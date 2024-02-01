Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is a 6-minute read.

🪕 Tickets for the 2024 Newport Folk Festival go on sale at 1 pm today. (Read More)

⚓ The Newport Harbormaster’s Office will accept applications for dinghy and kayak rack spaces at the King Park and Willow Street dinghy racks beginning today and through Feb. 29. (Read More)

🏇 Opening day for Newport Polo will be on June 1 to ring in the summer with a far east flair, hosting Thailand’s Polo Series debut as the 38th nation to compete against the USA. (See the 2024 Schedule)

❤️ In the mood for love? Romance is made easy this Valentine’s Day in Newport with various offerings of activities, gifts, and dinners. (30 Ways to Treat Your Partner in Newport County)

🍽️ Formerly known as The Dining Room at Castle Hill, Aurelia, a new fine dining restaurant, is now open at Castle Hill Inn. (Get to know Aurelia)

🎬 Governor McKee will join the Rhode Island Film and Television Office at the State House at 1 pm to welcome the new 20th Century Studios production of "Ella McCay" to Rhode Island. The movie will follow a young politician, Ella McCay (Emma Mackey), who juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state's longtime incumbent governor (Albert Brooks). The film was written and is being directed by Emmy Award and Academy Award winner James L. Brooks.

👉 At 3 pm, Governor McKee will join legislative leaders, advocates, and parents to launch the 2024 RIght Start Agenda to advance state policies for young children and their families in Rhode Island.

🐔 Midtown Oyster Bar’s new pop-up concept, Dixie, debuts today. The menu highlights their Southern Comfort favorites, from crispy, tender fried chicken to creamy shrimp n’ grits. They’ll have all the fixings! Dixie Kitchen will be open for pick-up and DoorDash Thursday through Saturday from 5 pm to 9 pm. Menu & More

Dixie Kitchen Pop-Up at Midtown Oyster Bar. Photo Credit: Midtown Oyster Bar

What’s Up Today in Newport County

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain after 10 pm. Cloudy, with a low of around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 6 to 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A slight chance of rain after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 36°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 5 pm | 10 hours & 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:49 am | Low tide at 5:08 am & 5:09 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.4 days, 68% lighting.

Things To Do in Newport County

Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County

JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4 pm, Oppenheimer at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Tell Newport at 7:30 pm

Newport County Government

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Freshman guard Stephon Castle scored a season-high 20 points and top-ranked UConn held off Providence 74-65 Wednesday night in a foul-filled Big East battle.

David Green scored 20 points as Rhode Island beat La Salle 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Nine new additions to the living exhibit include current tennis stars, groundbreaking administrators and community developers representing five nations

‘Jaws,’ published in 1974, terrified the public of sharks, but it also brought shark research into the scientific mainstream.

Opening day for the Newport International Polo Series will be on June 1 at 5 pm to ring in the summer with a far east flair, hosting Thailand’s Polo Series debut as the 38th nation to compete against the USA.

Mix and match your way to a perfect date night, week, or month as you shower your loved ones with love, appreciation, and admiration.

Springer, 34, is coming off his second season with the Rams, for whom he served as a special teams assistant.

A unforgettable performance celebrating the Blues, Black History Month, and the Reverend’s Nationally Recognized Storytelling

Formerly known as The Dining Room at Castle Hill, Aurelia is now open with imaginative dishes utilizing Newport’s local bounty of produce, seafood, and artisanal producers

Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns outlines 2024 legislative priorities

Rhode Island Foundation offers $5,000 travel grants for students

Middletown Public Schools seeks community input on superintendent search

People’s Credit Union supports Newport Lions Club’s Eye Health Program with $750 donation

Newport Police Department Arrest and Dispatch Log for Tuesday, January 30.

ecoRI News: RIPTA Board Approves Initial Planning for New Providence Bus Hub

General Assembly: Sen. Acosta, Rep. Sanchez reintroduce bill providing free school meals

WPRI: Neronha, DEM addressing toxic algae blooms