👉 Last night, the Newport City Council held a 4-hour and 10-minute regular meeting, discussing a proposed tourism improvement district and new regulations for accessory dwelling units. Overall Meeting Recap

The Newport City Council tabled a vote on establishing a new Tourism Improvement District after a debate over the proposal’s merits and the city’s role in collecting fees for the hospitality industry. Read More

The City Council discussed a major overhaul of its resident parking permit program to address abuse and ensure availability for year-round residents. Read More

The City Council discussed new transportation and parking policies for large events to address residents’ congestion and quality of life issues. Read More

More reporting will come today from last night’s meeting.

🇺🇸 Tim Walz, Democratic Candidate for Vice President, will attend a fundraiser in Newport this afternoon at Salve Regina University’s Ochre Court.

Four-hour meeting sees heated discussions on tourism funding and state-mandated housing changes

Resolution calls for staff recommendations to reduce congestion, but some councilors question city’s role

Wyatt Langford hit a tying three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Jonah Heim had a two-run homer in the 10th to lead the Texas Rangers to a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, avoiding a three-game sweep.

Council requests revised policies after discovering single properties with up to 16 resident stickers

The New England Patriots have traded four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Councilors divided over 3% administrative fee and council member’s involvement, leading to tabling of resolution

Newly constructed home boasts 8,000 square feet overlooking the Sakonnet

Ten Rhode Island organizations, including Emergent Risk International in Newport, earned a spot on the national rankings list released on Tuesday, August 13.

Tickets on sale now with early bird discount!

It’s also a fun way for many of the artistic youth of Newport to showcase their talents in such an illustrious setting

Recent Local Obituaries

Robert William Duce

Theresa A. Martin Zocco

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 pm. Widespread haze after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 11 pm. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S around 6 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Widespread haze after 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers before 11pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:54 am | Sunset: 7:44 pm | 13 hours and 49 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:08 am & 4:45 pm | Low tide at 9:47 am & 11:23 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.6 days, 73% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week + Weekend

What’s Up this week in Newport County: August 12 – 18

On tap this week/weekend: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.

