What's Up in Newport: Thursday, August 1
Legendary folk hero Joan Baez made several stops in Newport recently; No agreement in Newport school dispute ; and more.
Good Morning & Hello August!
👉 Joan Baez has made several appearances in Newport recently. The folk icon touched down on familiar ground at the Newport Folk Festival over the weekend and also appeared at The JPT on Monday night.
WUN's Veronica Bruno has the story.
🆕 A mediation session, the third, between Newport teachers and the administration over the layoff and displacement of 20 percent of the school faculty, ended without agreement on Tuesday. It had been characterized as perhaps the final mediation session in an effort to resolve the dispute.
WUN's Frank Prosnitz with the story
🏫 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain provided updates on teacher contract negotiations, school construction, and plans for the upcoming academic year during her monthly virtual conversation with What’sUpNewp Wednesday.
Frank and I have the story
⚾ The Newport Gulls kick off their 2024 NECBL Playoff journey this evening at Cardines Field against the Valley Blue Sox in a best-of-3 series. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be held at Cardines Field on Saturday at 6:35 pm.
📻 This year, the Newport Jazz Festival will record some sets from each day and make them available for a one-time broadcast only on MVYRADIO. From 7 to 9 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, listen in to mvyradio.org or 96.5 FM for performances recorded on that day at Fort Adams.
❓ What event are you most looking forward to attending in August?
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Legendary folk hero Joan Baez made several stops in Newport recently
Joan Baez kicked off her book tour in the City by the Sea, which gave the activist singer her big break at the Folk Festival in 1959
No agreement in Newport school dispute
A mediation session, the third, between Newport teachers and the administration over the layoff and displacement of 20 percent of the school faculty, ended without agreement on Tuesday.
Devers hits game-winning double in 10th and Red Sox beat Mariners 3-2
Rafael Devers doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning for his third hit of the game, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Wednesday.
Block Island home sells for a record $7.71 million
According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest single-family home sale ever to take place on Block Island.
RIDOH recommends closure of Camp Fuller YMCA and Spouting Rock Beach Association
RIDOH closely monitoring conditions through Labor Day
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
Newport School Superintendent provides updates on teacher negotiations, staffing, Rogers High School construction, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SW wind 5 to 9 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:40 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours and 20 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:04 am & 6:38 pm | Low tide at 12:30 am & 11:22 am.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.1 days, 13% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am to 10:15 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
10 am to 11:30 am: Bridging the Gap Community Workshop at Rodgers Recreation Center
12 pm to 2 pm: Bridging the Gap: Jazz Artist Panel at McKillop Library
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: 3D Printing at Newport Public Library
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Bridging the Gap: Jazz Artist Panel at Rodgers Recreation Center
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: 3D Printing at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 7 pm: Salon Series at The Living Room at Brenton Hotel
6 pm to 8:30 pm: Charter Books presents Paul Alexander – Bitter Crop at The JPT
6:35 pm: NECBL Playoffs - Newport Gulls vs Valley Blue Sox at Cardines Field
7 pm to 8 pm: Ballet at Newport Contemporary Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
8 pm: They All Came Out To Montreux – newportFILM Outdoors at Lawn of Rosecliff
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: Singer Johnny The K at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The BikeRiders at 1 pm, Lady Sings The Blues with Author Paul Alexander at 6 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Brian Cabral from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Craft: Thursday Trivia at 7 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 10:30 pm, DJ Chad Dubs from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 29 – August 4
Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
Further Reading + More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Portsmouth girl is a veteran of the triathlon — at 13
MilitaryNews: Daughter of NUWC Division Newport employee will compete in rowing at the 2024 Summer Olympics
The Boston Globe: He once cooked for the British royal family. Now he’s leading a Newport restaurant as its chef.
Thank you for providing a way to listen to the music being played at NEWPORT . Being that I cannot attend this year, this gives me a way to listen and be there although I'm not onsite.