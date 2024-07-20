Good Morning!

🎉 Four local chefs brought a taste of Rhode Island’s “Classic Coast” to New York City on Thursday, showcasing the region’s evolving culinary scene at a sold-out dinner. The featured chefs, all James Beard Award semifinalists, represented a cross-section of Newport’s dining landscape: William Reitzel of Giusto, Peter Carvelli of Foglia, Andy Teixeira of Newport Vineyards, and Basil Yu of Yagi Noodles.

I was there and have the story and interviews with each chef below;

🎾 Former doubles world No. 1 Leander Paes, broadcaster and promoter Vijay Amritraj, and renowned journalist and writer Richard Evans will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) today, the ultimate honor in tennis. The three Class of 2024 honorees sat down with ITHF co-Presidents Patrick McEnroe and Kim Clijsters (via Zoom) and CEO Dan Faber in a press conference held at the Casino Theatre on Thursday, July 18. WUN’s Veronica Bruno was there and has the story - ITHF Inductees talked about their life stories, including some surprising connections among them in their press conference before the induction ceremony.

🎭 Mia Daley is spending her summer days going to the beach. Well, close to the beach. Daley will be spending a good chunk of her summer at Theatre by the Sea, appearing as Louisa in “The Sound of Music.” WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with the story - Miss Rhode Island Teen 2023 takes on a new role in ‘The Sound of Music’.

🙏 Big thanks to everyone who came out to WUN & JPT’s sold-out Jaws Summer Party over the last two nights! Due to the turnout, we’ll host a screening of Jaws again on August 30. Tickets and More Info. WUN’s Veronica Bruno shares the following photos from last night’s event.

🗓️ On our coverage schedule today;

The time has come and gone for political candidates to submit the required signatures to run for office this year. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz will have a story on who will and who won’t be on the ballot for the primary and general election.

Newport Classical Music Festival Artist Llewellyn Sánchez-Werner will perform an invigorating afternoon piano recital at historic Emmanuel Church this afternoon. WUN’s Veronica Bruno will be there to cover the event.

Guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli will perform live at The JPT this evening. WUN’s Jack Casey will be there to cover the event.

And more…

