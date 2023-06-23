What's Up in Newport this weekend: June 23 - 25
Plus: Governor McKee kicks off the 2023 Providence-Newport Ferry Season + USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul plans to visit Rhode Island for the Bristol Fourth of July Celebration
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up This Week in Newport County: June 19 – 25
Newport Pride Weekend, The Newport Flower Show, The Big Lebowski, Master & Commander, Taproot Brewing’s 5 year anniversary, and much more.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (June 23-25)
American Idol winner, world music, and a new venue in Cranston
Newport Polo to host Newport versus Boston on June 24
The theme for the Newport vs. Boston match will be the New England staple, “Lobstahhh”
What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Pete Francis playing Ragged Island Brewery Saturday, June 24
Former Dispatch bassist and mental health advocate releasing new album
‘Six Picks’ 2023 Pride Events in Rhode Island
Celebrations in Newport, Providence and beyond
Wickford In Bloom: Historic Home and Garden Tour returns June 24 – 25
The self-guided tour starts at Updike Park (corner of Brown and West Main Streets) in the heart of charming Wickford Village and features gardens and homes located on picturesque tree-lined streets.
Governor McKee kicks off the 2023 Providence-Newport Ferry Season
The ferry season will run through Columbus Day weekend.
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul plans to visit Rhode Island for the Bristol Fourth of July Celebration
The U.S. Navy has committed to sending the 387-foot USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), to support the festivities in Bristol and will anchor in Narragansett Bay.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with NewportOUT’s Sean O’Connor about Newport Pride Weekend
Newport Pride Weekend runs June 23 – 25 throughout Newport.
An awesome license plate, & Ocean State-worthy research
We speak with Jon Dodd, Executive Director of the Atlantic Shark Institute
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 20 and July 21 with live music, live sharks, and more
Event to include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.
The Ocean Race: Close racing and close encounters
While WindWhisper maintains a large lead, the racing is very close for the rest of the fleets…
What’s Up Today: Friday, June 23
Newport Pride Weekend and the Newport Flower Show kick off today | Providence-Newport Ferry returns | Tune in for chat with Newport Out
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
