Sunday, September 10

Good Morning!

⛪ In honor of the Kennedy’s 70th wedding anniversary, one can re-live that special day, September 12, 1953, when Jacqueline Bouvier married then-Senator John F. Kennedy at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church. The “Return to Camelot” commemorative presentation will be hosted at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Read More

🐕 Audrain’s Cars & Coffee today will feature fun for the whole pet family as they host Pawdrain at Fort Adams State Park from 10 am to 12 pm. Register/More Info

👉 The Portsmouth Historical Society will sponsor a Family Fun Day today from 2 to 4:00 PM at the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum. This free event will include a living history display with prizes in the Society’s 1725 “Southernmost” Schoolhouse and colonial games. Read More

🎶 Newport Classical will present a free, community concert featuring Sybarite5 today from 2 pm to 4 pm at Great Friends Meeting House. Read More

🏊🏻‍♂️ Rhode Island residents will be making a big splash today at the 13th annual Swim Across America Rhode Island open water swim at Roger Wheeler State Beach. This swim raises funds for crucial cancer research for the swim’s local beneficiary Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island, which focuses on supporting gynecological and breast cancer research. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Patchy fog after 9 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:20 am | Sunset: 7:04 pm | 12 hours and 43 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:17 am & 5:56 pm | Low tide at 10:48 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.9 days, 22% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 2 pm, Cat Video Fest 2023 at 4:30 pm

Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Vineyards: Salty Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Sunday, Sept. 10: Emerald Princess

Monday, Sept. 11: Norwegian Escape & Ocean Explorer

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Amera

Thursday, Sept. 14: Silver Shadow & American Star

Saturday, Sept. 16: MS Vista

