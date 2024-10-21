Good Monday afternoon! I’m checking in quickly to provide a rundown of everything happening this week in and around Newport.

Below is our weekly roundup of events, live music, entertainment, and public meetings, followed by stories related to what’s happening this week and weekend.

Enjoy!

~ Ryan

Are you organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp.

On tap this week/weekend: Harvest Festival, Newport County Days, Halloween happenings, and more.

Representative Lauren Carson (D. Dist. 75, Newport) will join WUN for a one-on-one conversation at 10 am on Tuesday, October 22.

BankRI, Conexión Latina Newport, and PCF Development are partnering to deliver a free, educational session to help people manage their financial well-being

City Manager recommends approval of Art&Newport’s gift, including perpetual maintenance agreement

Despite $2.5M in grants, School Building Committee seeks additional $2.9M from City Council to finish construction and secure occupancy

$98.5M bond proposal includes flexible $10M allocation for “landfill & disposition of remain soil; Rogers completion”.

Bike lanes, truck restrictions proposed to address safety concerns

Resolution aims to support small businesses with lighting, signage upgrades.

Trudy Coxe, CEO & Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, will join WUN for a conversation on Thursday at 10:30 am.

“One night, we were waiting for the elevator to go down to dinner and the doors open and there was Mr. And Mrs. Hitchcock”

Stephen Lash’s lecture at Redwood Library & Atheneum will explore the golden age of transatlantic travel on October 24

Looking for a little warmth and nostalgia amidst the election season? Head to the Casino Theatre to catch a performance of the beloved musical Meet Me in St. Louis.

This offer applies to residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton, personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate families, and students of Salve Regina University.

Newport String Quartet to present diverse program featuring rarely heard Holst piece

Halloween fun for all ages

State officials to discuss programs, funding opportunities

Restaurant honored for 41 years of supporting Child & Family

SAW The Musical, The Lost Boys, A Nightmare on Elm St., Dracula, Casper, and more.