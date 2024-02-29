What's Up in Newport: Thursday, February 29
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, February 29.
It only happens once every four years. No, we’re not talking about the Summer Olympics or the presidential elections, although both are on the same cycle as this calendar event. We’re talking about “Leap Day,” of course, February 29th, which occurs every fourth year during Leap Year. Meet some Rhode Island ‘leaplings’
Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting lasted approximately 4 1/2 hours last night. With an eye on raising more revenue for infrastructure improvements, the Council approved resolutions asking the R.I. General Assembly to enact legislation…
authorizing Newport to issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $98,500,000 for infrastructure improvements
introduce legislation which would enable Newport to implement a lodging tax to be used for public infrastructure and resiliency investment
introduce legislation enabling Newport to implement a ticket and admission tax which would be dedicated to public infrastructure and public safety
While kids were on their winter break, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain remained focused on many issues, including strategic planning, the budget, and Rogers High School construction. She joined What’sUpNewp for her monthly videocast on Wednesday to discuss these and other issues in Newport schools. Watch Our Conversation
What’s Up Today in Newport County
Weather
Today: A slight chance of snow after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. There is a slight chance of snow after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WNW wind 11 to 14 kt, decreasing to 8 to 11 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:20 am | Sunset: 5:35 pm | 11 hours and 15 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:33 am & 10:55 pm | Low tide at 3:56 am & 3:53 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.8 days, 83% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am to 5 pm: Thursdays: Large Plate & Soup Special at Newport Vineyards
3 pm: AARP Tax Assistance at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Learn to Patch Your Clothes at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm: Water is Life at Sail Newport
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: The Zone of Interest at 3:30 pm, Reservoir Dogs at 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 8 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Tree Commission at 4 pm, Middletown Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - District Building Committee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
No. 5 Marquette trounces Providence 91-69 despite losing Kolek to oblique injury
Marquette didn’t need Tyler Kolek down the stretch to breeze to its third straight blowout victory Wednesday night.
Middletown Town Council approves new initiative to keep the town clean
Middletown, Rhode Island, Launches New Initiative to Keep Town Clean
Community College of Rhode Island Players to present “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”
Renowned director Pitts-Wiley joins CCRI Players for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Tiverton Library offers free meditation workshop
Tiverton Public Library to Host Free Meditation Workshop
$376,754 winning Wild Money ticket sold at Island Food Mart in Middletown
The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 2, 5, 15, 31, 32, and remains unclaimed.
RI Craft Beer Week returns March 1 – 10
RI Brewery Passport cycle to reset on March 1
URI Watershed Watch finds wet weather affected local water quality in 2023
Program seeks volunteers to monitor ponds, streams, coast
Newport Pell Bridge lanes shifting next week
Newport Pell Bridge plaza to undergo traffic pattern changes for upcoming construction
Meet Nate Silveira and Kevin Vang, RI FC soccer players from Rhode Island
Homegrown talent on the roster for new professional soccer team’s opening day on March 16
‘Dune: Part 2’ will open at The JPT on its national release date
Dune: Part 2 is the first film in recent history to open at The JPT on its national release date.
Obituary: Arlene J. Shea
April 9, 1943 – February 24, 2024
Newport Police Dispatch & Arrest Log: Feb. 27 – 28
In addition to the arrest of a Newport man for robbery, arson, breaking and entering, and felony assault, Newport Police officers arrested another Newport man overnight in Newport.
Newport Mansions selects Digital Kitchen to evolve and modernize visitor experience
The Los Angeles-based design studio will work with the Newport Mansions team to evolve and modernize the visitor experience with immersive and interactive storytelling, beginning at The Elms
Newport Police arrest Newport man for robbery, arson, breaking and entering, and felony assault
Newport Police Department arrested a Newport man shortly after midnight on Wednesday on multiple charges.
Legislation seeks to protect patients from prior authorizations, used to limit health care
Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi are sponsoring legislation to require study and improved control of health insurers’ use of prior authorization to limit health care.
Obituary: Joseph G. Silvia Jr.
August 19, 1931 – February 26, 2024
Rhode Island lawmaker proposes tax to curb private equity home buying
Rhode Island proposes new tax on properties to discourage private equity groups from buying up homes
Obituary: Andrew Simonetti
March 29, 1946 – February 02, 2024
