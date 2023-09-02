Good Morning! Today is Saturday, September 2, 2023.

👉 Jimmy Buffett died on Friday. Just 43 days ago the popular singer popped up at Sunset Cove in Portsmouth for a surprise performance. Over the years Jimmy performed in the area several other times, including at the Newport Folk Festival and IYRS Summer Gala. Jimmy Buffett was 76.

Jimmy Buffett with Portsmouth Police on Sunday, July 2 in Portsmouth. Credit: Portsmouth Police.

🎶 The 5th annual Irish Traditional Music & Dance concert at King Park, Newport presents national artist Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles today from 3-6 PM. Doyle, a winner of the National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellowship in Irish Dance, awes audiences with his rare gifts of high-stepping folk dance, bodhran drum rhythms, and tales of heritage and family. Read More

🌽 Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze opened for the 2023 season on Friday, September 1. The maze this year celebrates Field of Dreams and covers 8 Acres. Read More

🐖 West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton is once again opening its gates to the public. Fall in love with the farm animal rescues and meet the newest arrivals during the Fall Visitors Weekend on September 23 and 24. Read More

🗳️ As of 4:30 pm on Friday, 11,360 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker. That’s approximately a 3% voter turnout thus far, with 4,769 having voted by mail ballot and 6,591 by early in-person voting. In Newport County - 653 total votes have been cast in Newport, 643 in Portsmouth, 467 in Middletown, 437 in Jamestown, 313 in Tiverton, and 131 in Little Compton.

❓ Question: Who do you think will come out victorious on Tuesday/be the Democratic and Republican nominee for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District?

The 11 Democratic candidates are Gabe Amo, Stephanie Beaute, Walter Berbrick, Sandra Cano, Stephen Casey, Spencer Dickinson, John Goncalves, Sabina Matos, Ana Quezada, Aaron Regunberg, and Allen Waters.

The 2 Republican candidates are Terri Flynn and Gerry Leonard Jr.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt increasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 9 to 12 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:12 am | Sunset: 7:17 pm | 13 hours and 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:11 am & 10:34 pm | Low tide at 3:27 am & 4:03 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.9 days, 95% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Jon River from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

King Park: Irish Music – Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles and Rhode to Dublin from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn, from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Hope Road from 8 pm to 11:55 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Angelus Hall from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: The Girls from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Matt & Jimmy from 1 pm to 4 pm, Red Bull Event with DJ Abby at 4 pm, Spffy Saturdays with DJ DWUN from 9 pm to close

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Jon River from 1 pm to 4 pm, Brian Scott Duo from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Randy Robbins Duo from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.

See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Seaborn Quest I

Thursday, Sept. 7: Seaborn Quest II & American Star

