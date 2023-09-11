Monday, September 11

🇺🇸 The State of Rhode Island will hold its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this morning at 8:30 am, marking the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The ceremony will be held at the State House to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 and the members of our military who have sacrificed their lives.

The ceremony will also feature remarks from Patrick Nassaney, father of Shawn Nassaney, a Pawtucket resident and Bryant University graduate who was on United flight 175 on the morning of September 11, 2001.

Governor McKee and Lt. Governor Matos shared the following joint statement on the 22nd Anniversary of September 11th;

“On this 22nd anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks, we honor the treasured memories of those lost and the lasting legacy of bravery and heroism shown by every day Americans who leapt into action to save the lives of strangers. As Rhode Islanders, and as Americans, we remain committed to honoring their memory and standing with them as one. While we saw fear, concern, and panic on that morning – and in the days and weeks that followed – we also witnessed inspiring acts of bravery and heroism that showed the very best of America, from first responders who ran into the burning buildings, to everyday Americans who banded together to lend a hand. On this day, we also thank the courageous men and women of our Armed Forces, whose valor protected our nation. They are the true definition of heroes, and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we know we can never truly repay that debt. We stand behind the families of the nine Rhode Islanders lost on 9/11 and our state’s Gold Star families to support them as they grieve.”

Governor McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to remain at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings on Monday, September 11, 2023. Governor McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

Flood Watch in effect from September 11, 11:00 AM EDT until September 12, 02:00 AM EDT

Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog after 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sunrise: 6:21 am | Sunset: 7:02 pm | 12 hours and 40 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:11 am & 6:42 pm | Low tide at 12:12 am & 11:35 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.9 days, 22% lighting.

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm

See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Monday, Sept. 11: Norwegian Escape & Ocean Explorer

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Amera

Thursday, Sept. 14: Silver Shadow & American Star

Saturday, Sept. 16: MS Vista

Innovate Newport, a modern coworking space and innovation hub in downtown Newport, will co-host three events as part of Rhode Island’s “RI Startup Week”

Since the best season is approaching, with its foliage and cooler temperatures, I figured I’d get a head start on soup season.

November 4, 1977 – September 6, 2023

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Hurts threw a touchdown pass and Darius Slay had a 70-yard interception return for a score as Philadelphia built a big early lead, then hung on at the finish to beat the New England Patriots 25-20 on Sunday.

Tom Brady made one more run out of the tunnel, just like he did for two decades before dashing out of New England to continue his legend in Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox got some help from Baltimore’s shoddy defense on a long sloppy day.

June 29, 1940 – September 07, 2023

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

