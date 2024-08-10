Good Morning! Today is Saturday, August 10 - the 223rd day of the year; 143 days remain in 2024. Today is National Bowling Day, Herbert Hoover Day, and National Spoil Your Dog Day.

⚾ The remainder of Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) of the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Championship Series will take place at Cardines Field today. Game 2 will start at 4 pm. In that game, the Newport Gulls are leading the Sanford Mainers 7-0 in the bottom of the 5th. If necessary, Game 3 will begin at 6:35 pm. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

🗳️ Democratic party fundraisers appear to be still looking for a venue to host Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the coming weeks, and it’s unclear just how long the guest of honor could stay at such an event. Rhode Island Current with the story. Read More

🏡 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 23 homes across Newport County that are hosting open houses this weekend. Read More

🩺 Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for WUN is here - What’s crazy about your doctor not coming to see you in the hospital anymore.

Jose Altuve hit two-run homer and Jon Singleton and Jeremy Peña added RBI singles in a four-run seventh inning as the AL West-leading Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Friday night.

WPRI first reported that an invitation it had obtained suggested Walz would attend an event on Friday, Aug. 16, in Newport.

A look at where to expect lane closures and delays across Newport County.

A Rhode Island man who was shot and injured during a confrontation with Vermont State Police troopers in Burke last month has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges, including three counts of attempted murder.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win a Super Bowl two years ago, will be released by the New England Patriots, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

Having your doctor who knew you take care of you in the hospital was one thing American medicine did right.

The advisories were related to high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria.

Change of command ceremony held at Naval Station Newport

Tiverton presentation to explore native plants for wildlife

Rhode Island Voices seeks panelists to share their voice on the health and well-being of Rhode Island’s diverse communities

24-Hour Offshore Race in New England Waters

Elevated levels pose potential risk, especially for infants with health conditions

MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to two local businesses.

Insurer’s efforts address maternal, colorectal cancer and cultural sensitivity

Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.

The remnants of Debby raced northward with heavy rain that caused flooding and evacuations on Friday in western New York, creating new misery after causing at least eight deaths over a multi-day journey of destruction up the East Coast.

Three individuals taken into custody on various charges.

Two Democrats will compete in Vermont’s state primary on Tuesday for the right to challenge four-term Republican Gov. Phil Scott in November. The race is the highest profile of a handful of contested primaries on the ballot.

Drake Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, played one series in his debut with New England on Thursday night, and the Patriots played their first game in 24 years without Bill Belichick as coach, beating the Carolina Panthers 17-3 in a preseason game.

Shortly after the Newport Gulls scored five runs in the 5th inning to take a 7-0 lead over the Sanford Mainers, Game 2 of the Championship Series went in to a weather delay due to rain.

Master Gardeners to highlight pollinator garden restoration, volunteer opportunities

Health department recommends closure of popular swimming spots

Recent Local Obituaries

Paul Rogers

Ernest J. Morrill

Margaret Silvia

Weather

High Surf Advisory until August 10, 08:00 PM EDT

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then isolated showers between 10am and 11am. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until August 10, 08:00 AM EDT

Today: SW wind 7 to 10 kt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then isolated showers between 10am and 11am. Patchy fog before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:49 am | Sunset: 7:51 pm | 14 hours of sun.

High tide at 12:30 pm | Low tide at 5:21 am & 5:59 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5 days, 25% lighting.

What’s Up This Weekend

Safe Harbor Race Weekend, Wet Paint, 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums, and more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

DVIDS: News - Naval War College welcomes 59th President

The Boston Globe: ‘Miramar’ estate in Newport, first built for Titanic survivor, will eventually become a museum

The Boston Globe: US military faces ‘more volatile, uncertain, complex’ pressures, says outgoing Naval War College president