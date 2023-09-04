Good Morning! Today is Monday, September 4, 2023 - Labor Day. Here’s a look at what’s up out there; enjoy!

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light south wind.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:14 am | Sunset: 7:14 pm | 12 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:55 am | Low tide at 4:44 am & 5:45 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.1 days, 80% lighting.

Things To Do

11 am to 5 pm: Labor Day Weekend at Newport Vineyards

4 pm: Labor Day Clambake at Ragged Island Brewing Co.

Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm. to10 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, live music at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.

See a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Seaborn Quest I

Thursday, Sept. 7: Seaborn Quest II & American Star

On WhatsUpNewp.com

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp

25th annual festival celebrates with sell out crowd Saturday, September 2

Masataka Yoshida hit a three-run homer and Adam Duvall had a solo shot to back Chris Sale as the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Sunday.

College Soccer (men): Salve Regina 2, Johnson & Wales 1

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Goddard Park Beach in Warwick and Peabody’s Beach in Middletown because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Popular on WhatsUpNewp

Further Reading

Face the Music: Fresh off Newport Folk Festival, Dan Blakeslee releases 'Road Hymns' (The Portland Press Herald)

Jimmy Buffett's surprise set in Rhode Island was his final performance (WJAR)