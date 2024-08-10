What's Up in Newport: Saturday, August 10
Newport Gulls will play for the NECBL Championship at Cardines Field today.
Good Morning! Today is Saturday, August 10 - the 223rd day of the year; 143 days remain in 2024. Today is National Bowling Day, Herbert Hoover Day, and National Spoil Your Dog Day.
⚾ The remainder of Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) of the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Championship Series will take place at Cardines Field today. Game 2 will start at 4 pm. In that game, the Newport Gulls are leading the Sanford Mainers 7-0 in the bottom of the 5th. If necessary, Game 3 will begin at 6:35 pm. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.
🗳️ Democratic party fundraisers appear to be still looking for a venue to host Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the coming weeks, and it’s unclear just how long the guest of honor could stay at such an event. Rhode Island Current with the story. Read More
🏡 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 23 homes across Newport County that are hosting open houses this weekend. Read More
🩺 Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for WUN is here - What’s crazy about your doctor not coming to see you in the hospital anymore.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Altuve, Singleton and Peña fuel a 4-run 7th inning as the Astros beat the Red Sox 8-4
Jose Altuve hit two-run homer and Jon Singleton and Jeremy Peña added RBI singles in a four-run seventh inning as the AL West-leading Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Friday night.
When is Walz coming to R.I.? Event planners still ironing that out
WPRI first reported that an invitation it had obtained suggested Walz would attend an event on Friday, Aug. 16, in Newport.
Newport County weekly road construction update: Aug. 10 – 17
A look at where to expect lane closures and delays across Newport County.
Rhode Island man shot by Vermont troopers during chase pleads not guilty to attempted murder
A Rhode Island man who was shot and injured during a confrontation with Vermont State Police troopers in Burke last month has pleaded not guilty to numerous charges, including three counts of attempted murder.
JuJu Smith-Schuster will be released by the New England Patriots, AP source says
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win a Super Bowl two years ago, will be released by the New England Patriots, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about your doctor not coming to see you in the hospital anymore
Having your doctor who knew you take care of you in the hospital was one thing American medicine did right.
RIDOH and DEM recommend lifting advisories on some bodies of water; recommend avoiding contact with other bodies of water
The advisories were related to high levels of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria.
Rear Admiral Walker takes the helm of the Naval War College
Change of command ceremony held at Naval Station Newport
Audubon Society of RI to present “Landscaping for Birds and Insects” at the Tiverton Public Library
Tiverton presentation to explore native plants for wildlife
Rhode Islanders can shape future of public health through Rhode Island Voices
Rhode Island Voices seeks panelists to share their voice on the health and well-being of Rhode Island’s diverse communities
Dozens of boats to participate in Ida Lewis Distance Race on August 16
24-Hour Offshore Race in New England Waters
Perrigo recalls CVS brand infant formula over Vitamin D levels
Elevated levels pose potential risk, especially for infants with health conditions
MVYRADIO awards another round of ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants
MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to two local businesses.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island achieves NCQA Accreditation
Insurer’s efforts address maternal, colorectal cancer and cultural sensitivity
On the Market: A look at 23 listings in Newport County hosting Open Houses this weekend (Aug. 10 – 11)
Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.
Flooding from the remnants of Debby lead to high water rescues in New York, Pennsylvania
The remnants of Debby raced northward with heavy rain that caused flooding and evacuations on Friday in western New York, creating new misery after causing at least eight deaths over a multi-day journey of destruction up the East Coast.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: August 8 – 9
Three individuals taken into custody on various charges.
AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Vermont’s state primaries
Two Democrats will compete in Vermont’s state primary on Tuesday for the right to challenge four-term Republican Gov. Phil Scott in November. The race is the highest profile of a handful of contested primaries on the ballot.
Drake Maye makes QB debut as Bill Belichick-less Patriots beat Panthers 17-3 in preseason game
Drake Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, played one series in his debut with New England on Thursday night, and the Patriots played their first game in 24 years without Bill Belichick as coach, beating the Carolina Panthers 17-3 in a preseason game.
Game 2 of NECBL Championship Series suspended, to resume Saturday
Shortly after the Newport Gulls scored five runs in the 5th inning to take a 7-0 lead over the Sanford Mainers, Game 2 of the Championship Series went in to a weather delay due to rain.
Soil testing event to showcase revitalized garden at Maher Center
Master Gardeners to highlight pollinator garden restoration, volunteer opportunities
Department of Health closes three Rhode Island beaches due to high bacteria
Health department recommends closure of popular swimming spots
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then isolated showers between 10am and 11am. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today: SW wind 7 to 10 kt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then isolated showers between 10am and 11am. Patchy fog before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:49 am | Sunset: 7:51 pm | 14 hours of sun.
High tide at 12:30 pm | Low tide at 5:21 am & 5:59 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5 days, 25% lighting.
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s up in Newport this week: Aug. 6 – 11
Safe Harbor Race Weekend, Wet Paint, 2024 National Muster of Fifes & Drums, and more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
