What's Up in Newport: Saturday, August 17
Today In Newport History: August 17, 1790 – George Washington Arrives In Newport; Newport Energy and Environment Commission hosts panel on ‘The Effects of Offshore Wind Development’; and more.
Good Morning! Today is Saturday, August 17 - the 230th day of the year; 136 days remain in 2024.
🗓️ On August 17th, 1790, George Washington arrived in Newport. He was accompanied by Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Governor George Clinton of New York, U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Blair of Virginia, and U.S. Congressman William Loughton Smith of South Carolina. Read More
📜 Tomorrow, Touro Synagogue Foundation will partner with Congregation Jeshuat Israel to host the George Washington Letter Reading, an event honoring our nation’s heritage of religious freedom. This year marks the 77th anniversary of the reading of the famous letter. Read More
🌎 The Newport Energy and Environment Commission hosted a panel discussion on offshore wind development on Thursday as part of a summer educational series on climate change and resilience. Read More
🏠 Newport City Council is considering zoning amendments that would allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in residential areas, a move mandated by state law but raising concerns about neighborhood density and short-term rentals. Read More
⛵ On tap today: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more. Read more about what’s happening this weekend below;
Newport Paddle Festival will celebrate Rhode Island’s water sports on August 17
The Preservation Society of Newport County will celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Monumenta’ on August 17
Fools Rules Regatta: Jamestown’s iconic tradition returns on August 17
Newport Classical expands Community Concerts Series with a free Children’s Concert on August 17
Iconic Beatles tribute band ‘1964’ The Tribute to perform in Newport
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Today In Newport History: August 17, 1790 – George Washington Arrives In Newport
He decided to make a public trip to the state only after May 1790 when Rhode Island ratified the Constitution.
Masataka Yoshida homers and has 4 RBIs, Red Sox outlast Orioles 12-10
Masataka Yoshida homered and had four RBIs and the Boston Red Sox pounded All-Star Corbin Burnes before holding on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-10 on Friday night.
Rhode Island files lawsuit against 13 companies that worked on troubled Washington Bridge
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced Friday that the state has filed a lawsuit against 13 companies that provided design, construction and inspection services related to the troubled Washington Bridge.
Newport Energy and Environment Commission hosts panel on ‘The Effects of Offshore Wind Development’
Experts discuss environmental impacts, job creation, and public misconceptions surrounding renewable energy projects
Newport City Council grapples with new ADU rules to address housing crisis
Zoning officer presents ordinance limiting size and bedrooms of accessory units, while some councilors express skepticism about affordability impact
Swimmers Beware: Dangerous rip currents are expected in Rhode Island
NWS issues statement, warns of dangerous conditions through Sunday
Alternating lane closures scheduled for JT Connell Connector on Tuesday night
RIDOT has road closures and traffic shifts planned across Newport County, August 17 – 23.
Newport and Middletown schools receive state funding for instructional coaching
Local districts among 24 awarded grants to boost math and English language arts education
Meet Mama Fortuna: A sweet and laid-back cat looking for a home
One-year-old domestic shorthair available for adoption at Potter League for Animals
Lane closures scheduled for Newport Pell Bridge, Gantry, and Route 138 Connector
Single-lane closures scheduled August 19 – 21
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog between midnight and 3 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: E wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog between midnight and 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:56 am | Sunset: 7:41 pm | 13 hours and 44 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:15 am & 6:43 pm | Low tide at 12:09 am & 11:46 am.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.6 days, 89% lighting.
Things To Do + Music + Entertainment
What’s Up this week in Newport County: August 12 – 18
On tap this week/weekend: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more.
