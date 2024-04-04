What's Up in Newport: Thursday, April 4
A look at the latest What'sUpNewp headlines and a roundup of all that's happening out there today.
Thursday, April 4, 2024.
According to the New York Times, sales of luxury second homes in Newport County, R.I., were up 64 percent in 2023, far surpassing all other U.S. counties. Read More
A bill was introduced to replace the existing Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) with a new Department of Coastal Resources. The legislation is currently under consideration by the State House and Senate. Read More
WUN’s Ken Abrams explored the newest brewery in Rhode Island - Tower Hill Brewing Company in South Kingstown. Read More
Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s) has offered up a first look at the design concept for their brand-new restaurant, Torpedo! “Enjoy craft cocktails and elevated New England favorites on our outdoor deck overlooking Narragansett Bay, or around the fireplace inside our cozy lounge with plush seating, games, and more,” Newport Harbor Island Resort shares. Preview the all-new menu.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: There is a chance of rain before 10 am. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 19 to 24 mph, becoming north of 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. West wind 8 to 13 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: ENE wind 15 to 20 kt, becoming NNE 10 to 15 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 kt. There is a chance of rain before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: W wind 7 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:21 am | Sunset: 7:14 pm | 12 hours and 52 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:22 am & 4:56 pm | Low tide at 10:51 am & 10:51 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.2 days, 29% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm: Bloom Creative Conference ’24 – Free Pop & Shop at Newport Marriott
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: How to Cheat on Your Navigation Exam in the Age of Sail at Richard I. Burnham Resource Center
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board Bistro: Music Bingo at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Taste of Things at 4:30 pm, The Teachers’ Lounge at 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 8:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Dave Flamand at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Tell Newport at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Town Council at 7 pm
Middletown: Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm
Newport: City Council at 9 am, Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am
Portsmouth: Tree Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 2 pm, Budget Committee at 6 pm
Coming Up This Week
The 74th Annual RI Home Show returns April 4 – 7 to the RI Convention Center
Mansions to offer free admission to Newport County residents on April 6 – 7
On WhatsUpNewp.com
This day in RI history: April 4, 1866 -George Pierce Baker born in Providence
Known for codifying principals of drama
Best suburbs to live in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the best suburbs to live in Rhode Island using data from Niche’s 2024 Best Places to Live.
Porzingis scores 27, Celtics earn home-court advantage in playoffs with 135-100 win over Thunder
Boston’s latest victory over the Thunder earned it yet another luxury with the playoffs fast approaching.
Red Sox beat Athletics 1-0 to complete sweep. Oakland draws 45,086 for 7-game homestand
Nick Pivetta combined with four relievers on Boston’s second shutout of the series, Enmanuel Valdéz hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and the Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.
Brewery of the Month: Tower Hill Brewing Company opens in South Kingstown
Newest area brewery offers solid selection in spacious tasting room
U.S. Naval War College graduates 19 Senior Naval Officers from Executive Level Operational Level of Warfare Course
Senior Leaders Graduate from NWC’s Spring Executive Level Operational Level of Warfare Course
Rhode Island bill would replace Coastal Resources Management Council with new Department of Coastal Resources
Rhode Island’s Coastal Resources Management Council faces potential replacement with new Department of Coastal Resources
Storms bear down on New England and East Coast as severe weather persists across the US
A major spring storm was expected to drop more than a foot of snow in parts of New England on Wednesday night, while heavy rains soaked the East Coast and cleanup work continued in several states wracked by tornadoes and other severe weather blamed for at least three deaths.
Culinary Legend Jacques Pépin to share his paintings, discuss his storied career at Providence Art Club events
Providence Art Club hosting a series of events with the legendary Jacques Pépin and local award-winning chefs Ben Sukle and Champe Speidel.
Middletown to host a workshop on recognizing anxious behaviors in children
Middletown Workshop Helps Parents Navigate Children’s Anxiety
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 2 – 3
Newport Police Department made one arrest on Tuesday, April 2.
People’s Credit Union supports Thrive Outside with $500 donation
People’s Credit Union supports Thrive Outside’s mission to connect young people with nature
Quonset Business Park surpasses 14,000 jobs
The milestone comes just 15 months after Governor Dan McKee joined and federal, state and local leaders to celebrate Quonset’s 13,000th job.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Brewery of the Month: Tower Hill Brewing Company opens in South Kingstown
Rhode Island bill would replace Coastal Resources Management Council with new Department of Coastal Resources
More Local Headlines
Providence Business News: Georgian-style home in Historic Hill District of Newport sells for $2.9M
The New York Times: The Hottest Luxury Second-Home Markets