus during this period. We appreciate your continued support and promise to come back with fresh content and insights shortly after the break. I appreciate your patience.