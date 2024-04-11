Good Morning! Today is Thursday, April 11.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Wind Advisory in effect from April 12, 2:00 AM until April 12, 2:00 PM

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from April 11, 6:00 PM until April 12, 10:00 AM

Today: Patchy drizzle before 8 am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 8 am and 1 pm. Areas of fog. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming southeast at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 am. Low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from April 12, 12:00 AM until April 12, 10:00 AM

Gale Warning in effect from April 12, 10:00 AM until April 12, 8:00 PM

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE around 6 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers, mainly between 10 am and 1 pm. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSE wind is 10 to 13 kt and will increase to 16 to 19 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 kt. Showers, with thunderstorms, are also possible after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 7:21 pm | 13 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:35 am & 10:59 pm | Low tide at 4:11 am & 3:48 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.6 days, 8% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board Bistro: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Golden Girls Drag Show at 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Ladies Foursome at 11 am

One Pelham East: The Naticks at 8:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Dave Flamand at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…

On WhatsUpNewp.com

“This is a very important week of testing for our students, with Pell 3rd and 4th graders taking their RICAS ELA assessments, all Thompson students taking their RICAS ELA assessments, and our Rogers 10th and 11th graders taking their PSAT and SATs.”

Community Meeting Scheduled at Memorial Union on Friday, April 19 from 12pm-2pm

Held in conjunction with the Governor’s campaign to Keep Rhody Litter Free, this art contest seeks to raise awareness of everyone’s responsibility to preserve natural resources and to commit to cleaning up litter on public property and open spaces.

CCRI is accepting applications for future cohorts.

BankNewport promotes Evan Rose, a resident of Portsmouth, to vice president, premier banking manager

Jordan Westburg hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles erased a five-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Homeland Security Bill will Combat Foreign-Directed Terrorism and Harassment of Dissidents on US Soil

No wonder Mark Twain was once moved to observe, “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason.”

Newport’s Miantonomi Park is now bursting into a vibrant sea of yellow as over 38,000 daffodils bloom for the first time. To celebrate their arrival, the entire Newport community is invited to “head north” this Sunday, April 14, for an afternoon of daffy, delirious, and delicious fun.

Rhode Island Foundation awarded $5.2 million in grants to Newport County nonprofits last year

Salve Regina University to Host Spring Week Celebration

A Rite of Spring, Rain or Shine: Opening Day of Trout Season is Set for April 13; DEM has Stocked 60,000 Fish in Over 100 Waterbodies

Rhode Island to give away 2,000 trees to residents to help save energy and lower utility bills

By Senator Louis P. DiPalma and Representative Patricia A. Serpa

Rhode Island House of Representatives Approves Resolution to Study Beach Erosion in Rhode Island

No arrests were made during this time period.

Recent Local Obituaries

