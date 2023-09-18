Monday, September 18, 2023 | Reading Time: 7 minutes

Salve Regina University’s overall ranking among the best institutions of higher education in the United States climbed to 27th in the Regional Universities (North) category, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges survey made public today. Read More

Tua Tagovailoa has heard a lot during his NFL career about his shortcomings. Beating the New England Patriots continues not to be one of them. Raheem Mostert had a pair of TD runs, including a 43-yard romp in the fourth quarter, and Tagovailoa added a 2-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill to help the Miami Dolphins hold off the Patriots 24-17 on Sunday night. Read More

The remnants of Hurricane Lee were no match for the energy present at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA, on Saturday, September 17, in what turned out to be one of the nicest evenings of the summer. Organizers of the Outlaw Music Festival didn’t blink as the storm threatened the area; the result – an inspiring, crowd-pleasing night of great music. Concert Recap & Photo Gallery

Yesterday, we told you about Paradigm Escape Rooms and how they are bringing interactive entertainment to Aquidneck Island with two newly designed, second-generation escape room experiences. Deanna Lopes, Director of Paradigm Escape Rooms, will join What’sUpNewp today at 2 pm for a live virtual video conversation to tell us more about Paradigm. Tune on into What’sUpNewp.com at 2 pm to watch our conversation live or catch it anytime afterward on our website..

Weather

Flood Watch in effect from September 18, 11:00 AM EDT until September 19, 02:00 AM EDT

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 am and 11 am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 71. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 pm, then a chance of rain between 9 pm and 11 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 62. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: SSE wind 6 to 9 kt. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind around 9 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 pm, then a chance of rain between 9 pm and 11 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:28 am | Sunset: 6:50 pm | 12 hours and 21 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:25 am & 10:43 pm | Low tide at 3:35 am & 4:10 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.6 days, 8% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Town Council at 5:30 pm

Tiverton: Library Trustees at 7 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Clagett Sailing coach Betsy Alison (Newport, R.I) has proved that it is perseverance and determination that results in a gold medal, taking home the World Champion crown at the Allianz Sailing World Championships in The Hague four weeks ago.

Matt Chapman hit a game-ending double off the center-field wall in the ninth inning, lifting the Toronto Blue Jays over the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Police officers in Rhode Island fatally shot a driver in Providence after chasing him over 20 miles in an attempt to arrest him. His teenage daughter, a passenger, was shot in the leg, police said.

The stage was alive Saturday night with Willie Nelson, Bob Weir, Los Lobos and more

