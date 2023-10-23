Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Monday, October 23
A look at What's Up today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Today is Monday, October 23 - the 296th day of the year; 69 days remain in 2023.
🏠 Newport City Council will host a workshop on Wednesday, October 25 in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall. Scheduled to take place at 5:30 pm, the workshop will be in regard to a “State of Homelessness Presentation”, according to a notice of the City Council Workshop. The meeting is open to the public.
👻 The JPT is getting you in the Halloween spirit this week with a screening of Scream on Tuesday, John Carpenter’s The Thing and Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho on Wednesday, The Phantom of The Opera (with a live score) on Thursday, Young Frankenstein on Saturday, and The Exorcist on Halloween! More Info
🏈 Mac Jones threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds remaining to lift the New England Patriots to a 29-25 win over the Bills, making Belichick the third coach in NFL history with 300 regular-season victories.
🏒 Matthew Poitras scored his first two NHL goals in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 Sunday for their season-opening fifth straight win.
🚧 Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
🙏 A 40th Beirut Bombing Observance Ceremony and Wreath Laying will take place this morning on the lawn of the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum. Governor McKee will give remarks.
🍷 Save The Date: Greenvale Vineyards will host their 24th Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 4. The event, which is scheduled for 1 pm to 4 pm, will include hayrides, live Jazz music, wine tastings, firepits, food trucks, and more!
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. North wind around 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind 9 to 11 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind around 6 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 5:52 pm | 10 hours and 46 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:05 am & 3:35 pm | Low tide at 8:45 am & 10:20 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.2 days, 59% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Charting History: Navigating the Currents of Rhode Island's Past at Colony House
10 am: 40th Beirut Bombing Observance Ceremony/Wreath Laying at Portsmouth Historical Society
12 pm: Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Local Government
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here
Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 1 pm, Town Council at 5 pm
Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;
Monday, Oct. 23: Ocean Navigator
Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery
Thursday, Oct. 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow
Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania
Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner
ON WHATSUPNEWP
The Latest
Whip Kazarian and Chairwoman Euer honored by Common Cause RI for ‘Let RI Vote Act’
The awards were presented at the 2023 Champions of Democracy Celebration and Annual Meeting held on October 19 in Pawtucket.
Bruins rally past Ducks, extend season-opening win streak to five
Matthew Poitras scored his first two NHL goals in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 Sunday for their season-opening fifth straight win.
Mac Jones’ late TD pass lifts Patriots over Bills 29-25; Bill Belichick is 3rd coach with 300 wins
Mac Jones threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds remaining to lift the New England Patriots to a 29-25 win over the Bills, making Belichick the third coach in NFL history with 300 regular-season victories.
Marchand scores twice, Pastrnak has goal, 2 assists as Bruins beat Kings 4-2 to stay unbeaten
Brad Marchand scored twice, David Pastrnak added three points and became the first Boston player in 21 years with a goal in each of the first four games, and the Bruins remained unbeaten with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
Poffenbarger throws 4 TD passes as Albany beats Rhode Island 35-10
Reese Poffenbarger passed for 324 yards and four touchdowns, including scoring strikes of 10 and 85 yards to Julian Hicks, to help Albany beat Rhode Island 35-10 Saturday.
Holley scores game-winning TD in overtime to lift Eastern Illinois past Bryant 25-24
Quarterback Pierce Holley ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, to give Eastern Illinois a 25-24 victory over Bryant on Saturday.
State of Homelessness Presentation to be the focus of a Newport City Council Workshop on Oct. 25
Newport City Council will host a workshop on Wednesday, October 25 in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.
Salve business students, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce collaborate on Business Trends and Outlook Survey
Students will analyze data and prepare public report by end of year
Obituary: Elizabeth Shovelton Brantingham
Elizabeth Shovelton Brantingham, 59, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 18, 2023 surrounded by friends and family.
Rhode Island Road Report: Travel Advisories for Oct. 21 – 28
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
Recap: Most-read What’sUpNewp stories this week Oct. 15 – 21
Catch up on all the most-popular headlines on What’sUpNewp this week.
Letter – Middletown School Committee: Together, we can build a brighter future for Middletown
By Middletown School Committee
Upcoming Adult Programs at Tiverton Public Library in November
The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in November.
Ticket Giveaway: Tower of Power to play PPAC with RI Philharmonic October 28
Win a pair of tickets to the show – see below
Obituary: Jessie A. Mosher
December 22, 1923 – October 12, 2023
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
Coco Gauff’s US Open outfit and shoes are now on display at International Tennis Hall of Fame
State of Homelessness Presentation to be the focus of a Newport City Council Workshop on Oct. 25
'Six Picks' Fall Treats – The best apple cider donuts in Newport County and beyond
FURTHER READING
WJAR: Potter League hosts Heart and Sole Walk for Animals
East Bay RI: Elderly man saved from burning home in Tiverton
ecoRI News: ‘Gulf Stream Orphans’ Find Safe Hiding at Save The Bay Aquarium
