Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Monday, November 6
A look at What's Up today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Monday Morning.
🏫 While much of the attention on election day – Tuesday – will be on the first Congressional District race, it’s more than a billion dollars in school-building proposals that are the focus of communities, from Lincoln to Middletown. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Voters consider school-building projects of more than a billion dollars
🏈 The New England Patriots were stunned by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Read More - Late interception dooms Patriots in 20-17 loss to Commanders. Team’s 2-7 start is worst since 2000
🗳️ Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here - A Path Forward for Democrats – A Primary for Vice President
🌬️ The cancellation of two large offshore wind projects in New Jersey is the latest in a series of setbacks for the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry, jeopardizing the Biden administration’s goals of powering 10 million homes from towering ocean-based turbines by 2030 and establishing a carbon-free electric grid five years later. Read More - Offshore wind projects face economic storm. Cancellations jeopardize Biden clean energy goals
🎄 The Preservation Society of Newport County is in search of a Christmas Tree!
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 56 by 4 am. South wind 8 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNE wind 7 to 9 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSE wind 7 to 12 kt becoming SSW after midnight. A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 4:34 pm | 10 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:06 am & 2:30 pm | Low tide at 7:41 am & 9:06 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 22.6 days, 45% lighting.
Things To Do
6 pm: Cahal Dunne in Concert – A benefit for the Museum of Newport Irish History at Wyndham Newport Hotel
7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Nov. 3 - 12: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Cub Rejects at 9 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am
Middletown: Personnel Board at 4 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm
Newport: School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 1 pm, Free Public Library at 7 pm
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned here
ON WHATSUPNEWP
The Latest
Dr. Micheal Fine: A Path Forward for Democrats – A Primary for Vice President
Democrats need to quit worrying about Joe Biden’s age, and put together three or four credible candidates to primary Kamala Harris. Now.
Voters consider school-building projects of more than a billion dollars
While much of the attention on election day – Tuesday – will be on the first Congressional District race, it’s more than a billion dollars in school-building proposals that are the focus of communities, from Lincoln to Middletown.
Louise is searching for a loving home
Louise is an independent lady kitty with the most beautiful smoky gray fur and such pretty green eyes,
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Late interception dooms Patriots in 20-17 loss to Commanders. Team’s 2-7 start is worst since 2000
Mac Jones appeared to have put his earlier struggles behind when he moved the Patriots into Washington territory with under 2 minutes to play.
Celtics outlast Nets 124-114 behind Tatum and Holiday’s double-doubles
Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 124-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.
Larkin, Perron, Copp score in 3rd period as Red Wings win 5-4 to hand Bruins 1st regulation loss
Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Copp and Jake Walman also scored for Detroit, which had lost four of five (1-3-1). Ville Husso had 26 saves.
Recap: This week’s most-read stories on What’sUpNewp
The following are the most-read What’sUpNewp stories for Oct. 29 – Nov. 4
Offshore wind projects face economic storm. Cancellations jeopardize Biden clean energy goals
The cancellation of two large offshore wind projects in New Jersey is the latest in a series of setbacks for the nascent U.S. offshore wind industry, jeopardizing the Biden administration’s goals of powering 10 million homes from towering ocean-based turbines by 2030 and establishing a carbon-free electric grid five years later.
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
Voters consider school-building projects of more than a billion dollars
FURTHER READING
Vogue: How Newport Became The Wildly Flashy Summer Getaway For New York's Elite
Want More What’sUpNewp?
When you become a Supporter, you get our afternoon newsletter, you keep WhatsUpNewp.com paywall-free and available to everyone, you help us pay our contributors a fair value for their efforts – and quite simply, your support allows us to exist so that we can serve you, our readers.