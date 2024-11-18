Good Morning! It’s Monday, November 18. 🗓️ Today is the 323rd day of the year; 43 days remain in 2024.

Today, we’re covering Newport Classical’s visit to Thompson Middle School, Dionne Warwick’s outstanding show at the Park Theatre, Thanksgiving dining in and around Newport, and much more.

It will be mostly cloudy through midday, then gradually clearing, with a high near 61. The wind will be northwest at 5 to 13 mph.

Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunrise at 6:38 am, sunset at 4:22 pm. Low tide at 2 am and 3:21 pm. High tide at 9:14 am & 9:41 pm. The lunar phase is a Waning Gibbous.

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Schooners Bar & Beer Garden: Open jam at 7 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: The NEE Jam at 7 pm

Police investigating single-vehicle accident that left two others injured. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Newport Pell Bridge, Jamestown Verrazzano, and Sakonnet River Bridge affected. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Two suspects from Puerto Rico-based trafficking organization arrested with 2 kilograms of cocaine. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Local restaurants offer dine-in feasts and take-home meals for the holiday. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

“The idea of representation matters,” said Woods in an interview with WUN’s Veronica Bruno. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Grammy Award-winning singer brings the hits for an outstanding show Sunday night. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Grammy-winning artist shares all in “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets” show in Providence. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

In the days following the Nov. 5 presidential election, comments from many high-profile Rhode Island Democrats were vague, uninspired, and strikingly at odds with their pre-election warnings. Considering how severe their pre-election rhetoric had been, the lack of a clear message threatens the credibility of Rhode Island’s dominant party, Philip Eil writes. Read the story on Rhode Island Current.

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with…

What’sUpNewp will host a one-on-one live virtual conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain on Wednesday at 1:30 pm. On Thursday at 10 am, Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy will join us for a conversation.

What questions do you have for the Superintendent or City Manager?

AJ Lesburt Jr. scored 22 points as Brown beat Sacred Heart 89-70 on Sunday night at the College Hill Classic. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Matthew Stafford threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns, including a 69-yard score to Cooper Kupp on the second play of the second half to help the Los Angeles Rams pull away and beat the New England Patriots 28-22 on Sunday. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Ocean State club will travel to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in USL Championship Final on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. on CBS. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Purple’s 56-22 victory propels them to Division 3 championship game against Ponaganset. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

What’s Up This Week + Weekend

Dr. Marian Mathison Desrosiers to discuss parents’ community impact from 1950s-1980s at Museum of Newport Irish History event on November 20. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

Federico Santi, chair of the City of Newport’s Public Sculpture Commission, will be the guest speaker at the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s upcoming “Arts Around the Fire” event on Nov. 20. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

DJD artists join students and faculty for contemporary and jazz performances November 21-23. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

HBO film exploring soft rock’s cultural impact to screen at newportFILM event on Nov. 21 with trivia and prizes. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

For the first time in more than twenty years, Holidays at the Newport Mansions will feature Chateau-sur-Mer, decorated for the season and open for tours along with The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms. Read more on What’sUpNewp.

How does art inspire poetry? How can words help us see? These are the questions award-winning poet and writer Michael Klein will delve into during a one-day workshop at the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday, November 23. Read more on What’sUpNewp.