Good Morning! Today is Saturday, August 17 - the 230th day of the year; 136 days remain in 2024.

🗓️ On August 17th, 1790, George Washington arrived in Newport. He was accompanied by Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Governor George Clinton of New York, U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Blair of Virginia, and U.S. Congressman William Loughton Smith of South Carolina. Read More

📜 Tomorrow, Touro Synagogue Foundation will partner with Congregation Jeshuat Israel to host the George Washington Letter Reading, an event honoring our nation's heritage of religious freedom. This year marks the 77th anniversary of the reading of the famous letter.

🌎 The Newport Energy and Environment Commission hosted a panel discussion on offshore wind development on Thursday as part of a summer educational series on climate change and resilience.

🏠 Newport City Council is considering zoning amendments that would allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in residential areas, a move mandated by state law but raising concerns about neighborhood density and short-term rentals.

⛵ On tap today: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more.

He decided to make a public trip to the state only after May 1790 when Rhode Island ratified the Constitution.

Masataka Yoshida homered and had four RBIs and the Boston Red Sox pounded All-Star Corbin Burnes before holding on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 12-10 on Friday night.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced Friday that the state has filed a lawsuit against 13 companies that provided design, construction and inspection services related to the troubled Washington Bridge.

Experts discuss environmental impacts, job creation, and public misconceptions surrounding renewable energy projects

Zoning officer presents ordinance limiting size and bedrooms of accessory units, while some councilors express skepticism about affordability impact

NWS issues statement, warns of dangerous conditions through Sunday

RIDOT has road closures and traffic shifts planned across Newport County, August 17 – 23.

Local districts among 24 awarded grants to boost math and English language arts education

One-year-old domestic shorthair available for adoption at Potter League for Animals

Single-lane closures scheduled August 19 – 21

What’s Up Today

Weather

Rip Current Statement until August 18, 08:00 PM EDT

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog between midnight and 3 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: E wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog between midnight and 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:56 am | Sunset: 7:41 pm | 13 hours and 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:15 am & 6:43 pm | Low tide at 12:09 am & 11:46 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.6 days, 89% lighting.

Things To Do + Music + Entertainment

On tap this week/weekend: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Shadow on August 28.

Business Insider: Look inside the Breakers, a 70-room, 138,300-square-foot mansion that belonged to one of America's wealthiest Gilded Age families

The Public’s Radio: Providence awards $1.5 million in reparations funds, Tim Walz in Rhode Island, and more

The Public’s Radio: Sen. Dawn Euer on climate change, her political future, Democrats’ hopes for November & more