9 - 23 - 23 | Reading Time: 7 minutes

Good Morning,

🍁 Happy Fall! The Autumnal Equinox occurred at 2:50 am this morning.

🎶 The live music continues this weekend at The JPT with a performance by Livingston Taylor and Tom Chapin this evening at 8 pm.

👉 Newport City Council will meet in an executive session at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, September 27 for the purpose of discussing the search for a City Manager.

🐎 Newport Polo has moved the Insperity Newport Cup, which was scheduled today, to October 7, due to weather.

💃🏽 Conexión Latina Newport’s Festival Latino will go on from 12 pm to 6 pm today despite the rain as they plan to move their activities inside the Great Friends Meeting House. Join them for the “first celebration of the Hispanic community in Newport. Enjoy music, dances, art, and Latin flavors”.

🍎 Of course, the Aquidneck Growers Market takes place rain or shine today from 9 am to 12 pm in the parking lot of Embrace Home Loans (25 Enterprise Drive in Middletown). Stop by and support all the local vendors!

🚢 On the cruise ship front, today’s visit by Silver Cloud and Sunday’s visit by the Emerald Princess has been canceled due to weather.

🍣 Sushi fans take note. Summer Sushi at The Clarke Cooke House ends on October 8.

🌧️ Poll: What are your favorite things to do in Newport or Rhode Island when it rains? Comment below.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Rip Current Statement in effect from Sept. 23, 8:00 AM until Sept. 23, 8:00 PM

Today: Rain, mainly after 9 am. High near 63. Northeast wind 10 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Rain, mainly before 11 pm. Low around 59. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from Sept. 23, 8:00 AM until Sept. 24, 8:00 AM

Today: ENE wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Rain, mainly after 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Rain, mainly before 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 6:41 pm | 12 hours and 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:14 am & 2:44 pm | Low tide at 7:20 am & 9:25 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.5 days, 51% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

We published 12 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

This fall favorite will take place on September 30 and October 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Masataka Yoshida hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning after Adam Duvall’s sacrifice fly, and the Boston Red Sox rallied for a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Teufel has announced the creation of a year-round, arts-inspired music series titled the Puddingstone Festival, which will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable 19th -century-style salon.

Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.

The Patriots are 0-2 to start the season for the first time since 2001 in Belichick’s second year with the franchise.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, September 21 through 7 am on Friday, September 22.

October 12, 1940- September 16, 2023

Stacker examined how the average length of growin

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

On Tap This Weekend: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Newport, and more.

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

These are the most-read stories on WhatsUpNewp.com over the last 24 hours.

FURTHER READING

