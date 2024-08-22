Good Morning! Today is Thursday, August 22, the 235th day of the year; 131 days remain in 2024.

📰 On this day in 1762, Ann (Smith) Franklin, the sister-in-law of Benjamin Franklin, became the sole editor and publisher of the Newport Mercury, making her the first female editor in the United States. Read More

🆕 On Monday, the Newport Historical Society announced its $4.5 million Voices Campaign at the oldest surviving home in Newport, the National Historic Landmark building, the 327-year-old Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House at 17 Broadway. WUN’s Veronica Bruno details how the Newport Historical Society will transform the house into a Center for Black History. Read More

🇺🇸 Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong is attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week as an alternate delegate, joining a Rhode Island contingent that includes prominent state and federal officials. I spoke with the mayor by phone on Wednesday to hear more about his experience at the convention. Read More

“We need to preserve and share this history and make it accessible to the broadest audience possible,” said Sen. Reed.

Renowned Barolo producer Giovanni Rosso to attend

Rookie Ceddanne Rafaela doubled twice with two RBIs and fellow rookie David Hamilton added a solo homer in the ninth inning to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Jean Nieves-Ramos was taken into custody by Rhode Island State Police and Middletown Police Department.

‘Dark Time’, a short film, is casting in Newport, Rhode Island.

International flags, cultural performances, and traditional foods

Nature Conservancy, Block Island Land Trust collaborate on critical habitat conservation

Talented Newcomers Set Sights on 2024 Resolute Cup

The Boston-based indie band and Newport-based modern jazz act take over the King Park Gazebo in Newport, RI on August 25th from 3pm to 6pm.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 6 to 9 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:02 am | Sunset: 7:33 pm | 13 hours and 31 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:25 am & 10:48 pm | Low tide at 3:41 am & 4:12 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.3 days, 93% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 9 am

Tiverton: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm

What’s Up This Week + Weekend

On tap this week and weekend: Salute to Summer, Bike Newport 10-Spot Ride, Al Stewart live at The JPT, The Heart of Hip Hop 25th Anniversary Screening, and more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.

Rhode Island Current: Want a constitutional convention in 2026? Here’s how much it could cost the state.

Steve Ahlquist: Climate Action Rhode Island demands Preservation Society of Newport drop anti-wind lawsuit at Newport City Hall

The Public’s Radio: Newport obsessed over the Vanderbilts. But its Black leaders thrived long before the Gilded Age.