Good Morning! Today is Thursday, February 29.

It only happens once every four years. No, we’re not talking about the Summer Olympics or the presidential elections, although both are on the same cycle as this calendar event. We’re talking about “Leap Day,” of course, February 29th, which occurs every fourth year during Leap Year. Meet some Rhode Island ‘leaplings’

Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting lasted approximately 4 1/2 hours last night. With an eye on raising more revenue for infrastructure improvements, the Council approved resolutions asking the R.I. General Assembly to enact legislation…

While kids were on their winter break, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain remained focused on many issues, including strategic planning, the budget, and Rogers High School construction. She joined What’sUpNewp for her monthly videocast on Wednesday to discuss these and other issues in Newport schools. Watch Our Conversation

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Today: A slight chance of snow after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until February 29, 10:00 AM EST

Today: W wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. There is a slight chance of snow after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 11 to 14 kt, decreasing to 8 to 11 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:20 am | Sunset: 5:35 pm | 11 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:33 am & 10:55 pm | Low tide at 3:56 am & 3:53 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.8 days, 83% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Zone of Interest at 3:30 pm, Reservoir Dogs at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 8 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

Marquette didn’t need Tyler Kolek down the stretch to breeze to its third straight blowout victory Wednesday night.

Middletown, Rhode Island, Launches New Initiative to Keep Town Clean

Renowned director Pitts-Wiley joins CCRI Players for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Tiverton Public Library to Host Free Meditation Workshop

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 2, 5, 15, 31, 32, and remains unclaimed.

RI Brewery Passport cycle to reset on March 1

Program seeks volunteers to monitor ponds, streams, coast

Newport Pell Bridge plaza to undergo traffic pattern changes for upcoming construction

Homegrown talent on the roster for new professional soccer team’s opening day on March 16

Dune: Part 2 is the first film in recent history to open at The JPT on its national release date.

April 9, 1943 – February 24, 2024

In addition to the arrest of a Newport man for robbery, arson, breaking and entering, and felony assault, Newport Police officers arrested another Newport man overnight in Newport.

The Los Angeles-based design studio will work with the Newport Mansions team to evolve and modernize the visitor experience with immersive and interactive storytelling, beginning at The Elms

Newport Police Department arrested a Newport man shortly after midnight on Wednesday on multiple charges.

Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi are sponsoring legislation to require study and improved control of health insurers’ use of prior authorization to limit health care.

August 19, 1931 – February 26, 2024

Rhode Island proposes new tax on properties to discourage private equity groups from buying up homes

March 29, 1946 – February 02, 2024

WJAR: Man accused of carjacking, setting fire to Newport mansion held without bail

WPRI: Portsmouth defeats Green Farms behind Townsend’s 31 points