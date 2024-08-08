Good Morning!

⚾ Last night, the Newport Gulls dropped game 1 of the NECBL Championship Series at Cardines Field. The Gulls will have a chance to keep their season alive with a game on the road tonight at Goodall Park, with 1st pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM and available to watch on ESPN+. Read More

🎬 The Rhode Island International Film Festival kicked off Tuesday night at the Providence Performing Arts Center. The festival takes place through August 11 at different venues across the state and features films from around the world. WUN’s Anna Lofgren has the story. Read More

👉 Aquidneck Night Out will be held tonight at Easton’s Beach. This event is for children under 12 and their families and will be held at Easton’s Beach from 5 to 7 p.m. The City of Newport says that more than 20 organizations have signed up to support this event, so it’s sure to be a busy night of fun for all. Read More

📚 The City of Newport is making significant progress on its Strategic Plan, with 46 out of 56 goals and strategies either ongoing or complete. The plan, developed with input from over 1,000 residents, outlines five priority areas for the city’s future. Read More

🆕 Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is expected to come to Newport next week for a major fundraiser, 12 News has confirmed.

Today: There is a chance of showers, mainly between 1 pm and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a chance of showers between 11 pm and midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around eight mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except for higher amounts that are possible in thunderstorms.

Today: NE wind 6 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. There is a chance of showers, mainly between 2 pm and 3 pm. Seas are 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind around 7 kt. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a chance of showers between 11 pm and midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sunrise: 5:47 am | Sunset: 7:53 pm | 14 hours and 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:12 am & 11:22 pm | Low tide at 4:18 am & 4:34 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.2 days, 11% lighting.

