What's Up in Newport: Thursday, August 8
A look at what's happening out there today; plus all of the latest WUN headlines.
Good Morning!
⚾ Last night, the Newport Gulls dropped game 1 of the NECBL Championship Series at Cardines Field. The Gulls will have a chance to keep their season alive with a game on the road tonight at Goodall Park, with 1st pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM and available to watch on ESPN+. Read More
🎬 The Rhode Island International Film Festival kicked off Tuesday night at the Providence Performing Arts Center. The festival takes place through August 11 at different venues across the state and features films from around the world. WUN’s Anna Lofgren has the story. Read More
👉 Aquidneck Night Out will be held tonight at Easton’s Beach. This event is for children under 12 and their families and will be held at Easton’s Beach from 5 to 7 p.m. The City of Newport says that more than 20 organizations have signed up to support this event, so it’s sure to be a busy night of fun for all. Read More
📚 The City of Newport is making significant progress on its Strategic Plan, with 46 out of 56 goals and strategies either ongoing or complete. The plan, developed with input from over 1,000 residents, outlines five priority areas for the city’s future. Read More
🆕 Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is expected to come to Newport next week for a major fundraiser, 12 News has confirmed.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Summer fun awaits at Aquidneck Night Out on August 8
Easton’s Beach to host children’s event on August 8
Rep. Magaziner visits Block Island, hosts Town Hall and visits sites
Congressman discusses local priorities, tours fire station and maritime institute during island trip
Bobby Witt’s 2 homers, double and 4 RBIs lead the Royals past the Red Sox 8-4
Bobby Witt Jr. had two homers, a double and four RBIs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 Wednesday night and salvaged the final game of a three-game series.
Newport Gulls drop Game 1 of the Championship Series
The Gulls will have a chance to keep their season alive with a game on the road at Goodall Park with 1st pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM and available to watch on ESPN+.
Rhode Island FC falls 1-0 at Indy Eleven
Club returns home for first-ever derby match vs. Hartford Athletic on Saturday
Rhode Island cracks down on deceptive solar sales with ‘Solar Protections Bill’
New law requires solar retailers to register, conduct criminal background checks
RIPTA to run limited service on Victory Day
Buses and trolleys will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
What Sold: A look at 35 home sales across Newport County (July 29 - August 2)
Middletown’s DeBlois Gallery celebrated 40 years: Fortyssimo
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: There is a chance of showers, mainly between 1 pm and 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a chance of showers between 11 pm and midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around eight mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except for higher amounts that are possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Today: NE wind 6 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. There is a chance of showers, mainly between 2 pm and 3 pm. Seas are 1 ft or less.
Tonight: E wind around 7 kt. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a chance of showers between 11 pm and midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:47 am | Sunset: 7:53 pm | 14 hours and 6 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:12 am & 11:22 pm | Low tide at 4:18 am & 4:34 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.2 days, 11% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am to 10:15 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Treat in the Park at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: World Trivia at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 7 pm: Ride the Newport Art Trolley for free!
5 pm to 7 pm: Salon Series at The Living Room at Brenton Hotel
5:30 pm: Vasco da Gama Music on the Lawn
6 pm to 7 pm: Charter Books featuring Srinivas Reddy – Illuminating Worlds: An Anthology of Classical Indian Literature at Charter Books
6 pm: The John G. Winslow Lecture Peggy Guggenheim: Heiress and Collector at Rosecliff
6:30 pm to 7:30 pm: ‘Six of the First’: Imagining a Counter-history of Slavery Through Sculpture at Richard I. Burnham Resource Center
7 pm: Lights! Camera! Laughter! at The Firehouse Theater
8 pm: Maya and The Wave – newportFILM Outdoors at Fort Adams State Park
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 4:30 pm, Fly Me To The Moon at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Mark Flynn Acoustic from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Timeless at 9 pm
Newport Craft: Thursday Trivia at 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm
The Reef: Green Author at 7 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 1 pm, Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 2 pm
Little Compton: Harbor Commission at 5 pm, Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 6 pm
Middletown: Outreach Committee at 5 pm, Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Waterfront Commission at 5:30 pm
Tiverton: Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
What’s Up This Week
Recent What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Michael Corrente produced film ‘The Tributaries’ to screen at the Rhode Island Film Festival August 8
Chase Ceglie to perform his latest album at King Park on August 9
Kentish Guards and Pawtuxet Rangers to host 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums at Fort Adams on August 9 – 10
The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty will perform at The JPT on Aug. 9, 2024
Gallery Sitka to host an exhibition featuring 15 National Association of Women Artists—MA Chapter artists
R&B band “The 40” to headline Newport’s NIMFest Concert Series
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
