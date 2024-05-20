What's Up in Newport: Monday, May 20
Newport focuses on workforce/middle class housing; Photo Gallery: Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns to Bowen’s Wharf; Salve Regina grads urged to embrace the unexpected at 74th commencement
Good Morning! Today is Monday, May 20.
On this day in 1959 - Susan Cowsill, the youngest member of The Cowsills, was born.
🏠 For Newport to fill critical public and private industry jobs within the city, it needs to focus on development of workforce and middle-income housing in a city that is more than 90 percent developed. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz, with the story - Newport, focuses on workforce/middle-class housing.
📸 The 8th annual Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returned to Bowen’s Wharf on over the weekend. Despite a little rain from time to time, large crowds gathered at the historic site in Newport Harbor for a day of delicious food and drink. WUN’s Ken abrams, with the story and photo gallery - Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns to Bowen’s Wharf.
👉 Dr. Michael Fine is focused on the recent protests at college campuses in his latest column for What’sUpNewp - Dr. Michael Fine: Why this Jewish Zionist supports and thanks the protesters on college campuses.
🎉 On the campus of Salve Regina University on Sunday, Dr. Kelli J. Armstrong, president, conferred 530 bachelor’s degrees upon the Class of 2024. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:03 pm | 14 hours and 43 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:23 am & 6:45 pm | Low tide at 12:01 am & 11:47 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.5 days, 88% lighting.
Things To Do
39th Annual Grosvenor Cushing Golf Tournament at Newport Country Club
10:30 am: Book Walk & Talk at Bulgarmarsh Park
4 pm to 5 pm: Tinker Club at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 7 pm: Vinyl Sticker Workshop for Adults at Newport Public Library
7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am
Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Musical Menagerie at 10 pm
Schooners Bar & Beer Garden: Open jam at 7 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 2:30 pm, Town Council at 4:30 pm
Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Town Council at 5 pm
Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Regular Meeting on May 22
Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24
Paving around Pell Bridge Ramps project to cause alternating lane closures at night through May 24
Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer
Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown for a day of fun and music on May 25
Newport Vineyards’ Memorial Day Weekend Bash: Live music, food, & wine and beer tastings
Newport Rotary Club to host Annual Charity Polo Match on May 25
Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport focuses on workforce/middle class housing
For Newport to fill critical public and private industry jobs within the city, it needs to focus on development of workforce and middle-income housing in a city that is more than 90 percent developed.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 17 – 20
Newport Police take four into custody over the weekend.
This Day in RI History: May 20, 1959 – Susan Cowsill is born
Youngest member of Newport band The Cowsills
Salve Regina grads urged to embrace the unexpected at 74th commencement
Today on the campus of Salve Regina University, Dr. Kelli J. Armstrong, president, conferred 530 bachelor’s degrees upon the Class of 2024.
Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns to Bowen’s Wharf
Annual event highlights the best in local seafood
Dr. Michael Fine: Why this Jewish Zionist supports and thanks the protesters on college campuses
Sticks and stone will break my bones. Demonstrations will never hurt me.
Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport announces new nonstop routes to Denver and Puerto Rico
Newport to appear on Food Network's 'Best Bite In Town' on May 24
