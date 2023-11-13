Good Monday Morning.

The City of Newport and the School Department are each in the process of developing strategic plans for the first time since 2016. The strategic plan, says Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong, is an important tool that helps the community prioritize initiatives, focusing on areas like infrastructure, transportation, and economic development, while revisiting the city’s mission and vision statements. He expects the plan to be complete by early 2024. Read More

Jonathan Taylor ran for a first-quarter touchdown and Mac Jones threw a crucial interception in the fourth quarter and the Indianapolis Colts held on for a 10-6 win over the New England Patriots in Germany on Sunday. Read More

The Rhode Island Foundation is partnering with Trinity Rep and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to inspire a spirit of giving going into the holiday season. The Foundation will match every donation the public makes to the theater during its 2023 run of “A Christmas Carol” with an equal grant to the Food Bank, up to a total of $60,000. Read More

If an older cat with lots of life to live and love to give is what you may be searching for, you should meet Charlie. Read More

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 39. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Today: N wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the morning. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NW around 6 kt after midnight. Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sunrise: 6:31 am | Sunset: 4:27 pm | 9 hours and 56 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:11 am & 7:36 pm | Low tide at 12:17 am & 1:12 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Middletown: Senior Citizens Board of Directors at 2 pm, Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Library Trustees at 7 pm

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned here

History of U.S.-Ireland Tourism is the topic of Nov. 13 Museum of Newport Irish History talk

Portsmouth Historical Society to host a lecture on ‘Indigenous People During the Colonial Period’ on Nov. 16

The Beach Boys to appear at PPAC on November 16

Celebrate the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau with Alliance Française de Newport on Nov. 17

Comedian Juston McKinney is coming to The JPT on November 18

Chelsea Handler coming to The Vets on November 19

“If you don’t know where you are going – you might end up someplace else.” – Yogi Berra

September 14, 1933 – November 04, 2023

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Kaiden Guhle scored the unassisted game winner in overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 117-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

Jayden Pierre scored 16 points as Providence beat Milwaukee 79-69 on Saturday night.

Zevi Eckhaus threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Anthony Frederick, and Bryant rolled past Lindenwood 38-3 on Saturday.

Ja’Den McKenzie rushed for 233 yards and powered in from 4 yards out for his third touchdown with just under three minutes left to give Rhode Island a 31-24 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Graham Walker caught an 11-yard pass from Jake Willcox at the 5, shook off a tackle and dove into the end zone on the first possession of overtime to lift Brown to a 21-14 win over Columbia on Saturday afternoon.

David Brown III hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Deon Perry had 21 points to give Loyola (MD) 77-75 overtime victory against Brown on Saturday.

College GameDay’s ninth visit to ‘America’s Game’ – Saturday, Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Country superstar will return to Gillette Stadium for venue-record 22nd and 23rd performances this summer as grand finale of Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t have any extra discussion with his team about its first In-Season Tournament game. It was just 1 of 82 games as far as he was concerned.

