What's Up in Newport This Weekend: Jan. 6 - 7
Here's a look at What's Up out there this weekend; plus all of the latest headlines from What'sUpNewp
Good Morning! Today is Saturday, January 6, 2024. I'm coming at you on a Saturday morning due to the overabundance of news that came down late on Friday.
❄️ In anticipation of some winter weather this weekend, parking bans are scheduled in Middletown, Portsmouth, and several other communities across Rhode Island. Stay in the know here - List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays.
🆕 Clean Ocean Access (COA), a nonprofit organization that aims to create a clean, healthy, and accessible ocean for everyone, has decided to dissolve the organization on its 10th anniversary due to a lack of necessary infrastructure to continue serving the community. Clean Ocean Access officially dissolves as nonprofit
🏠 As a state legislative commission explores ways to regulate the growing short-term rental industry, the city of Newport has launched its effort to crack down on what it considers illegal short-term rentals, primarily in residential areas. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Newport cracks down on short-term rentals.
📦 The local non-profit organization Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice recently sold its building at 1184 East Main Road in Portsmouth. Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice sells Portsmouth property to Looking Upwards
👉 Well before the attack on October 7, 2023, there were many, including many liberal Jews, who felt the Palestinian people suffered disproportionately at the hands of the Israeli government. WUN’s Thom Cahir with more - Moral complexity, empathy, and difficult conversations in the wake of the Israel-Hamas Conflict.
🏘️ This weekend, 25 Open Houses across Newport County are hosting public showings, each offering a unique opportunity for qualified buyers. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with the roundup - On The Market: A look at this weekend’s Open Houses across Newport County.
☕ As the dead of winter sets in, we all know the best way to cheer up these dreary days is a mug full of hot chocolate at a local café or restaurant. WUN’s Ken Abrams has few favorite spots for cocoa and other sweetened winter beverages in Newport and beyond - Six Picks: Best Hot Chocolate in Newport and beyond.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Jan. 6, 4:00 PM, until Jan. 8, 1:00 AM
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight: Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becomes rain after 3 am. Low around 35. Breezy, with an east wind of 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
Sunday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain before 2 pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a north wind of around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.
Sunday Night: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
Small Craft Advisory in effect from Jan. 6, 7:00 PM until Jan. 7, 7:00 PM
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: E wind 10 to 13 kt, becoming ENE 15 to 18 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 kt. Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becomes all rain after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday: NE wind around 19 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 kt. Snow likely mixed with rain before 2 pm, then a chance of snow. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sunday Night: NNW wind 13 to 16 kt decreasing to 9 to 12 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. A slight chance of snow before 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Saturday
Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:30 pm | 9 hours and 18 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:47 am & 3:07 pm | Low tide at 9:25 am & 8:53 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.9 days, 32% lighting.
Sunday
Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:30 pm | 9 hours and 18 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:42 am & 4:01 pm | Low tide at 10:20 am & 9:48 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.9 days, 23% lighting.
SATURDAY
THINGS TO DO
9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
10:30 am: Elsa Party at Cutie Curls
10:30 am & 1 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
11 am: LEGO Club at Newport Public Library
2 pm to 4 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
7 pm: Comedy Night at the VFW
7 pm: Dream Dance Showcase Encore at Emmanuel Church
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Clarke Cooke House: Jim Hitte at 10 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Lainey Dionne from 6 pm. to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Longplex Family & Sports Center: Slick Fantaztic at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Mojo Rhodes Band at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Chopville from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Saturday Late Night DJ from 11:30 am to 1 am
Rusty’s: Triple Threat & Lisa at 8 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
SUNDAY
THINGS TO DO
10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
10:30 am & 1 pm: Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
1 pm: JCT Auditions: The Sound of Music at Jamestown Parks & Recreation
2 pm to 4 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at Hotel Viking
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
Irish American Athletic Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
Narragansett Cafe: CeeCee & The Riders at 4 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 5:30 pm
The Reef: Meghan Chenot from 12 pm to 3 pm
ALL WEEKEND
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Newport: City Council at 10 am & noon (Saturday)
See the agenda for meetings here
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Clean Ocean Access officially dissolves as nonprofit
Clean Ocean Access (COA), a nonprofit organization with the vision of A Clean, Healthy Ocean that is Accessible to All in its 10th anniversary, has decided to dissolve the organization.
Six Picks: Best Hot Chocolate in Newport and beyond
Some top spots for chilly winter weekends
Jayson Tatum scores 30 as Celtics use 3s, defense to smother Jazz 126-97
Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and hit five 3-pointers to help the Boston Celtics run past the Utah Jazz 126-97 on Friday night.
The US northeast is preparing for a weekend storm that threatens to dump snow, rain, and ice
Millions of people across the eastern U.S. are preparing for a wintry mix of precipitation as a potent storm system looks to bring snow, freezing rain and ice to the region.
Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice sells Portsmouth property to Looking Upwards
Local non-profit Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice announced the sale of their building at 1184 East Main Road in Portsmouth.
On The Market: A look at this weekend’s Open Houses across Newport County
This weekend, there are 25 Open Houses in our communities hosting public showings, each offering a unique opportunity for qualified buyers.
Newport cracks down on short-term rentals
As a state legislative commission explores ways to regulate the growing short-term rental industry, the city of Newport has launched its own effort to crackdown on what it considers illegal short-term rentals, primarily in residential areas.
Holiday Travel & COVID: RI Health officials urge precautions
Rhode Island health officials urge residents to take precautions against flu, COVID-19
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
US fugitive accused of faking his death to avoid rape charges is extradited to Utah from Scotland
Authorities in Rhode Island have said Alahverdian is wanted in the state for failing to register as a sex offender, though his former lawyer there, Jeffrey Pine, told the AP that the charge had been dropped when he left the state.
Newport String Quartet celebrates Latin America at concerts
Newport String Quartet to Perform at Jamestown Arts Center and Trinity Church
Curtis Speer to speak about Arts Collective at Arts Around the Fire
Newport Artist Collective founder Curtis Speer to speak at Arts Around the Fire
Massachusetts voters become latest to try and keep Trump off ballot over Jan. 6 attack
Five Republican and Democratic voters in Massachusetts have become the latest to challenge former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the Republican primary election ballot, claiming he is ineligible to hold office because he encouraged and did little to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Moral complexity, empathy, and difficult conversations in the wake of the Israel-Hamas Conflict
One woman show “Picking Up Stones: An American Jew Wakes to a Nightmare” January 20th
Providence Restaurant Week returns January 7 – 20
Providence Restaurant Weeks Returns With Nearly 70 Local Eateries
Last day of the temporary ferry service between Bristol and Providence will be January 19
According to RIDOT, ridership data indicates it is the appropriate time to wind down the service.
Two arrested in Newport on Thursday
The Newport Police Department reported two arrests on Thursday, January 4, in their January 4 – 5 arrest logs.
