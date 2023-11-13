Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Monday, November 13
A look at What's Up today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Monday Morning.
The City of Newport and the School Department are each in the process of developing strategic plans for the first time since 2016. The strategic plan, says Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong, is an important tool that helps the community prioritize initiatives, focusing on areas like infrastructure, transportation, and economic development, while revisiting the city’s mission and vision statements. He expects the plan to be complete by early 2024. Read More
Jonathan Taylor ran for a first-quarter touchdown and Mac Jones threw a crucial interception in the fourth quarter and the Indianapolis Colts held on for a 10-6 win over the New England Patriots in Germany on Sunday. Read More
The Rhode Island Foundation is partnering with Trinity Rep and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to inspire a spirit of giving going into the holiday season. The Foundation will match every donation the public makes to the theater during its 2023 run of “A Christmas Carol” with an equal grant to the Food Bank, up to a total of $60,000. Read More
If an older cat with lots of life to live and love to give is what you may be searching for, you should meet Charlie. Read More
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 39. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the morning. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NW around 6 kt after midnight. Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:31 am | Sunset: 4:27 pm | 9 hours and 56 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:11 am & 7:36 pm | Low tide at 12:17 am & 1:12 pm.
Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
6 pm: AUTHOR EVENT: ALAN LESSIK – MAKE THE DARK NIGHT SHINE at Charter Books
6 pm: Lecture: The Surprising U.S. Roots of Ireland’s Tourism Industry, 1950s-1960s at Wyndham Newport Hotel
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Local Government
Middletown: Senior Citizens Board of Directors at 2 pm, Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Library Trustees at 7 pm
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned here
Happening This Week
History of U.S.-Ireland Tourism is the topic of Nov. 13 Museum of Newport Irish History talk
Portsmouth Historical Society to host a lecture on ‘Indigenous People During the Colonial Period’ on Nov. 16
The Beach Boys to appear at PPAC on November 16
Celebrate the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau with Alliance Française de Newport on Nov. 17
Comedian Juston McKinney is coming to The JPT on November 18
Chelsea Handler coming to The Vets on November 19
The Latest
Mayor Xay expects strategic plan to be complete in early 2024
“If you don’t know where you are going – you might end up someplace else.” – Yogi Berra
Jonathan Taylor runs for early TD and Colts hold off Patriots 10-6 in Germany
Jonathan Taylor ran for a first-quarter touchdown and Mac Jones threw a crucial interception in the fourth quarter and the Indianapolis Colts held on for a 10-6 win over New England Patriots in Germany on Sunday.
Obituary: Eugene R. Elshant
September 14, 1933 – November 04, 2023
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Guhle scores in OT to lift Canadiens to 3-2 win over Bruins
Kaiden Guhle scored the unassisted game winner in overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.
Jaylen Brown scores 29, Jayson Tatum 27 to lead Celtics to easy 117-94 win over Toronto
Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 117-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
Pierre has 16 as Providence takes down Milwaukee 79-69
Jayden Pierre scored 16 points as Providence beat Milwaukee 79-69 on Saturday night.
Eckhaus-to-Frederick connection strikes for 3 touchdowns as Bryant blasts Lindenwood
Zevi Eckhaus threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Anthony Frederick, and Bryant rolled past Lindenwood 38-3 on Saturday.
McKenzie’s 3rd TD run lifts Rhode Island past North Carolina A&T, 31-24
Ja’Den McKenzie rushed for 233 yards and powered in from 4 yards out for his third touchdown with just under three minutes left to give Rhode Island a 31-24 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.
Walker’s TD catch in OT lifts Brown past Columbia, 21-14
Graham Walker caught an 11-yard pass from Jake Willcox at the 5, shook off a tackle and dove into the end zone on the first possession of overtime to lift Brown to a 21-14 win over Columbia on Saturday afternoon.
Perry scores 21 as Loyola (MD) downs Brown 77-75 in OT
David Brown III hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Deon Perry had 21 points to give Loyola (MD) 77-75 overtime victory against Brown on Saturday.
If an older cat with lots of love to give is what you may be searching for, you should meet Charlie
Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Charlie is an 11-year-old female feline.
ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast Dec. 9 show from Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium
College GameDay’s ninth visit to ‘America’s Game’ – Saturday, Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Grant aims to keep local food pantries and soup kitchens stocked
The Rhode Island Foundation is partnering with Trinity Rep and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to inspire a spirit of giving going into the holiday season.
Kenny Chesney adds second Gillette Stadium show to Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
Country superstar will return to Gillette Stadium for venue-record 22nd and 23rd performances this summer as grand finale of Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour
Jaylen Brown scores 28 points, Celtics hit 19 3s and beat Nets 121-107 in NBA tournament play
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t have any extra discussion with his team about its first In-Season Tournament game. It was just 1 of 82 games as far as he was concerned.
Recent Local Obituaries
