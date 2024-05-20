Good Morning! Today is Monday, May 20.

On this day in 1959 - Susan Cowsill, the youngest member of The Cowsills, was born.

🏠 For Newport to fill critical public and private industry jobs within the city, it needs to focus on development of workforce and middle-income housing in a city that is more than 90 percent developed. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz, with the story - Newport, focuses on workforce/middle-class housing.

📸 The 8th annual Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returned to Bowen’s Wharf on over the weekend. Despite a little rain from time to time, large crowds gathered at the historic site in Newport Harbor for a day of delicious food and drink. WUN’s Ken abrams, with the story and photo gallery - Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns to Bowen’s Wharf.

👉 Dr. Michael Fine is focused on the recent protests at college campuses in his latest column for What’sUpNewp - Dr. Michael Fine: Why this Jewish Zionist supports and thanks the protesters on college campuses.

🎉 On the campus of Salve Regina University on Sunday, Dr. Kelli J. Armstrong, president, conferred 530 bachelor’s degrees upon the Class of 2024. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:03 pm | 14 hours and 43 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:23 am & 6:45 pm | Low tide at 12:01 am & 11:47 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.5 days, 88% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm

Schooners Bar & Beer Garden: Open jam at 7 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Regular Meeting on May 22

Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24

Paving around Pell Bridge Ramps project to cause alternating lane closures at night through May 24

Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer

Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown for a day of fun and music on May 25

Newport Vineyards’ Memorial Day Weekend Bash: Live music, food, & wine and beer tastings

Newport Rotary Club to host Annual Charity Polo Match on May 25

Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

For Newport to fill critical public and private industry jobs within the city, it needs to focus on development of workforce and middle-income housing in a city that is more than 90 percent developed.

Newport Police take four into custody over the weekend.

Youngest member of Newport band The Cowsills

Annual event highlights the best in local seafood

Sticks and stone will break my bones. Demonstrations will never hurt me.

