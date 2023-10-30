Good Monday Morning.

🚢 The Seven Seas Mariner, the last cruise ship of the 2023 season, is scheduled to visit Newport today.

👉 Newport, which just began advertising nationally for a new city manager, hopes to fill that position during the first quarter of 2024. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the full story here - Newport launches nationwide city manager search

📈 While Rhode Island’s unemployment rate hit its lowest point in 35 years, our local economy experienced mixed results across key economic indicators, according to the Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Briefing for the second quarter of 2023, released today.

🏈 Facing the NFL’s top-rated offense, the New England Patriots limited the big plays by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday until a late touchdown ended their hopes of beating the AFC East leaders. Read More

🇺🇸 WUN columnist Gerry Goldstein’s latest thought-provoking story is here - By the book, moving to a strange new land.

🚧 Here’s a look at what road construction, lane closures, and delays are scheduled for this week - Rhode Island Road Report: Travel Advisories for Oct. 28 – Nov. 4.

🍽️ Newport Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday! Think BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift card promotions, and more. Newport Restaurant Week runs November 3 - 12. More Info

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Rain likely before noon, then a chance of showers, mainly after 4 pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: E wind 5 to 8 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Rain is likely before noon, then a chance of showers, mainly after 4 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind 8 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A slight chance of showers before 8 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:14 am | Sunset: 5:43 pm | 10 hours and 28 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:24 am & 9:48 pm | Low tide at 2:15 am & 3:26 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.9 days, 98% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Jamestown: Fire Department at 7 pm

Tiverton: Housing Authority at 5:30 pm

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner

ON WHATSUPNEWP

The Latest

Newport, which just began advertising nationally for a new city manager, hopes to fill that position during the first quarter of 2024, says Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong.

KPI Briefing for Q3 Suggests Mixed Results for RI’s Economy

Facing the NFL’s top-rated offense, the New England Patriots limited the big plays by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday until a late touchdown ended their hopes of beating the AFC East leaders.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy scored first-period goals and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who improved to 7-0-1. Boston posted NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points last season.

Philadelphia (16-9-10), the defending Eastern Conference champions, will play at New England (15-10-10) on Nov. 8 in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

As we confront issues involving the “huddled masses” of today, what a decent thought to bear in mind.

Salve Regina traveled to the Buffalo State Bengals Classic for their first game of the season and defeated Arcadia University 6-1 after scoring just four minutes into the matchup.

Ja’Den McKenzie ran for four touchdowns — the final being the game-winning score — and Rhode Island beat New Hampshire 34-28 in overtime Saturday.

