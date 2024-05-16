What's Up in Newport This Weekend: Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Spring Plant Sale, and more
A look at the events, live music, and entertainment happening this weekend, May - 17 - 19, in and around Newport, Rhode Island.
Friday, May 17
Things To Do
7 am to 9 am: Bike to Work Day at Bike Newport
9 am to 12 pm: Fraud Fighting Friday - Newport at The Edward King House Senior Center
10 am: Health Fair at Tiverton Senior Center
1:30 pm & 3:30 pm: Scenic Bay Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
1:30 pm to 2:30 pm: Nurturing Resilience group - Newport at Hope Recover Center of Newport County
2 pm to 5 pm: Film Series - Viola Davis at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Fiber Arts Meet Up at Portsmouth Free Public Library
3:30 pm to 5 pm: L'Heure du The-Tea Hour at French Confection
4 pm to 6 pm: Building Inclusivity Workshop at Newport Pride Center
5 pm to 7 pm: Little Compton Business Owners Network at Carolyn's Sakonnet Vineyard
5 pm to 9 pm: Gaudet’s Cocktails For A Cause at Knights of Columbus - Middletown/Newport Council #256
5:30 pm: Battle for Baldur's Gate - 50th Anniversary Edition Booster Draft at Video Game Remedy
6 pm: Evening Cocktail Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
6:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Flesh & Blood Fridays Classic Constructed at Video Game Remedy
7:30 pm: Newport Classical presents Soprano Magdalena Kuźma Sings Barber, Rachmaninoff, Chopin at Newport Classical Recital Hall
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Live DJ at Center Bar from 8:30 pm to 12:30 am
Bar & Board: Dave Alves from 8 pm to 11 pm
Blue Anchor Grille: Stephen Hodgman from 6 pm to 9 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Mike Warner & Friends at 9 pm
Common Fence Point Community Hall: Ryan Lee Crosby Band w. Ilana Katz Katz at 7 pm
Elks Club: Phenix Ave Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Michelle and Don from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Civil War at 4:30 pm, Wicked Little Letters at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Timeless from 4 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Pete LaGrange & the Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Newport Classical Recital Hall: Newport Classical presents Soprano Magdalena Kuźma Sings Barber, Rachmaninoff, Chopin at 7:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Jeff Rosen Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live Music at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: J-Crack & Cairo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, May 18
Things To Do
9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market – Saturday at Embrace Home Loans
10 am: Newport Great Strides at Brenton Point State Park
10 am: Gravestone and Cemetery Repair at the Daniel Dwelly Lot on Windwood Drive
10 am to 11 am: Saturday Stories at Newport Public Library
10 am to 1 pm: FREE Shred Event at the Tiverton Public Library
10 am to 2 pm: Portsmouth Community Yard Sale - hosted by the Class of 2026 at Portsmouth High School
10 am to 2 pm: Dungeons & Dragons Middle School at Portsmouth Free Public Library
10 am to 4 pm: Sheep and Wool Festival at Coggeshall Farm
10:30 am: May Wake + Create at Newport Art Museum
10:30 am to 11 am: Children's Storytime at Charter Books
11 am to 12 pm: LEGO Club at Newport Public Library
11 am to 1 pm: Summer Kickoff Celebration at Conanicut Gift Shop
11 am to 2 pm: Collaborative Art-Making Day at Jamestown Arts Center
11 am to 6 pm: 8th Annual Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival on Bowen's Wharf
11:30 am: Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
12 pm to 7 pm: Slate Hill Cattle Company Customer Appreciation Day
12:30 pm to 2 pm: Creative Kids Art Classes 2024 at Studio Life Art
1:30 pm to 2:30 pm: Floral Wall Decor at Middletown Public Library
1:30 pm & 3:30 pm: Scenic Bay Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
2 pm to 4 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at One Bellevue Restaurant at Hotel Viking
2 pm to 4 pm: OPENING—National Association of Women Artists (NAWAMA)“Art with Intention” Exhibition at Gallery Sitka
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Mobile Making Workshop at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 10 pm: Rocky’s 80’s Dance Party and “FUN”raiser at Knights of Columbus - Middletown/Newport Council #256
6 pm to 7:30 pm: Country Music Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
7 pm: Newport Live Presents: Siya Charles—Jazz from South Africa at Jamestown Arts Center
7 pm: Sacred Song Kirtan Gathering at Common Fence Point Community Hall
7 pm: Tiverton Baseball presents Cornhole and Family Fun Day Fundraiser at Longplex Family & Sports Center
8 pm: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Bally’s Tiverton: Emily & Mark at 8:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6 pm to 9 pm
Bowen's Wharf - Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival: Firehouse Band from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, The Low Tides from 3 pm to 6 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Clarke Cooke House: Live Music at 10 pm
Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 12 pm to 3 pm
Jamestown Arts Center: Newport Live Presents: Siya Charles—Jazz from South Africa at 7 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Stu Krous from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Wicked Little Letters at 4:30 pm, Civil War at 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: Dezi Garcia from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 12 am
Localz Tiverton: Steven Rodrigues from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 10 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: C. Gray The DJ at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7 pm, The Naticks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Speakeasy: Live Music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Double Shot Show from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 10 pm
The Reef: Mark Flynn from 7 pm to 10 pm
Vieste’s Vino Wine Bar: Live music at 7 pm
VFW Post 5390 - Portsmouth: Comedy Night at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Portsmouth: Prudence Island Water District at 1 pm
Sunday, May 19
Things To Do
8 am: Run for Clean Water 5K at Fort Adams State Park
8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Sachuest Beach (Second Beach)
10 am: Words Matter: Watch Your Mouth at Channing Memorial Church
10 am to 1 pm: Newport in Bloom Annual Plant Sale at Elks Club
10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market - Summer at Tiverton Town Farm Recreation Area
10 am to 2 pm: Sunday Brunch at Newport Vineyards
11 am to 6 pm: 8th Annual Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival on Bowen's Wharf
11:30 am: Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
12 pm to 2 pm: Youth Soccer Clinic at The Pennfield School
12 pm to 4 pm: Hounds on the Lawn 2024 Kick-Off at Sunset Cove
1 pm: Carol Chace Golf Tournament at Montaup Country Club
1:30 pm & 3:30 pm: Scenic Bay Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
2 pm to 4 pm: Afternoon Tea Service at One Bellevue Restaurant at Hotel Viking
2 pm to 6 pm: Art Pop-Up at Rejects Beer Co.
2:30 pm: Newport Classical presents Invoke at Great Friends Meeting House
4 pm: Never Fade Away at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm: Evening Cocktail Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
7 pm to 10 pm: Swing into Spring with Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra: Help Build Emmanuel Church's Accessibility Bridge at Emmanuel Church
Live Music & Entertainment
Bowen's Wharf - Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival: Ride The Vibe from 11 am to 12:30 pm, Shane Fitsgerald Band from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, Angelus Hall from 3 pm to 6 pm
Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
Emmanuel Church: Swing into Spring with Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra: Help Build Emmanuel Church's Accessibility Bridge from 7 pm to 10 pm
Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
Great Friends Meeting House: Newport Classical presents Invoke at 2:30 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Captain January 100th Anniversary Screening with Live Score on Harp & Viola at 2 pm, Muppet Treasure Island at 4 pm
Landing: Jim Devlin from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Timeless from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Undaunted Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
One Pelham East: Chopville from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
The Reef: Steve Demers from 7 pm to 10 pm
Tiverton VFW: Southy County Line from 6 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
No local meetings are scheduled.