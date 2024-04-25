What's Up in Newport: Thursday, April 25
Here's what's on tap for today around Newport; plus a look at all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
👉 During their Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday night, Newport City Council approved a one-year agreement, including three (3) additional one (1) year opinion years, with 1899, LLC. of Newport, Rhode Island (which is now doing business as The Heritage Restaurant Group), to provide mobile food and beverage concessions at Easton’s Beach. Read More
📻 “Trash is treasure,” says Thomas Dambo, a Danish artist who has turned garbage into bigger-than-life sculptures, a giant swan in Denmark to trolls in Rhode Island. In a few days, on May 3, the first two of possibly six or seven trolls will take residence in Charlestown’s Ninigret Park. Read More & Listen To Interview with WUN’s Frank Prosnitz.
🌲 Albro Woods, a beloved forest and trail system in Middletown, is vulnerable, sick, and needs help. It has become the next victim of beech leaf disease. WUN’s Ruthie Wood with the story - Fighting threats to our forest: Middletown’s Tree Commission and Open Space Committee work together to rehabilitate Albro Woods
🛳️ Cruise Ship season has begun in Newport. Passengers from thirty-eight cruise ships are scheduled to visit Newport via Perrotti Park during the 2024 Cruise Ship season. Schedule
🍴In restaurant news, Smoke House opens for the season on Friday at 3 pm.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Freeze Watch in effect from April 26, 2:00 AM until April 26, 8:00 AM
Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 31. South wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNE wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:49 am | Sunset: 7:37 pm | 13 hours and 47 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:25 am & 9:38 pm | Low tide at 3:04 am & 2:46 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.8 days, 99% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
Aquidneck Island Earth Week across Aquidneck Island
10 am to 11 am: Bilingual Spanish Storytime at Newport Public Library
1 pm to 4 pm: Miantonomi Park Cleanup & Track Ride at Big Blue Bike Barn
3 pm to 5 pm: Spring Garden Cleanup at Island Community Farm
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Golden Hour Geology Hike at Norman Bird Sanctuary
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 7:30 pm: BioBlitz Orientation at Norman Bird Sanctuary
5:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Vineyard Soirée: A Celebration of Cocktails and Cuisine for a Cause at Newport Vineyards
6 pm to 8 pm: Fiber Therapy: A Knitting and Crocheting Group, Open to All at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 8 pm: APERICENA! A Night In Italy at Greenvale Vineyards
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Plog & Chug at Fastnet Irish Pub
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board Bistro: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Pour Judgement: Dave Flamand at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm
The JPT: One Life at 4:30 pm, The Warriors at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…
