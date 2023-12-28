What's Up in Newport: Thursday, December 28
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, December 28, 2023.
👉 With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative session just a few days away, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session. We also asked about their perceptions of the state’s greatest challenges and focused on affordable housing and healthcare.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be running their responses. We begin with state Rep. Alex Finkelman, a first-term legislator - Legislative Outlook: Rep. Alex Finkelman.
🐦⬛ Gerry Goldstein’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here - Changing names that ruffle feathers .
🎭 Our latest theatre review is here courtesy of WUN contributor Frank O’Donnell - Theatre Review: ‘Moulin Rouge: The Musical’ at PPAC.
🎉 Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do on this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in and around Newport, Rhode Island - What’s Up in Newport on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Today: Rain, mainly before 2 pm. High near 52. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low of around 42. North wind 7 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
Today: NE wind 7 to 10 kt. Rain, mainly before 2 pm. Patchy fog between 10 am and 11 am, then Patchy fog between noon and 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 9 to 12 kt, decreasing to 6 to 9 kt after midnight. There is a chance of rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:22 pm | 9 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:32 am & 8:52 pm | Low tide at 1:14 am & 2:29 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.7 days, 99% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
11 am to 8 pm: Thursday Soup Special at Newport Vineyards
11:30 am: "Noon" Year's Eve Party at Newport Public Library
1 pm to 4 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
4 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
5 pm to 7 pm: Salon Series in the Library at the Brenton Hotel
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
No local meetings are scheduled.
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Legislative Outlook: Rep. Alex Finkelman
With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative session just a few days away, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session.
Theatre Review: ‘Moulin Rouge: The Musical’ at PPAC
“Moulin Rouge: The Musical” runs through New Year’s Eve at the Providence Performing Arts Center.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Charlie Coyle scores twice as Bruins beat Sabres 4-1 to end 4-game skid
Charlie Coyle scored twice and Brad Marchand had two assists to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.
Obituary: Marilyn Ann “Lyn” Kelley
May 31, 1937 – December 24, 2023
The Gamm opens the new year with ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? runs January 25-February 18 at The Gamm Theatre
No. 17 SMU gets an ACC prequel when it faces Boston College in the Fenway Bowl
Fenway Bowl: No. 17 SMU (11-2) vs. Boston College (6-6), Dec. 28, 11 a.m. Eastern (ESPN)
Rhode Island’s top baby names of 2023 revealed
Rhode Island Department of Health releases 2023 list of most popular baby names
RIPTA to run Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day
RIPTA to run all fixed bus routes on Sunday/holiday schedule on New Year’s Day
Gerry Goldstein: Changing names that ruffle feathers
The lesson, and let’s embrace it, is that for success over the long haul we must truly be birds of a feather.
Obituary: Michael Allan Reynolds
December 24, 1986 – December 19, 2023
Obituary: Christopher Browe
September 01, 1960 – December 22, 2023
Newport Police arrest two, one for domestic violence
Newport Police Department reports arrests for domestic disorderly conduct, assault and battery, and underage drinking
