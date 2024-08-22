What's Up in Newport: Thursday, Aug. 22
Details on how the Newport Historical Society will transform Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House into Center for Black History
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, August 22, the 235th day of the year; 131 days remain in 2024.
📰 On this day in 1762, Ann (Smith) Franklin, the sister-in-law of Benjamin Franklin, became the sole editor and publisher of the Newport Mercury, making her the first female editor in the United States. Read More
🆕 On Monday, the Newport Historical Society announced its $4.5 million Voices Campaign at the oldest surviving home in Newport, the National Historic Landmark building, the 327-year-old Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House at 17 Broadway. WUN’s Veronica Bruno details how the Newport Historical Society will transform the house into a Center for Black History. Read More
🇺🇸 Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong is attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week as an alternate delegate, joining a Rhode Island contingent that includes prominent state and federal officials. I spoke with the mayor by phone on Wednesday to hear more about his experience at the convention. Read More
On WhatsUpNewp.com
“We need to preserve and share this history and make it accessible to the broadest audience possible,” said Sen. Reed.
Today In Newport History: August 22, 1762 – Ann Franklin Takes Over Newport Mercury, Becomes First Female Editor in U.S.
Ann (Smith) Franklin became the sole editor and publisher of the Newport Mercury on August 22nd, 1762, making her the first female editor in the United States.
Passport to Piedmont Wine Dinner at Giusto will feature renowned winemaker on Sept. 20
Renowned Barolo producer Giovanni Rosso to attend
Rookies Rafaela and Hamilton help Red Sox to 4-1 victory and series win over Astros
Rookie Ceddanne Rafaela doubled twice with two RBIs and fellow rookie David Hamilton added a solo homer in the ninth inning to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday.
Pawtucket resident facing multiple charges from Middletown Police after arrest
Jean Nieves-Ramos was taken into custody by Rhode Island State Police and Middletown Police Department.
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
‘Dark Time’, a short film, is casting in Newport, Rhode Island.
46th Annual Heritage Festival to take place at WaterFire Arts Center
International flags, cultural performances, and traditional foods
The Nature Conservancy conserves coastal properties on Block Island and in South Kingstown
Nature Conservancy, Block Island Land Trust collaborate on critical habitat conservation
Newport Mayor Xay reports DNC is showcasing a “Forward vs. Backward” vision for America
Newport Mayor Xaykham Khamsyvoravong is attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week as an alternate delegate, joining a Rhode Island contingent that includes prominent state and federal officials.
New York Yacht Club: Newcomers bring talent and experience to 2024 Resolution Cup
Talented Newcomers Set Sights on 2024 Resolute Cup
Final NIMFEst concert of the season will feature performances by Hush Club and Contrafact
The Boston-based indie band and Newport-based modern jazz act take over the King Park Gazebo in Newport, RI on August 25th from 3pm to 6pm.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 6 to 9 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:02 am | Sunset: 7:33 pm | 13 hours and 31 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:25 am & 10:48 pm | Low tide at 3:41 am & 4:12 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.3 days, 93% lighting.
Things To Do
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
5 pm to 7 pm: Salon Series at The Living Room at Brenton Hotel
5:30 pm: Vasco da Gama Music on the Lawn
6 pm to 8 pm: APERICENA! A Night In Italy at Greenvale Vineyards
7:45 pm: COPA 71 – newportFILM Outdoors at Miantonomi Park
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Fly Me To The Moon at 4:30 pm,Widow Clicquot at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Megan Chenot from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Connor Cox & The Heat at 9 pm
Newport Craft: Thursday Trivia at 7 pm
Newport Harbor Island Resort: Live music at Torpedo Bar & Lounge from 6 pm to 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Nunsense: A Musical! at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Vieste: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 9 am
Tiverton: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: Aug. 19 – 25
On tap this week and weekend: Salute to Summer, Bike Newport 10-Spot Ride, Al Stewart live at The JPT, The Heart of Hip Hop 25th Anniversary Screening, and more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.
