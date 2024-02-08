Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 6-minute read.

🍽️ OpenTable has debuted its list of the “Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024”, and two Newport restaurants are on the list. (Ryan Belmore/WUN)

🎬 For those trying to keep up with the Oscar nominations, prepare for a friend’s Oscar party, or understand the buzz about these films, the Jane Pickens Theater is screening the best of the best. (Ruthie Wood/WUN)

🎭 When a legendary Hollywood actor headlines a play, there’s always a risk they could steal its thunder. Undoubtedly, many theatergoers buy tickets to see one of their favorite actors on stage. In the case of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, running at the Providence Performing Arts Center through Sunday, February 11, the appearance of Richard Thomas in the starring role of Atticus Finch has been long awaited. (Ken Abrams/WUN)

🎤 There’s good news for those on Aquidneck Island who enjoy stand-up comedy. The Newport comedy scene is heating up this winter with multiple monthly shows at various venues. (Ryan Belmore/WUN)

👉 Lane restrictions will begin on the Mount Hope Bridge on March 11. Traffic on the bridge will be restricted to one lane between 9 am and 3 pm Monday through Thursday and 9 am and 1 pm on Fridays. This initial phase will conclude by May 17. (Ryan Belmore/WUN)

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind becoming south around six mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, there are increasing clouds, with a low of around 32. Light south wind.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:49 am | Sunset: 5:09 pm | 10 hours & 20 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:10 am & 6:33 pm | Low tide at 12:20 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.3 days, 5% lighting.

Things To Do in Newport County

Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County

JPT Film & Event Center: Poor Things at 4 pm, Barbie Pink Party at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

This initial phase will begin on March 11 and conclude by May 17.

Providence coach Kim English didn’t hold back in calling his team’s effort during an 18-point loss at Villanova last week its worst of the season.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 31 points, Derrick White scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-117 on Wednesday night.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Currently, Cardona oversees the logistical needs of 500 sailors across the Eastern Seaboard as a department head of Maritime Security Squadron 8, headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island.

How to stay up to date with the hottest movies in Hollywood

DEM to Host Feb. 22 Public Comment Hearing on Dredge Permit Application for Offshore Wind Project in Portsmouth

Presented by the Editor in Chief of Travel & Leisure, the segment highlighted “Travel Swaps” – less expensive or easier to get to destinations.

Tiverton Police Department, Community Fundraise for 7-Year-Old Liam Chapman Battling Leukemia

The bill would allow municipalities to adopt ordinances that limit outdoor dining on public property; that limit capacity of outdoor dining; or that require barriers for outdoor dining areas that border parking lots or roadways.

The two restaurants that made the list in Rhode Island are both located in Newport.

The Boston Red Sox will be the focus of a pair of new Netflix shows.

Discover the uproarious world of stand-up comedy taking center stage across Aquidneck Island this season.

Play based on Harper Lee’s heralded novel running at the Providence Performing Arts Center through Sunday February 11

Visiting from Europe, the highly sought-after FIDELIO TRIO is coming to Newport to present a thrilling “Impressionism and Beyond” program in the Gardiner House ballroom.

Embrace Home Loans promotes Buddy Hardiman to president

Greenvale Vineyards to host Valentine’s Day wine dinner

DEM plans on conducting low-severity prescribed burns on state lands on Portsmouth’s Prudence Island beginning in late winter to early spring ahead of DEM’s Forest Fire Program’s spring prescribed fire season.

Newport Police Department Arrest Log: Four Individuals Taken Into Custody

Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Right Now on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Local Headlines

WJAR: Official demolition for The Bells begins in Newport

WJAR: Eight-foot long shark recovered from Watch Hill Beach

Programming Note: I'll be taking a short vacation and will be out of the office from February 14 - 21. During this time, our dedicated team of contributors will continue to update our website regularly. However, please note that our newsletters will be on a brief hiatus during this period. We appreciate your continued support and promise to come back with fresh content and insights shortly after the break. I appreciate your patience.