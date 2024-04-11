What's Up in Newport: Thursday, April 11
Here's what's on tap for today around Newport; plus a look at all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, April 11.
🌼 Newport’s Miantonomi Park is now bursting into a vibrant sea of yellow as over 38,000 daffodils bloom for the first time. To celebrate their arrival, the entire Newport community is invited to “head north” this Sunday, April 14, for an afternoon of daffy, delirious, and delicious fun. Read More
🗳️ No wonder Mark Twain was once moved to observe, “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.” Gerry Goldstein’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here - Politics to smile about, until it isn’t
🍽️ The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting Newport County residents to share their thoughts about the issues that are important to them at a free community dinner on April 16. Read More
👉 A series of lectures on the African heritage experience during America’s Gilded Age will begin today at Rosecliff. Read More
🎶 Newport Jazz Festival announced its 2024 daily lineups on Wednesday. All ticket types are now also on sale. More Information
What’s Up Today
Weather
Wind Advisory in effect from April 12, 2:00 AM until April 12, 2:00 PM
Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from April 11, 6:00 PM until April 12, 10:00 AM
Today: Patchy drizzle before 8 am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 8 am and 1 pm. Areas of fog. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming southeast at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 am. Low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Gale Watch in effect from April 12, 12:00 AM until April 12, 10:00 AM
Gale Warning in effect from April 12, 10:00 AM until April 12, 8:00 PM
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE around 6 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers, mainly between 10 am and 1 pm. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSE wind is 10 to 13 kt and will increase to 16 to 19 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 kt. Showers, with thunderstorms, are also possible after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 7:21 pm | 13 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:35 am & 10:59 pm | Low tide at 4:11 am & 3:48 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.6 days, 8% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
9:30 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am: Poetry Circle at Portsmouth Free Public Library
2:30 pm: Computer Workshop: Intro to Google Docs at Newport Public Library
3 pm: AARP Tax Assistance at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Teen Linoleum Stamp Making Series at Newport Public Library
5 pm: Organizing your Family Photographs (Virtual) with Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm: Child & Family Spring Kickoff Cocktail Party at The Reef
6 pm: JAC Talk: Second Time Around and The Fabric of Art History at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm: Lecture: The Measure of a Man: Double Consciousness and the Fashioning of W. E. B. Du Bois at Rosecliff
Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board Bistro: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Golden Girls Drag Show at 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Ladies Foursome at 11 am
One Pelham East: The Naticks at 8:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Dave Flamand at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: School Committee at 6 pm
Little Compton: Harbor Commission at 6 pm
Middletown: Outreach Committee at 5 pm, Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Economic Development Commission at 6 pm, Budget Committee at 6 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…
Get the Measure of W. E. B. Du Bois at Preservation Society Lecture on April 11
Salve Regina University to host Natasha Bedingfield, Ruston Kelly for Spring Week concert
Rhode Island PBS Annual Fundraiser, Uncorked, Returns April 12
DEM has stocked more than 100 bodies of water with 60,000 fish ahead of Opening Day of Trout Season
Community invited to help clean up Fort Adams State Park at Sail Newport event
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain provides updates in weekly message
“This is a very important week of testing for our students, with Pell 3rd and 4th graders taking their RICAS ELA assessments, all Thompson students taking their RICAS ELA assessments, and our Rogers 10th and 11th graders taking their PSAT and SATs.”
RIPTA to hold a community meeting at URI Kingston Campus on revised proposed service changes
Community Meeting Scheduled at Memorial Union on Friday, April 19 from 12pm-2pm
Town of Middletown hosting inaugural Earth Day Art Contest
Held in conjunction with the Governor’s campaign to Keep Rhody Litter Free, this art contest seeks to raise awareness of everyone’s responsibility to preserve natural resources and to commit to cleaning up litter on public property and open spaces.
CCRI celebrates graduation of first cohorts of Rhode Island’s first Offshore Wind Safety Training Center
CCRI is accepting applications for future cohorts.
BankNewport Promotes Evan Rose to Vice President, Premier Banking Manager
BankNewport promotes Evan Rose, a resident of Portsmouth, to vice president, premier banking manager
Westburg hits go-ahead HR in 7th, Orioles rally from 5 down to beat Red Sox 7-5 in Holliday’s debut
Jordan Westburg hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles erased a five-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Wednesday night.
Rep. Magaziner passes first bill through committee
Homeland Security Bill will Combat Foreign-Directed Terrorism and Harassment of Dissidents on US Soil
Gerry Goldstein: Politics to smile about, until it isn’t
No wonder Mark Twain was once moved to observe, “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.”
Daffy fun to be had at Miantonomi Park on April 14
Newport’s Miantonomi Park is now bursting into a vibrant sea of yellow as over 38,000 daffodils bloom for the first time. To celebrate their arrival, the entire Newport community is invited to “head north” this Sunday, April 14, for an afternoon of daffy, delirious, and delicious fun.
Rhode Island Foundation inviting Newport County residents to share input at a free community dinner
Rhode Island Foundation awarded $5.2 million in grants to Newport County nonprofits last year
Salve Regina University to host Natasha Bedingfield, Ruston Kelly for Spring Week concert
Salve Regina University to Host Spring Week Celebration
DEM has stocked more than 100 bodies of water with 60,000 fish ahead of Opening Day of Trout Season
A Rite of Spring, Rain or Shine: Opening Day of Trout Season is Set for April 13; DEM has Stocked 60,000 Fish in Over 100 Waterbodies
DEM to give away 2,000 trees to Rhode Islanders
Rhode Island to give away 2,000 trees to residents to help save energy and lower utility bills
Op-Ed: Standing up for transparency
By Senator Louis P. DiPalma and Representative Patricia A. Serpa
House approves Commission to Study Rhode Island Beach Erosion
Rhode Island House of Representatives Approves Resolution to Study Beach Erosion in Rhode Island
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Lob: April 9 – 10
No arrests were made during this time period.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Powerball ticket sold in Westerly wins $150,000, while Middletown woman claims $30,000 Instant ticket
Rhode Island's Great Swamp Shooting Range opens for 2024 season
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about health care and private equity
More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Tiverton reval: Property values up 22 to 47 percent
East Bay RI: Does East Main Road need to go on a ‘diet’?
NUWC: NUWC Division Newport's Federal Women's Program hosts panel for Women's History Month
WJAR: Emergency Management Agency talks safety plans following Baltimore bridge collapse