Saturday, September 9

🎬 The Food Network is filming in Newport on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and they’re looking for more than one hundred audience members!

🚲 Two miles of car-free family-friendly fun will be taking place in Island Park in Portsmouth today as The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll takes place from 9 am to 12 pm.

🎶 The High Kings will be performing in front of a sold-out crowd at The JPT this evening.

🏠 On the market for a new home in Newport County? Tyler Bernadyn has a look at all the open houses happening this weekend.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8 pm, then isolated showers after 2 am. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Scattered showers, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Isolated showers before 8 pm, then isolated showers after 2 am. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:19 am | Sunset: 7:05 pm | 12 hours and 46 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:14 am & 4:58 pm | Low tide at 9:44 am & 11:40 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24 days, 31% lighting.

Things To Do

Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Alex Cohen from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The High Kings live at 8 pm

Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Catching Blue at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: The Complaints from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

Portsmouth: Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am

See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Sunday, Sept. 10: Emerald Princess

Monday, Sept. 11: Norwegian Escape & Ocean Explorer

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Amera

Thursday, Sept. 14: Silver Shadow & American Star

Saturday, Sept. 16: MS Vista

On WhatsUpNewp.com

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp

The Food Network is filming in Newport on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and they’re looking for more than one hundred audience members!

Don’t miss the chance to explore these properties. Visit the open houses to find your perfect home.

The death of a Massachusetts teenager after his family said he ate an extremely spicy tortilla chip has led to an outpouring of concern about the social media challenge and prompted retailers to pull the product from their shelves at the manufacturer’s request.

While it’s too early to know how close Lee might come to the U.S. East Coast, New Englanders are keeping a wary eye on the storm as some models have projected it tracking perilously close to New England – particularly Maine.

Kyle Bradish struck out nine batters in six strong innings, Adley Rutschman homered and drove in three runs, and the AL-best Baltimore Orioles beat the fading Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Friday night.

Rhode Island (1-1, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) won its fifth straight home game dating to last season.

The heat that has gripped much of the nation seeped into New England on Friday, forcing some schools to close or send kids home early while powerful thunderstorms also swept through the region.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the second-highest sale in Middletown, year-to-date.

9 Central Film Festival, The High Kings, BMW Newport Pro AM, The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll, and more!

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Popular on WhatsUpNewp

