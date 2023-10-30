Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Monday, October 30
A look at What's Up today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Monday Morning.
🚢 The Seven Seas Mariner, the last cruise ship of the 2023 season, is scheduled to visit Newport today.
👉 Newport, which just began advertising nationally for a new city manager, hopes to fill that position during the first quarter of 2024. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the full story here - Newport launches nationwide city manager search
📈 While Rhode Island’s unemployment rate hit its lowest point in 35 years, our local economy experienced mixed results across key economic indicators, according to the Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Briefing for the second quarter of 2023, released today.
🏈 Facing the NFL’s top-rated offense, the New England Patriots limited the big plays by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday until a late touchdown ended their hopes of beating the AFC East leaders. Read More
🇺🇸 WUN columnist Gerry Goldstein’s latest thought-provoking story is here - By the book, moving to a strange new land.
🚧 Here’s a look at what road construction, lane closures, and delays are scheduled for this week - Rhode Island Road Report: Travel Advisories for Oct. 28 – Nov. 4.
🍽️ Newport Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday! Think BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift card promotions, and more. Newport Restaurant Week runs November 3 - 12. More Info
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Rain likely before noon, then a chance of showers, mainly after 4 pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: E wind 5 to 8 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Rain is likely before noon, then a chance of showers, mainly after 4 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NW wind 8 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A slight chance of showers before 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:14 am | Sunset: 5:43 pm | 10 hours and 28 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:24 am & 9:48 pm | Low tide at 2:15 am & 3:26 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.9 days, 98% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm: Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
3:30 pm: Pit Fired Ceramics Workshop at Jamestown Arts Center
7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Local Government
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here
Jamestown: Fire Department at 7 pm
Tiverton: Housing Authority at 5:30 pm
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;
Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner
ON WHATSUPNEWP
The Latest
Newport launches nationwide city manager search
Newport, which just began advertising nationally for a new city manager, hopes to fill that position during the first quarter of 2024, says Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong.
Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators Briefing shows mixed results across key metrics in Q3 2023 even as unemployment reaches 35-year kow
KPI Briefing for Q3 Suggests Mixed Results for RI’s Economy
Patriots limit but can’t eliminate Dolphins’ big plays, now face tough road to playoff contention
Facing the NFL’s top-rated offense, the New England Patriots limited the big plays by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday until a late touchdown ended their hopes of beating the AFC East leaders.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
David Pastrnak scores 2, including 2nd penalty-shot goal of season, Bruins beat Red Wings 4-1
Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy scored first-period goals and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who improved to 7-0-1. Boston posted NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points last season.
Union beat short-handed Revolution in MLS playoffs behind goals from Gazdag, Uhre and Harriel
Philadelphia (16-9-10), the defending Eastern Conference champions, will play at New England (15-10-10) on Nov. 8 in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.
Gerry Goldstein: By the book, moving to a strange new land
As we confront issues involving the “huddled masses” of today, what a decent thought to bear in mind.
Salve Athletics: Seahawks conquer Knights in 6-1 duel
Salve Regina traveled to the Buffalo State Bengals Classic for their first game of the season and defeated Arcadia University 6-1 after scoring just four minutes into the matchup.
McKenzie 4TDs doubles season total and Rhode Island beats New Hampshire in OT
Ja’Den McKenzie ran for four touchdowns — the final being the game-winning score — and Rhode Island beat New Hampshire 34-28 in overtime Saturday.
Recent Local Obituaries
