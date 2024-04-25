👉 During their Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday night, Newport City Council approved a one-year agreement, including three (3) additional one (1) year opinion years, with 1899, LLC. of Newport, Rhode Island (which is now doing business as The Heritage Restaurant Group), to provide mobile food and beverage concessions at Easton’s Beach. Read More

📻 “Trash is treasure,” says Thomas Dambo, a Danish artist who has turned garbage into bigger-than-life sculptures, a giant swan in Denmark to trolls in Rhode Island. In a few days, on May 3, the first two of possibly six or seven trolls will take residence in Charlestown’s Ninigret Park. Read More & Listen To Interview with WUN’s Frank Prosnitz.

🌲 Albro Woods, a beloved forest and trail system in Middletown, is vulnerable, sick, and needs help. It has become the next victim of beech leaf disease. WUN’s Ruthie Wood with the story - Fighting threats to our forest: Middletown’s Tree Commission and Open Space Committee work together to rehabilitate Albro Woods

🛳️ Cruise Ship season has begun in Newport. Passengers from thirty-eight cruise ships are scheduled to visit Newport via Perrotti Park during the 2024 Cruise Ship season. Schedule

🍴In restaurant news, Smoke House opens for the season on Friday at 3 pm.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Freeze Warning until April 25, 8:00 AM

Freeze Watch in effect from April 26, 2:00 AM until April 26, 8:00 AM

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 31. South wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:49 am | Sunset: 7:37 pm | 13 hours and 47 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:25 am & 9:38 pm | Low tide at 3:04 am & 2:46 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.8 days, 99% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board Bistro: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Dave Flamand at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm

The JPT: One Life at 4:30 pm, The Warriors at 7:30 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…

On WhatsUpNewp.com

The Heritage Restaurant Group will pay the City $72,000 annually and 10% of the taxable gross sales of all products at Easton’s Beach in excess of $750,000.

Brad Marchand broke a tie midway through the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

The Miami Heat beat Boston with an unprecedented barrage of 3-pointers on Wednesday night to erase the home-court advantage the Celtics worked all season to establish.

Connor Wong homered twice, Rafael Devers connected in his return to Boston’s lineup and the banged-up Red Sox got another solid pitching effort in an 8-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night.

In a few days, on May 3, the first two of possibly six or seven trolls will take residence in Charlestown’s Ninigret Park.

A Vibrant Celebration of Local Food and Community

Beech leaf disease, invasive species, and climate change will decimate the forest without help from the community

Cruise Ship season is underway in Newport.

The concert will feature the Newport County Youth Chorus Prep Chorus, the Aquidneck Singers, and the Quorus.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest log and dispatch log for the period of 7 am on Tuesday, April 23, through 7 am on Wednesday, April 24.

Celebrate reading at local booksellers Charter Books and Island Books

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

Further Reading

East Bay RI: Tiverton student carpenters get a big stage

Seapower: NOAA to Break Ground for New facility at Naval Station Newport - Seapower

WJAR: Inside the life of Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong