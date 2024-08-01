Good Morning & Hello August!

👉 Joan Baez has made several appearances in Newport recently. The folk icon touched down on familiar ground at the Newport Folk Festival over the weekend and also appeared at The JPT on Monday night.

WUN’s Veronica Bruno has the story. Legendary folk hero Joan Baez made several stops in Newport recently.

🆕 A mediation session, the third, between Newport teachers and the administration over the layoff and displacement of 20 percent of the school faculty, ended without agreement on Tuesday. It had been characterized as perhaps the final mediation session in an effort to resolve the dispute.

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - No agreement in Newport school dispute .

🏫 Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain provided updates on teacher contract negotiations, school construction, and plans for the upcoming academic year during her monthly virtual conversation with What’sUpNewp Wednesday.

Frank and I have the story - WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain.

⚾ The Newport Gulls kick off their 2024 NECBL Playoff journey this evening at Cardines Field against the Valley Blue Sox in a best-of-3 series. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be held at Cardines Field on Saturday at 6:35 pm.

📻 This year, the Newport Jazz Festival will record some sets from each day and make them available for a one-time broadcast only on MVYRADIO. From 7 to 9 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, listen in to mvyradio.org or 96.5 FM for performances recorded on that day at Fort Adams.

❓ What event are you most looking forward to attending in August?

Joan Baez kicked off her book tour in the City by the Sea, which gave the activist singer her big break at the Folk Festival in 1959

A mediation session, the third, between Newport teachers and the administration over the layoff and displacement of 20 percent of the school faculty, ended without agreement on Tuesday.

Rafael Devers doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning for his third hit of the game, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Wednesday.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest single-family home sale ever to take place on Block Island.

RIDOH closely monitoring conditions through Labor Day

Newport School Superintendent provides updates on teacher negotiations, staffing, Rogers High School construction, and more.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 5 to 9 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:40 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours and 20 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:04 am & 6:38 pm | Low tide at 12:30 am & 11:22 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.1 days, 13% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up in Newport this week: July 29 – August 4

Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

