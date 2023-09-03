Good Morning! Today is Sunday, September 3, 2023, and here’s a look at what’s up out there; enjoy!

What’s Up Today

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 6 to 10 kt becoming SSW in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:13 am | Sunset: 7:15 pm | 13 hours and 2 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:02 am & 11:26 pm | Low tide at 4:06 am & 4:53 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.1 days, 88% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: The Jamestown Community Band from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, The Travelin’ Wanna B’s from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351s from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Vineyards: Dan Greaves & Amanda Loffredo from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Timeless Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Sunset Cove: Two Across from 12 pm to 3 pm, Hyperdrive from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

The Deck: Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm, Spiffy Sundays with DJ Abby from 9:30 pm to close.

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm

The Reef: Mel & friends from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, JKrak & Cairo from 3 pm to 6 pm, Sarah and Colin Van Pelt from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.

See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Seaborn Quest I

Thursday, Sept. 7: Seaborn Quest II & American Star

Everyone needs a healthcare advocate who knows them, their family and their community, and who understands healthcare and medicine.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Triston Casas hit a two-run homer and Alex Verdugo finished a homer short of hitting for the cycle as the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 9-5 on Saturday night.

Vincent Davis Jr. broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and UNLV opened the Barry Odom era with a 44-14 victory over Bryant on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

In a remarkable home opener, Salve Regina field hockey defeated Regis College with a shattering 11-0 final score.

The Salve Regina volleyball team closed out their season-opening weekend with two wins on the road, defeating UMass Dartmouth and Worcester State University during the final two games of the Brandeis Invitational.

The Salve Regina men’s cross country team began their season against a tough field at the Suffolk Short Course Classic.

Isabella Hastings and Anna Weygang raced their way to a top 40 finish in a field of 147 athletes at the Suffolk Short Course Classic, the team’s first race of the 2023 season.

The Salve Regina women’s volleyball team established an early lead but fell to Brandeis University 3-2 in a five-set game.

April 20, 1922 – August 02, 2023

Thick smoke pouring in from Canada’s wildfires canceled baseball games and pushed air quality in major US cities to the worst in the world.

Fall in love with the farm animal rescues and meet the newest arrivals during the Fall Visitors Weekend on September 23 and 24

