What's Up in Newport: Monday, November 20
A look at What's Up today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Monday Morning.
👏 In the Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) Division III Super Bowl on Saturday in Cranston, Middletown defeated West Warwick 48 - 6 to take home the Division III title. See more via ABC 6.
👏 Salve Regina University football met Anna Maria College on Saturday for the first time ever and overcame an early deficit to build an 18-point second-half lead and hold on for a 37-34 final in the New England Bowl at Toppa Field. Read more via Salve Athletics.
🎶 ‘Tis the season … for holiday concerts. From classical to classic rock, here’s our list of some of the best in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts this holiday season → Top ten+ holiday concerts in Rhode Island for 2023.
🥃 When the brewer most identified with Rhode Island and distiller recognized for producing internationally awarded whiskies secretly team up on a project, expectations would normally be high → Two iconic local brands, one smooth blended product.
🦃 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz shares some thoughts in his latest column→ Just my Opinion: On this Thanksgiving … messages of hope.
🎄 Discover Newport has a roundup of nine tree lightings happening across Newport County this holiday season → TREE LIGHTINGS HAPPENING IN + AROUND NEWPORT.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Today: Sunny, with a high near 42. North wind 11 to 17 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
MARINE FORECAST
Gale Watch in effect from November 22, 1:00 AM until November 22, 1:00 PM
Today: N wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 5 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 6:39 am | Sunset: 4:21 pm | 9 hours and 42 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:49 am & 1:14 pm | Low tide at 6:05 am & 7:43 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon. 6.8 days, 44% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm, Town Council at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 9 am, Town Council at 5:30 pm
Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Tiverton: Economic Development Commission at 10 am, Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 7:15 pm
See the agenda for meetings here
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Just my Opinion: On this Thanksgiving … messages of hope
Overwhelming, people are hopeful for peace, human kindness, and an end to conflicts. They also asked for more bi-partisanship in government, and many for their family’s good health.
Kristaps Porzingis scores 26, including winning dunk with a minute left as Celtics defeat Grizzlies
Kristaps Porzingis scored 26 points, including the winning dunk with 1:01 left, as the Boston Celtics held on for a 102-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.
Rivers, James rally No. 14 N.C. State women past Rhode Island 67-58
Saniya Rivers and Aziaha James fueled a 14-2 run over the last 4:14 and No. 14 North Carolina State pulled out a 67-56 win over Rhode Island on Sunday.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Two iconic local brands, one smooth blended product
Sons of Liberty and Narragansett Brewery collab on new whiskey
Carter, Oduro score 19 each to lead Providence past Georgia 71-64 in Bahamas
Devin Carter and Josh Oduro scored 19 points each and Providence defeated Georgia 71-64 on Sunday at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.
Newport Police arrest Watertown man for fentanyl distribution
Newport Police on Saturday announced that they have arrested a Watertown, Massachusetts man on fentanyl charges.
Trent Frederic scores twice as the Bruins roll past the Canadiens 5-2
Trent Frederic scored two goals, Brad Marchand collected his 500th career assist and the Boston Bruins cruised past longtime rivals the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday night.
Bryant stuns No. 10 Florida Atlantic, winning 61-52 for 1st victory over ranked opponent
Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 19 points, Earl Timberlake added 13 and Bryant stunned No. 10 Florida Atlantic 61-52 on Saturday night to end the Owls’ 19-game home winning streak.
Barnhizer scores 18, Northwestern rolls in the beginning to defeat Rhode Island 72-61
Brooks Barnhizer scored 18 points, Northwestern had a huge opening run, and the Wildcats defeated Rhode Island 72-61 on Saturday, the opening day of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off.
Zevi Eckhaus throws for 394 yards and 6 touchdowns in Bryant’s 45-21 win over SEMO
Zevi Eckhaus threw for 394 yards and six touchdowns and Bryant beat Southeast Missouri State 45-21 on Saturday.
Dartmouth runs over Brown, gains share of Ivy League championship
Q Jones rushed for 124 yards with two touchdowns and Dartmouth ran over Brown 38-13 on Saturday, lifting the Big Green into a three-way tie for the Ivy League championship.
‘Twin Gables’ on Ocean Road in Narragansett sells for $5.4 million
According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the second-highest sale of 2023 in the town of Narragansett.
Top ten+ holiday concerts in Rhode Island for 2023
From classical to classic rock, we present some top area concerts this holiday season.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES
