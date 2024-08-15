What's Up in Newport: Thursday, August 15
Newport City Council debates Tourism District, Accessory Dwelling Units in marathon meeting
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, August 15 - the 228th day of the year; 138 days remain in 2024.
I apologize for publishing this newsletter a bit late this morning. I wanted to make sure I could provide some updates from last night’s Newport City Council meeting.
👉 Last night, the Newport City Council held a 4-hour and 10-minute regular meeting, discussing a proposed tourism improvement district and new regulations for accessory dwelling units. Overall Meeting Recap
The Newport City Council tabled a vote on establishing a new Tourism Improvement District after a debate over the proposal’s merits and the city’s role in collecting fees for the hospitality industry. Read More
The City Council discussed a major overhaul of its resident parking permit program to address abuse and ensure availability for year-round residents. Read More
The City Council discussed new transportation and parking policies for large events to address residents’ congestion and quality of life issues. Read More
More reporting will come today from last night’s meeting.
🇺🇸 Tim Walz, Democratic Candidate for Vice President, will attend a fundraiser in Newport this afternoon at Salve Regina University’s Ochre Court.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport City Council debates Tourism District, Accessory Dwelling Units in marathon meeting
Four-hour meeting sees heated discussions on tourism funding and state-mandated housing changes
Newport City Council debates traffic solutions for large events
Resolution calls for staff recommendations to reduce congestion, but some councilors question city’s role
Late homers by Wyatt Langford, Jonah Heim lead Rangers to come-from-behind 9-7 win over Red Sox
Wyatt Langford hit a tying three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Jonah Heim had a two-run homer in the 10th to lead the Texas Rangers to a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, avoiding a three-game sweep.
Newport City Council considers overhaul of Resident Parking Program
Council requests revised policies after discovering single properties with up to 16 resident stickers
Falcons acquire 4-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from Patriots, AP source says
The New England Patriots have traded four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Newport City Council tables Tourism Improvement District vote
Councilors divided over 3% administrative fee and council member’s involvement, leading to tabling of resolution
Modern home breaks Tiverton sales record at $5.3 million
Newly constructed home boasts 8,000 square feet overlooking the Sakonnet
New Inc. 5000 list includes 10 Rhode Island businesses
Ten Rhode Island organizations, including Emergent Risk International in Newport, earned a spot on the national rankings list released on Tuesday, August 13.
Norman Bird Sanctuary invites the community to celebrate 50th Anniversary Harvest Fair in October
Tickets on sale now with early bird discount!
Wet Paint was a fun affair, a complete celebration of the area’s passionate art community
It’s also a fun way for many of the artistic youth of Newport to showcase their talents in such an illustrious setting
If you appreciate WUN and our coverage, please consider supporting our local independent newsroom by becoming a Supporter today or by making a one-time contribution!
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Transgender rights and book banning dominate the public forum portion of Newport School Committee meeting
Rhode Island Attorney General takes action against parking management company that operates in Newport
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 pm. Widespread haze after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 11 pm. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S around 6 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Widespread haze after 5pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers before 11pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:54 am | Sunset: 7:44 pm | 13 hours and 49 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:08 am & 4:45 pm | Low tide at 9:47 am & 11:23 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.6 days, 73% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am to 3 pm: 48 State Tour: Saving America’s Graveyards at Island Cemetery
12 pm to 1 pm: “The Elgin Affair: The True Story of the Greatest Theft in History” at Newport Art Museum
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
5 pm: National Night Out 2024 at Glen Park
5 pm to 7 pm: Salon Series at The Living Room at Brenton Hotel
5:30 pm: Vasco da Gama Music on the Lawn
6 pm: Paint Night at Bajah’s Cat Cafe
7:30 pm: Judy Collins live at The JPT Film & Event Center
8 pm: newportFILM presents Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes at Chateau-sur-Mer Lawn
Live Music & Entertainment
9 am to 3 pm: 48 State Tour: Saving America’s Graveyards at Island Cemetery
12 pm to 1 pm: “The Elgin Affair: The True Story of the Greatest Theft in History” at Newport Art Museum
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
5 pm: National Night Out 2024 at Glen Park
5 pm to 7 pm: Salon Series at The Living Room at Brenton Hotel
5:30 pm: Vasco da Gama Music on the Lawn
6 pm: Paint Night at Bajah’s Cat Cafe
7:30 pm: Judy Collins live at The JPT Film & Event Center
8 pm: newportFILM presents Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes at Chateau-sur-Mer Lawn
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 2 pm
Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 am
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
What’s Up this week in Newport County: August 12 – 18
On tap this week/weekend: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
Rhode Island Monthly: High Tea With a Side of History at Newport’s Historical Chinese Tea House Cafe
WJAR: Walz to attend fundraiser event at Salve Regina University
WJAR: Rhode Island attorney general accuses parking company of deceptive practices
WPRI: Security a key concern ahead of Tim Walz visit to Newport