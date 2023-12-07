Good Morning! Today is Thursday, December 7, 2023.

More than $2.4 million in the form of checks will be sent out to nearly 9,000 Rhode Islanders this holiday season, thanks to the Treasury’s Your Money program, announced Rhode Island General Treasurer James Diossa. Read More

Dr. Michael Fine, a former Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, with his latest column for What’sUpNewp → Dr. Michael Fine: What’s Crazy About Hepatitis C, HIV, and Colon Cancer

The Rogers Theatre Company and the Middletown High School Drama Club are presenting “A Christmas Carol" in the Middletown High School cafetorium at 7 pm this Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9. Tickets will be available at the door. $5.00 general admission

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast

Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Today: WNW wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:58 am & 3:07 pm | Low tide at 9:11 am & 9:10 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.7 days, 34% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Discover Newport: Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority at 1 pm

Little Compton: Town Council at 6:15 pm

Middletown: Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm, School Committee at 4:30 pm, Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm

Newport County: Regional Special Education Program at 9 am

Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

HAPPENING THIS WEEK

Stories that recently appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are relevant to this week.

Singing For Shelter: Local musicians to raise funds to support the area’s homeless shelters

RIDOT to permanently close old Downtown Newport exit on Dec. 8

Jamestown Arts Center to host Holiday Arts Market Dec. 8 – 9

SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 9

Choral Collective of Newport County will present its annual Winter Concert on December 9

ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast Dec. 9 show from Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

Salve Regina hosts Clark University on Saturday, December 9, with a 1 p.m. tip-off.

Kino Lilly Jr. scored 22 points as Brown beat Rhode Island 67-64 on Wednesday night.

Daniel Rivera’s 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks helped Bryant defeat Siena 67-51 on Wednesday night.

U.S. Coast Guard officials are promising reforms after an internal review sparked by reports of sexual assault and harassment found that “too many” of its members don’t feel safe and trust in leadership is eroding.

The Patriots (2-10) are simply looking for something — anything — to build on amid a five-game losing streak that has a team that used to pick last in each round of the draft nearly every year at the height of the Tom Brady era to somehow perhaps pick first.

Nearly 9,000 Rhode Islanders to receive nearly $2.4 million in unclaimed property this holiday season

City Council to consider zoning ordinance amendment, e-bike ordinance, and more at December 13 meeting

Levitate Music & Arts Festival returns to Marshfield Fairgrounds in 2024

Fifty-two endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles suffering from “cold stun” are rehabbing at four facilities in Florida after a flight on a private plane from the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts.

Middletown Town Council welcomes new deputy director of public works, revives subcommittee to study short-term rentals

It’s been more than a decade since the NFL featured three offenses as challenged as the ones for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont submitted the legislation, named the Inclusive Democracy Act, on Tuesday which would guarantee the right to vote in federal elections for all citizens regardless of their criminal record.

Despite some recent financial setbacks, U.S. offshore windpower has hit a milestone. An 800-foot tall turbine is now sending electricity onto the grid from a commercial-scale offshore wind farm on pace to be the country’s first.

Founder of indie rock band on touring, the workplace, and their new album ‘Rabbit, Rabbit’

Upper and Lower Melville Ponds in Portsmouth will be stocked after the recent lifting of Cyanobacteria alerts

The renovated Cape sits on nearly 1 acre of waterfront property, including three bedrooms and four full & 1 half bathrooms across 4,210 square feet.

It’s crazy we haven’t provided primary care to all Americans.

Salve Regina University has launched the largest fundraising campaign in the school’s history, Our Mission. Our Moment, with a set goal of $75 million.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, December 5, through 7 am on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

101 Mount Hope Avenue in Jamestown recently sold for $1,920,000, according to Compass.

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

Janet Ellen Wasilewski

Brenda Margolis

Jerome “Jerry” R. Kirby Jr.

Suzanne Reardon

Constance “Connie” Sullivan McAuliffe

