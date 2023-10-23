Today is Monday, October 23 - the 296th day of the year; 69 days remain in 2023.

🏠 Newport City Council will host a workshop on Wednesday, October 25 in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall. Scheduled to take place at 5:30 pm, the workshop will be in regard to a “State of Homelessness Presentation”, according to a notice of the City Council Workshop. The meeting is open to the public.

👻 The JPT is getting you in the Halloween spirit this week with a screening of Scream on Tuesday, John Carpenter’s The Thing and Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho on Wednesday, The Phantom of The Opera (with a live score) on Thursday, Young Frankenstein on Saturday, and The Exorcist on Halloween! More Info

🏈 Mac Jones threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki with 12 seconds remaining to lift the New England Patriots to a 29-25 win over the Bills, making Belichick the third coach in NFL history with 300 regular-season victories.

🏒 Matthew Poitras scored his first two NHL goals in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 Sunday for their season-opening fifth straight win.

🚧 Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

🙏 A 40th Beirut Bombing Observance Ceremony and Wreath Laying will take place this morning on the lawn of the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum. Governor McKee will give remarks.

🍷 Save The Date: Greenvale Vineyards will host their 24th Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 4. The event, which is scheduled for 1 pm to 4 pm, will include hayrides, live Jazz music, wine tastings, firepits, food trucks, and more!

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. North wind around 7 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 9 to 11 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind around 6 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:06 am | Sunset: 5:52 pm | 10 hours and 46 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:05 am & 3:35 pm | Low tide at 8:45 am & 10:20 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.2 days, 59% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 1 pm, Town Council at 5 pm

Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Monday, Oct. 23: Ocean Navigator

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery

Thursday, Oct. 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner

