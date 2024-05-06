Good Monday Morning,

👉 As we’ve previously reported, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Marine Operations Center - Atlantic (MOC-A) is moving from Norfolk, Virginia to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport.

NOAA Marine Operations Center – Atlantic is expected to complete the move from Norfolk to Naval Station Newport by 2027 with a brand new $150 million shoreside facility as well as a pier and floating dock

The project takes a big step this morning with a groundbreaking ceremony on a 5-acre site at Naval Station Newport. In attendance will be Senator Jack Reed, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., Rear Admiral Nancy Hann, director of the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations, and other special guests.

National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Marine Operations Center - Atlantic (MOC-A) IMAGE CREDIT: Burns & McDonnell

🆕 In a sweeping statistical profile of children and youth in Rhode Island, Kids Count found that while the Ocean State’s population has increased slightly, its 18 and under population is declining, and large disparities exist based on wealth, poverty, race and ethnicity.

Kids Count’s annual Factbook is being presented this morning to a collection of decision-makers, including statewide and local office holders. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Kids Count: Childhood population declining in Rhode Island

👏 On Thursday night, Jennifer Shon, an 11th-grade student at Portsmouth Abbey School in Rhode Island, won the 2024 Poetry Ourselves spoken word competition in Washington D.C. for her original poem, “My Hanbando.” Read More

♨️ It looks like Becky’s BBQ in Middletown will be making a return after all. The owners of Dashing Dan’s Cafe Car announced on Instagram over the weekend that Becky’s BBQ will be reopening soon.

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Today: SSW wind 5 to 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 7:48 pm | 14 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:56 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 12:39 am & 12:22 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.2 days, 6% lighting.

7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 8

What’s Up Interview: Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies, band playing Newport May 9

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to perform at The JPT on May 11

Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

Newport Police make one arrest over the weekend.

Three months before Tom Brady gets roasted by critics as Fox Sports’ top NFL analyst, he took his share of barbs from comedians, former teammates and his longtime coach Sunday night during a made-for-streaming comedy live event on Netflix.

Ceddanne Rafaela hit the first Red Sox home run in seven games, Rafael Devers added another, and Boston ended Minnesota’s 12-game winning streak by beating the Twins 9-2 on Sunday.

Pastrnak scored on a feed from Hampus Lindholm 1:54 into overtime and the Bruins beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday night to clinch their first-round series and advance in the NHL playoffs.

After 12 years, the Columbus Theatre will be ceasing operations in June 2024.

Two months before the other colonies

Imagine being a dog park denizen, dark sky enthusiast, or disc golfer used to frequenting the normally sleepy Ninigret Park in Charlestown and on your next visit finding two new residents, giant trolls made of recycled wooden pallets, bamboo, rope, and quahog shells, have turned the space into the state’s hottest new tourist destination.

Jennifer Shon, an 11th-grade student at Portsmouth Abbey School in Rhode Island, won the 2024 Poetry Ourselves spoken word competition for her original poem, “My Hanbando.”

This week, we visit 15 Lewis Drive in Middletown – a newly constructed custom smart home that transcends the ordinary and sets an apex standard for opulent living.

Newport City Council to discuss lease, acquisition, and disposition of property, litigation, and collective bargaining agreements in executive session

Motorists can anticipate alternating lane closures for these operations on Sunday-Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday morning, May 24.

Aquidneck Land Trust has awarded eight grants totaling $10,000 to local community and neighborhood groups through its annual grant program, the Merritt Neighborhood Fund. Grant awards ranged from $450 to $2,200.

The winners’ designs will be printed and distributed to juniors who attend the U.S. Senior Open and will be available at a variety of special events leading up to championship week. In addition, winning designs will be uniquely featured on-site at Newport Country Club.

Comedy Bus City Tours hopes to bring its “live stand-up comedy show on wheels” to Newport.

