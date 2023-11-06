Good Monday Morning.

🏫 While much of the attention on election day – Tuesday – will be on the first Congressional District race, it’s more than a billion dollars in school-building proposals that are the focus of communities, from Lincoln to Middletown. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Voters consider school-building projects of more than a billion dollars

🏈 The New England Patriots were stunned by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Read More - Late interception dooms Patriots in 20-17 loss to Commanders. Team’s 2-7 start is worst since 2000

🗳️ Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here - A Path Forward for Democrats – A Primary for Vice President

🌬️ The cancellation of two large offshore wind projects in New Jersey is the latest in a series of setbacks for the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry, jeopardizing the Biden administration’s goals of powering 10 million homes from towering ocean-based turbines by 2030 and establishing a carbon-free electric grid five years later. Read More - Offshore wind projects face economic storm. Cancellations jeopardize Biden clean energy goals

🎄 The Preservation Society of Newport County is in search of a Christmas Tree!

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 56 by 4 am. South wind 8 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind 7 to 9 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSE wind 7 to 12 kt becoming SSW after midnight. A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 4:34 pm | 10 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:06 am & 2:30 pm | Low tide at 7:41 am & 9:06 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 22.6 days, 45% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Nov. 3 - 12: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties

Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am

Middletown: Personnel Board at 4 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm

Newport: School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 1 pm, Free Public Library at 7 pm

Recent Local Obituaries

