Saturday, September 16, 2023 | Reading Time: 7 minutes

🌬️ Lee is now a Tropical System. It will be a bit breezy out there today. The National Weather Service currently has a high surf advisory issued until 8 am tomorrow morning.

💡 The good news - as of 6:55 am, there are currently 0 active power outages across the state.

🌀 When it comes to hurricanes, New England can’t compete with Florida or the Caribbean. But scientists said Friday the arrival of storms like Hurricane Lee this weekend could become more common in the region as the planet warms, including in places such as the Gulf of Maine. Read More

🆕 Paradigm Escape Rooms on William Street is bringing interactive entertainment to Aquidneck Island with two newly designed, second-generation escape room experiences, fit for everyone, rain or shine. Read More

💨 Offshore wind projects need more federal funding and planning assistance to ensure they get built, the Democratic governors of six northeastern states, including Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, told the Biden administration, warning that a cornerstone of the climate change fight could be in jeopardy. Read More

🍎 Del’s is getting in on the fall flavor craze - they’ve introduced Apple Cider as their latest flavor. “With undertones of honey crisp apple, it is the perfect flavor to welcome the arrival of Fall. Available at select Del's Locations,” Del’s shares on Facebook.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Hurricane Local Statement

High Surf Advisory until September 17, 08:00 AM EDT

Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northwest wind of around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until September 16, 08:00 PM EDT

Today: WNW wind around 21 kt, with gusts as high as 33 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 13 to 16 kt decreasing to 8 to 11 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 27 kt. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:26 am | Sunset: 6:53 pm | 12 hours and 27 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:16 am & 9:27 pm | Low tide at 2:36 am & 2:58 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.8 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Portsmouth: Prudence Island Water District at 1 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP

23 stories were published on Friday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.

One recent study found climate change could result in hurricanes expanding their reach more often into mid-latitude regions, which include New York, Boston and even Beijing.

Millions of people were under storm watches and warnings Saturday as Hurricane Lee churned toward shore, bearing down on New England and eastern Canada with heavy winds, high seas and rain.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

New England harbors and fishing villages were being emptied of boats — and some were becoming ghost towns — as commercial fishermen and recreational boaters scrambled Friday to make final preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Lee, a storm threatening to bring tropical-storm-force winds across a swath of land and sea hundreds of miles (kilometers) wide.

Kasim Hill passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns — both to Kahtero Summers — and Rhode Island cruised to a 34-17 victory over Maine on Friday night, in a game that was moved up a day because of Hurricane Lee.

Mitch Walinski ’23 has been selected for the Ottawa Senators rookie camp taking place from Thursday, Sept. 14 to Monday, Sept 18.

Third Time is Truly the Charm for San Diego Yacht Club

WHAT’S UP THIS WEEKEND

Newport International Boat Show, Fall for Lucy’s Hearth, Belfast with Turas, Newport Polo, and more!

Here is your Open House roster for September 16th and 17th, 2023 – get out there and tour these beautiful homes to discover the perfect one for you.

Ween, Lita Ford, Outlaw Music and the Bristol Porchfest