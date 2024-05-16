Here’s a look at what’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

Things To Do

8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater

6:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Flesh & Blood Fridays Classic Constructed at Video Game Remedy

5:30 pm: Battle for Baldur's Gate - 50th Anniversary Edition Booster Draft at Video Game Remedy

5 pm to 9 pm: Gaudet’s Cocktails For A Cause at Knights of Columbus - Middletown/Newport Council #256

5 pm to 7 pm: Little Compton Business Owners Network at Carolyn's Sakonnet Vineyard

4 pm to 6 pm: Building Inclusivity Workshop at Newport Pride Center

3:30 pm to 5 pm: L'Heure du The-Tea Hour at French Confection

3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Fiber Arts Meet Up at Portsmouth Free Public Library

2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series - Viola Davis at Newport Public Library

1:30 pm to 2:30 pm: Nurturing Resilience group - Newport at Hope Recover Center of Newport County

10 am: Health Fair at Tiverton Senior Center

9 am to 12 pm: Fraud Fighting Friday - Newport at The Edward King House Senior Center

7 am to 9 am: Bike to Work Day at Bike Newport

Live Music & Entertainment

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am

The Reef: J-Crack & Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 6 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Pete LaGrange & the Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Timeless from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am

JPT Film & Event Center: Civil War at 4:30 pm, Wicked Little Letters at 7:30 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant: Michelle and Don from 6 pm to 9 pm

Elks Club: Phenix Ave Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm

Blue Anchor Grille: Stephen Hodgman from 6 pm to 9 pm

Bar & Board: Dave Alves from 8 pm to 11 pm

Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar from 8:30 pm to 12:30 am

Newport County Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

Things To Do

9 am: Yoga Saturdays at Hotel Viking

9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Saturday at Embrace Home Loans

10 am: Newport Great Strides at Brenton Point State Park

10 am: Gravestone and Cemetery Repair at the Daniel Dwelly Lot on Windwood Drive

10 am to 11 am: Saturday Stories at Newport Public Library

10 am to 1 pm: FREE Shred Event at the Tiverton Public Library

10 am to 2 pm: Portsmouth Community Yard Sale - hosted by the Class of 2026 at Portsmouth High School

10 am to 2 pm: Dungeons & Dragons Middle School at Portsmouth Free Public Library

10 am to 4 pm: Sheep and Wool Festival at Coggeshall Farm

10:30 am: May Wake + Create at Newport Art Museum

10:30 am to 11 am: Children's Storytime at Charter Books

11 am to 12 pm: LEGO Club at Newport Public Library

11 am to 1 pm: Summer Kickoff Celebration at Conanicut Gift Shop

11 am to 2 pm: Collaborative Art-Making Day at Jamestown Arts Center

11 am to 6 pm: 8th Annual Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival on Bowen's Wharf

11:30 am: Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises

12 pm to 7 pm: Slate Hill Cattle Company Customer Appreciation Day

12:30 pm to 2 pm: Creative Kids Art Classes 2024 at Studio Life Art

1:30 pm to 2:30 pm: Floral Wall Decor at Middletown Public Library

1:30 pm & 3:30 pm: Scenic Bay Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises

2 pm to 4 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at One Bellevue Restaurant at Hotel Viking

2 pm to 4 pm: OPENING—National Association of Women Artists (NAWAMA)“Art with Intention” Exhibition at Gallery Sitka

2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Mobile Making Workshop at Newport Public Library

5 pm to 10 pm: Rocky’s 80’s Dance Party and “FUN”raiser at Knights of Columbus - Middletown/Newport Council #256

6 pm to 7:30 pm: Country Music Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises

7 pm: Newport Live Presents: Siya Charles—Jazz from South Africa at Jamestown Arts Center

7 pm: Sacred Song Kirtan Gathering at Common Fence Point Community Hall

7 pm: Tiverton Baseball presents Cornhole and Family Fun Day Fundraiser at Longplex Family & Sports Center