What’s Up in Newport: Oct. 21 – 28
On tap this week/weekend: Harvest Festival, Newport County Days, Halloween happenings, and more.
Good Monday afternoon! I’m checking in quickly to provide a rundown of everything happening this week in and around Newport.
Below is our weekly roundup of events, live music, entertainment, and public meetings, followed by stories related to what’s happening this week and weekend.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Representative Lauren Carson
Representative Lauren Carson (D. Dist. 75, Newport) will join WUN for a one-on-one conversation at 10 am on Tuesday, October 22.
Spanish-language financial education workshop to be held in Newport on Oct. 23
BankRI, Conexión Latina Newport, and PCF Development are partnering to deliver a free, educational session to help people manage their financial well-being
Newport City Council to consider gift of ‘Leela the Elephant’ from Art & Newport
City Manager recommends approval of Art&Newport’s gift, including perpetual maintenance agreement
Newport School Building Committee seeks additional funds for Rogers High School project
Despite $2.5M in grants, School Building Committee seeks additional $2.9M from City Council to finish construction and secure occupancy
Newport City Council to vote on resolution prioritizing Rogers High School soil removal
$98.5M bond proposal includes flexible $10M allocation for “landfill & disposition of remain soil; Rogers completion”.
Newport City Council to vote on Admiral Kalbfus Road bike lanes, truck restrictions
Bike lanes, truck restrictions proposed to address safety concerns
Newport City Council to consider resolution that would help small businesses this holiday season
Resolution aims to support small businesses with lighting, signage upgrades.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Trudy Coxe, CEO & Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County
Trudy Coxe, CEO & Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, will join WUN for a conversation on Thursday at 10:30 am.
Christie’s Americas’ Chairman Emeritus, Stephen Lash, is bringing his love of ocean liners and the era of art deco to Redwood Library
“One night, we were waiting for the elevator to go down to dinner and the doors open and there was Mr. And Mrs. Hitchcock”
Christie’s Chairman to speak on ‘The Floating Palaces of Art Deco: A History of Transatlantic Ocean Liners’ at Redwood Library
Stephen Lash’s lecture at Redwood Library & Atheneum will explore the golden age of transatlantic travel on October 24
‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ opens on Oct 24 at the Casino Theatre
Looking for a little warmth and nostalgia amidst the election season? Head to the Casino Theatre to catch a performance of the beloved musical Meet Me in St. Louis.
Newport Mansions to offer residents of Newport County free admission Oct. 26 – 27
This offer applies to residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton, personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate families, and students of Salve Regina University.
Newport String Project launches County Concert Series
Newport String Quartet to present diverse program featuring rarely heard Holst piece
‘Six Picks Spooky Events’ for Halloween season in Newport and beyond
Halloween fun for all ages
Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to host virtual conversation with Office of Energy Resources on its programs to help Rhode Islanders
State officials to discuss programs, funding opportunities
Sardella’s to be inducted into Taste of Newport Hall of Fame
Restaurant honored for 41 years of supporting Child & Family
The JPT is celebrating the Halloween season with a series of films and special events
SAW The Musical, The Lost Boys, A Nightmare on Elm St., Dracula, Casper, and more.