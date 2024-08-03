What's Up in Newport: Saturday, August 3
Newport Jazz Festival 2024: This is not your grandfather’s festival – Day 1 recap and photos
🎷 The 70th Anniversary of the historic Newport Jazz Festival kicked off on Friday August 2 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI. A sellout crowd saw a warm summer day usher in cool vibes that rained down on musicians and attendees. Good feels were abundant. 👉 WUN’s Ken Abrams has the story - Newport Jazz Festival 2024: This is not your grandfather’s festival – Day 1 recap and photos
🎟️ The Newport Jazz Festival expanded its student outreach program, offering free tickets to Rogers High School seniors for the second consecutive year. 👉 I have the story - Newport Jazz Festival opens doors to Newport’s youth.
👪 The Newport Festivals Foundation is enhancing the family experience at its Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals with a revamped Family Tent featuring local nonprofits and hands-on activities for children. 👉 I have the story - Newport Folk & Jazz Festival’s Family Tent evolves with local nonprofit partnerships.
🏠 On the market for a new home in Newport County? WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 41 homes hosting open houses this weekend. 👉 Read More
🙈 Tonight’s sunset is the first in a while on the earlier side of 8 pm (7:59 pm).
🗓️ On our coverage schedule today;
Ken and I will be covering the Newport Jazz Festival all weekend. If you’re out at the Fort for the fun, say hello if you see us!
A sell out crowd saw warm summer day usher in warm vibes that rained down on musicians and attendees. Good feels were abundant.
Abreu has 2 go-ahead hits as Red Sox beat Rangers 11-6 for first consecutive wins since break
Wilyer Abreu put Boston ahead to stay with an RBI single after his earlier two-run homer, Nick Sogard had a two-run single for his first big league hit and the Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 11-6 on Friday night.
Rep. Cortvriend gathers insights on advancing renewable energy legislation
Clean Energy Legislative Academy equips legislators with information, resources to develop state-level policies.
Bailey Zappe has gone from Patriots’ starting QB to competing for a roster spot
The only quarterback on the Patriots’ roster to have started a game for New England over the past two seasons is something of a forgotten man at this year’s training camp.
RIDOH: Spouting Rock Beach Association and Camp Fuller YMCA beaches now safe for swimming
Water quality has improved, according to RIDOH
Gulls-Blue Sox Game 2 postponed to Saturday afternoon
Newport heads in to Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead.
On the Market: A look at 41 listings in Newport County hosting Open Houses this weekend (August 3 – 4)
From charming historic residences to modern waterfront properties, Newport County’s diverse real estate landscape has something for everyone.
Newport Jazz Festival opens doors to Newport’s youth
Free tickets offered to Rogers High School seniors, aiming to cultivate lifelong jazz fans
Newport Folk & Jazz Festival’s Family Tent evolves with local nonprofit partnerships
Newport Festivals Foundation’s partnership with area organizations creates win-win situation for festival-goers and community groups
Pint For A Pint: Rhode Island Blood Center offers free beer for donors
Pint for a Pint campaign runs from August 1st to September 10th
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: July 31 – August 2
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 31 through 7 am on August 2, 2024.
CCRI receives $75,000 grant from Metallica Scholars Initiative
Community college joins elite group to support healthcare workforce training programs
Chase Ceglie to perform his latest album at King Park on August 9
Ceglie joins the popular NIMFest concert series on Friday, August 9th at the King Park Gazebo from 5-7pm.
Newport Historical Society among three Rhode Island musuems set to receive a total of $134,000 in federal grants
Funding to expand exhibits, accessibility, and training
Charlestown woman convicted in teen’s crash death
Alicia Peckham found guilty of aiding and abetting, concealing felony, and obstructing officer
Gallery Sitka to host an exhibition featuring 15 National Association of Women Artists—MA Chapter artists
The opening reception and celebration on Sunday, August 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. is free and open to the public.
8-run 7th inning guides Newport Gulls to incredible comeback victory
When hope appeared lost, the Gulls responded with their best inning of the season, putting up a seven-piece en route to taking the lead.
Home on Atlantic Avenue in Newport sells for $4.6 million
According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the 3rd highest sale in Newport so far this year.
Peggy Guggenheim’s influence will be explored in Preservation Society of Newport County lecture
Preservation Society invites attendees to learn about the renowned artist and her impact on modern art.
New York ensemble to bring ‘Symphony of Laughter’ to Westerly
Parlando and conductor Ian Niederhoffer to perform at the United Theatre on August 24th
Campaign reports show potential rematch shaping up for 2026 R.I. governor’s race
With two years to go, McKee outraises Foulkes in Q2, but Foulkes maintains larger war chest
Michael Corrente produced film ‘The Tributaries’ to screen at the Rhode Island Film Festival August 8
We interview Corrente and Director Kat Gueli on new film that deals with young adults’ mental health challenges
RIDOH recommends reopening Sandy Point Beach, several other beaches
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day.
Aquidneck Land Trust to host a wild bee walk and talk at Spruce Acres on August 3
Participants will learn all about native bees and helpful pollinators from URI Bee Lab’s Casey Johnson
Legendary folk hero Joan Baez made several stops in Newport recently
Chase Ceglie to perform his latest album at King Park on August 9
Peggy Guggenheim’s influence will be explored in Preservation Society of Newport County lecture
Michael Corrente produced film ‘The Tributaries’ to screen at the Rhode Island Film Festival August 8
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Isolated showers before 8 am. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, it is cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 10 pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: SSW wind 6 to 10 kt. Isolated showers before 8 am. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind around 9 kt. Isolated showers after 10 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:42 am | Sunset: 7:59 pm | 14 hours and 18 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:46 am & 8:13 pm | Low tide at 1:55 am & 12:58 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.1 days, 2% lighting.
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 29 – August 4
Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
