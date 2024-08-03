Good Morning!

🎷 The 70th Anniversary of the historic Newport Jazz Festival kicked off on Friday August 2 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI. A sellout crowd saw a warm summer day usher in cool vibes that rained down on musicians and attendees. Good feels were abundant. 👉 WUN’s Ken Abrams has the story - Newport Jazz Festival 2024: This is not your grandfather’s festival – Day 1 recap and photos

🎟️ The Newport Jazz Festival expanded its student outreach program, offering free tickets to Rogers High School seniors for the second consecutive year. 👉 I have the story - Newport Jazz Festival opens doors to Newport’s youth.

👪 The Newport Festivals Foundation is enhancing the family experience at its Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals with a revamped Family Tent featuring local nonprofits and hands-on activities for children. 👉 I have the story - Newport Folk & Jazz Festival’s Family Tent evolves with local nonprofit partnerships.

🏠 On the market for a new home in Newport County? WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 41 homes hosting open houses this weekend. 👉 Read More

🙈 Tonight’s sunset is the first in a while on the earlier side of 8 pm (7:59 pm).

🗓️ On our coverage schedule today;

Ken and I will be covering the Newport Jazz Festival all weekend. If you’re out at the Fort for the fun, say hello if you see us!

and more….

Do you have a story idea or news tip for us? Hit reply and let us know.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

A sell out crowd saw warm summer day usher in warm vibes that rained down on musicians and attendees. Good feels were abundant.

Wilyer Abreu put Boston ahead to stay with an RBI single after his earlier two-run homer, Nick Sogard had a two-run single for his first big league hit and the Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 11-6 on Friday night.

Clean Energy Legislative Academy equips legislators with information, resources to develop state-level policies.

The only quarterback on the Patriots’ roster to have started a game for New England over the past two seasons is something of a forgotten man at this year’s training camp.

Water quality has improved, according to RIDOH

Newport heads in to Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead.

From charming historic residences to modern waterfront properties, Newport County’s diverse real estate landscape has something for everyone.

Free tickets offered to Rogers High School seniors, aiming to cultivate lifelong jazz fans

Newport Festivals Foundation’s partnership with area organizations creates win-win situation for festival-goers and community groups

Pint for a Pint campaign runs from August 1st to September 10th

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on July 31 through 7 am on August 2, 2024.

Community college joins elite group to support healthcare workforce training programs

Ceglie joins the popular NIMFest concert series on Friday, August 9th at the King Park Gazebo from 5-7pm.

Funding to expand exhibits, accessibility, and training

Alicia Peckham found guilty of aiding and abetting, concealing felony, and obstructing officer

The opening reception and celebration on Sunday, August 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. is free and open to the public.

When hope appeared lost, the Gulls responded with their best inning of the season, putting up a seven-piece en route to taking the lead.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the 3rd highest sale in Newport so far this year.

Preservation Society invites attendees to learn about the renowned artist and her impact on modern art.

Parlando and conductor Ian Niederhoffer to perform at the United Theatre on August 24th

With two years to go, McKee outraises Foulkes in Q2, but Foulkes maintains larger war chest

We interview Corrente and Director Kat Gueli on new film that deals with young adults’ mental health challenges

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day.

Participants will learn all about native bees and helpful pollinators from URI Bee Lab’s Casey Johnson

Recent Local Obituaries

Doris Densmore

Margaret “Maggie” Hayes

Trending

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Isolated showers before 8 am. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, it is cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 10 pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today: SSW wind 6 to 10 kt. Isolated showers before 8 am. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind around 9 kt. Isolated showers after 10 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:42 am | Sunset: 7:59 pm | 14 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:46 am & 8:13 pm | Low tide at 1:55 am & 12:58 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.1 days, 2% lighting.

What’s Up This Weekend

Newport Jazz Festival; Bridging The Gap: Jazz Dance and Music Festival; and more.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, August 4 | Silver Shadow

Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow

Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow

Saturday, August 31 | Insignia

Further Reading + More Local Headlines

NUWC: News - NUWC Division Newport engineer wins 2024 National Safety Council award