Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Sunday, September 24
On Tap Today: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Litchfield vodka Espresso Martini Contest, and more. Plus, a look at all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Sunday, September 24, 2023 | Reading Time: 6 minutes
Good Morning,
🎶 Van Morrison thrilled fans in the first of two shows at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Friday night. WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares some photos of the evening.
🇮🇪 The Museum of Newport Irish History’s first talk of its 22nd Annual Lecture Series will feature renowned historian and director of Ireland’s Great Hunger Institute at Quinnipiac University, Dr. Christine Kinealy.
⚾ The last-place Red Sox are playing for a chance to finish above .500 and to catch the rival Yankees and avoid finishing last in the AL East for the third time in four seasons.
🏈 The New England Patriots today will look to get their first win when they face a Jets team that’s trying to rebound from an ugly loss.
🏈 College Football: Quarterback Connor Watkins ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns and Villanova beat Rhode Island 35-9 in a Coastal Athletic Association season opener for the Wildcats on Saturday.
🏈 College Football: Ethan Gettman connected on a 38-yard field goal with under two minutes left in regulation, then hit from 37-yards out in overtime to lift Bryant to a 16-13 win over Princeton in a non-conference contest Saturday afternoon.
🍂 Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair is next weekend! Join them on September 30 and October 1 for a fun-filled weekend of fall festivities. Enjoy food trucks, live music, children's games, crafts, pony rides, and of course, the mud pit! Get your tickets today
❣️ Enjoy this newsletter? Please consider supporting our local independent online journalism by becoming a What’sUpNewp Supporter! Thank you!
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm. Low around 58. Northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: NE wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NE wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Showers are likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:34 am | Sunset: 6:39 pm | 12 hours and 5 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:18 am & 3:52 pm | Low tide at 8:45 am & 10:39 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.6 days, 62% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff
8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Youngtimers at Fort Adams (Rescheduled to September 30)
9:30 am to 4:30 pm: Fall Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary (Rescheduled to October 7 – 8)
10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
10 am to 4 pm: One to One Fall 2023
1 pm to 4 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
4 pm to 6 pm: Choreographed Ballroom Dancing
4 pm to 7 pm: Litchfield vodka Espresso Martini Contest at The Deck
Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
Live Music & Entertainment
Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music By Mel from 4 pm to 7 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Carlos: The Santana Journey global premiere at 4:30 pm
Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Professor Harp from 4 pm to 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
One Pelham East: Sean Rivers at 5 pm
Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, East Bay Roots from 3 pm to 6 pm
The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm
Local Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP
We published 14 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.
Concert Recap and Photos: Van Morrison as good as ever at the Providence Performing Arts Center
Legendary singer in strong set at PPAC
Gil scores his 9th goal of the season and the New England Revolution clinch an MLS playoff spot
Carles Gil had a shot deflected up and in for his ninth goal of the season and the New England Revolution tied the Chicago Fire 2-2 on Saturday night to clinch an MLS playoff spot.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Robert hits 311-foot homer in 9th to snap scoreless tie and give White Sox 1-0 win over Red Sox
The last-place Red Sox are playing for a chance to finish above .500 and to catch the rival Yankees and avoid finishing last in the AL East for the third time in four seasons.
QB Connor Watkins runs for 113 yards, 3 TDs to help Villanova beat Rhode Island 35-9
Quarterback Connor Watkins ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns and Villanova beat Rhode Island 35-9 in a Coastal Athletic Association season opener for the Wildcats on Saturday.
Patriots look to get their first win and face a Jets team trying to rebound from an ugly loss
The Patriots are 0-2 to start the season for the first time since 2001 in Belichick’s second year with the franchise.
Gettman kicks Bryant past Princeton in OT; Bulldogs top Tigers 16-13
Ethan Gettman connected on a 38-yard field goal with under two minutes left in regulation, then hit from 37-yards out in overtime to lift Bryant to a 16-13 win over Princeton in a non-conference contest Saturday afternoon.
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Maleficent
Just like her namesake in Disney’s classic movie, Maleficent is a strong and independent creature who knows what she wants”
Obituary: Lisa K. Felt
December 15, 1954 – September 22, 2023
Discover Your Dream Home: Open Houses in Newport County this weekend
Are you in the market for a new home in beautiful Newport County? If so, you’re in luck! This weekend, a variety of properties will be available for viewing during public open houses.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of September 22.
Counties where the most opioids are dispensed in Rhode Island
Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ophelia broke down counties in every state with the highest opioid dispense rates.
Irish Museum will kick off its 22nd Annual Lecture Series with Dr. Christine Kinealy
Dr. Kinealy’s illustrated talk, “Forgotten Heroes of Ireland’s Great Hunger,” will be presented on Tuesday, September 26
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
These are the most-read stories on WhatsUpNewp.com over the last 24 hours.
Concert Recap and Photos: Van Morrison as good as ever at the Providence Performing Arts Center
Newport woman, owner of Folk Vintage, to appear on 'The Bachelor'
Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore on Aquidneck Island and beyond
FURTHER READING
Report: Grease buildup likely fueled Harborside Inn fire (WPRI)
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.