What's Up in Newport: Saturday, Sept. 16
Latest Headlines: Your next adventure lies in the heart of historic Newport, Climate change could bring more monster storms like Hurricane Lee to New England
Saturday, September 16, 2023 | Reading Time: 7 minutes
🌬️ Lee is now a Tropical System. It will be a bit breezy out there today. The National Weather Service currently has a high surf advisory issued until 8 am tomorrow morning.
💡 The good news - as of 6:55 am, there are currently 0 active power outages across the state.
🌀 When it comes to hurricanes, New England can’t compete with Florida or the Caribbean. But scientists said Friday the arrival of storms like Hurricane Lee this weekend could become more common in the region as the planet warms, including in places such as the Gulf of Maine. Read More
🆕 Paradigm Escape Rooms on William Street is bringing interactive entertainment to Aquidneck Island with two newly designed, second-generation escape room experiences, fit for everyone, rain or shine. Read More
💨 Offshore wind projects need more federal funding and planning assistance to ensure they get built, the Democratic governors of six northeastern states, including Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, told the Biden administration, warning that a cornerstone of the climate change fight could be in jeopardy. Read More
🍎 Del’s is getting in on the fall flavor craze - they’ve introduced Apple Cider as their latest flavor. “With undertones of honey crisp apple, it is the perfect flavor to welcome the arrival of Fall. Available at select Del's Locations,” Del’s shares on Facebook.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northwest wind of around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: WNW wind around 21 kt, with gusts as high as 33 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WNW wind 13 to 16 kt decreasing to 8 to 11 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 27 kt. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:26 am | Sunset: 6:53 pm | 12 hours and 27 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:16 am & 9:27 pm | Low tide at 2:36 am & 2:58 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.8 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
10 am to 11 am: World Classics Book Group at Newport Public Library Rotary Room
10 am to 6 pm: Newport International Boat Show at Newport Yachting Center Marina
10 am to 6 pm: Newport Brokerage Boat Show at Safe Harbor Newport
11 am to 1 pm: Cleanup at Corys Lane in Portsmouth for International Coastal Cleanup Day
2 pm to 5:30 pm: Newport Oktoberfest at Fort Adams State Park (postponed to 2024)
2 pm to 6 pm: Jim Gillis Memorial Concert: “Gillispalooza” at King Park (postponed to 2024)
5 pm: Newport International Polo Series at Newport International Polo Grounds
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm
Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Oppenheimer at 3:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog from 8:30 pm to 11:55 pm
Newport Vlues Cafe: The Pogs at 10 pm
Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 7 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Shops At Long Wharf Mall: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm
Speakeasy: Live Music at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Ruby Mac & Mell and Friends from 4:30 pm to 11 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
Portsmouth: Prudence Island Water District at 1 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP
23 stories were published on Friday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.
Your next adventure lies in the heart of historic Newport
Paradigm Escape Rooms on William Street is bringing interactive entertainment to Aquidneck Island with two newly designed, second-generation escape room experiences, fit for everyone, rain or shine.
Rhode Island Road Report: Travel Advisories for September 16 – 23
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
Climate change could bring more monster storms like Hurricane Lee to New England
One recent study found climate change could result in hurricanes expanding their reach more often into mid-latitude regions, which include New York, Boston and even Beijing.
Millions under storm watches and warnings as Hurricane Lee bears down on New England and Canada
Millions of people were under storm watches and warnings Saturday as Hurricane Lee churned toward shore, bearing down on New England and eastern Canada with heavy winds, high seas and rain.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain
New England harbors and fishing villages were being emptied of boats — and some were becoming ghost towns — as commercial fishermen and recreational boaters scrambled Friday to make final preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Lee, a storm threatening to bring tropical-storm-force winds across a swath of land and sea hundreds of miles (kilometers) wide.
Hill-Summers combo leads Rhode Island over Maine 34-17
Kasim Hill passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns — both to Kahtero Summers — and Rhode Island cruised to a 34-17 victory over Maine on Friday night, in a game that was moved up a day because of Hurricane Lee.
Offshore wind projects need federal help to get built, six governors tell Biden
Offshore wind projects need more federal funding and planning assistance to ensure they get built, the Democratic governors of six northeastern states told the Biden administration, warning that a cornerstone of the climate change fight could be in jeopardy.
Walinski represents Salve Seahawks at Senators rookie camp
Mitch Walinski ’23 has been selected for the Ottawa Senators rookie camp taking place from Thursday, Sept. 14 to Monday, Sept 18.
San Diego Yacht Club puts exclamation point on convincing win in 2023 Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup
Third Time is Truly the Charm for San Diego Yacht Club
