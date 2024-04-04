Thursday, April 4, 2024.

According to the New York Times, sales of luxury second homes in Newport County, R.I., were up 64 percent in 2023, far surpassing all other U.S. counties. Read More

A bill was introduced to replace the existing Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) with a new Department of Coastal Resources. The legislation is currently under consideration by the State House and Senate. Read More

WUN’s Ken Abrams explored the newest brewery in Rhode Island - Tower Hill Brewing Company in South Kingstown. Read More

Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s) has offered up a first look at the design concept for their brand-new restaurant, Torpedo! “Enjoy craft cocktails and elevated New England favorites on our outdoor deck overlooking Narragansett Bay, or around the fireplace inside our cozy lounge with plush seating, games, and more,” Newport Harbor Island Resort shares. Preview the all-new menu.

Torpedo at Newport Harbor Island Resort.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Coastal Flood Advisory until April 4, 07:00 AM EDT

Today: There is a chance of rain before 10 am. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 19 to 24 mph, becoming north of 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until April 4, 08:00 AM EDT

Today: ENE wind 15 to 20 kt, becoming NNE 10 to 15 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 kt. There is a chance of rain before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 7 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:21 am | Sunset: 7:14 pm | 12 hours and 52 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:22 am & 4:56 pm | Low tide at 10:51 am & 10:51 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.2 days, 29% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board Bistro: Music Bingo at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Taste of Things at 4:30 pm, The Teachers’ Lounge at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 8:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Dave Flamand at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Tell Newport at 7:30 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Known for codifying principals of drama

Stacker compiled a list of the best suburbs to live in Rhode Island using data from Niche’s 2024 Best Places to Live.

Boston’s latest victory over the Thunder earned it yet another luxury with the playoffs fast approaching.

Nick Pivetta combined with four relievers on Boston’s second shutout of the series, Enmanuel Valdéz hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and the Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Newest area brewery offers solid selection in spacious tasting room

Senior Leaders Graduate from NWC’s Spring Executive Level Operational Level of Warfare Course

Rhode Island’s Coastal Resources Management Council faces potential replacement with new Department of Coastal Resources

A major spring storm was expected to drop more than a foot of snow in parts of New England on Wednesday night, while heavy rains soaked the East Coast and cleanup work continued in several states wracked by tornadoes and other severe weather blamed for at least three deaths.

Providence Art Club hosting a series of events with the legendary Jacques Pépin and local award-winning chefs Ben Sukle and Champe Speidel.

Middletown Workshop Helps Parents Navigate Children’s Anxiety

Newport Police Department made one arrest on Tuesday, April 2.

People’s Credit Union supports Thrive Outside’s mission to connect young people with nature

The milestone comes just 15 months after Governor Dan McKee joined and federal, state and local leaders to celebrate Quonset’s 13,000th job.

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Local Headlines

Providence Business News: Georgian-style home in Historic Hill District of Newport sells for $2.9M

The New York Times: The Hottest Luxury Second-Home Markets

WPRI: Volunteers needed for cleanup event at Fort Adams